Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
JACKSONVILLE BEACH PIER HIGH TIDE RECAP FROM YESTERDAY
Surf was really small and breaking right onshore this morning so let’s take a look at some more shots from yesterday when we had surf. We will give it a check later with the tide push.
Storm threat returns, several inches of rain possible by Friday
Jacksonville, Fl — We’re moving back into a more familiar summer weather pattern today. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says skies open up by mid-afternoon with heavy rain and strong storms. Buresh says everybody gets at least some rain between now and Friday. Storms may impact...
Heat study shows temperatures around Jacksonville can vary by 12 degrees, mayor says
The results are in for the largest heat study to date in the U.S. Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh explains how Jacksonville played a role in the study. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In April, Action News Jax told you how the University of North...
6 Can't-Miss Dining Stops Along Florida's Shrimp Coast
North Florida, home to St. Augustine, America's oldest city, lives up to its moniker as "The First Coast" with a plethora of historical sites. But for seafood lovers, it's also known for its coveted Mayport shrimp, named for the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are abundant. These wild Atlantic...
Holes dug on Jacksonville's beaches pose threat to sea turtle hatchlings
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It’s peak sea turtle nesting season here in Florida, a time of the year when dozens of nests are spread across Duval County Beaches. This season, deep holes dug in the sand are posing a threat to the safety of sea turtles and even pose a risk to beach goers.
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical wave near Central America
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
Fernandina Beach city commissioners give thumbs up to smoking ban on beaches, parks
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners in Fernandina Beach on Tuesday night voted in favor of an ordinance to prohibit smoking on public beaches and parks in the area. The legislation passed 4 to 1 in favor. Signs will be posted at parks and along beaches, and the mayor said the ban includes cigars and vaping, although they are not explicitly mentioned in the written ordinance.
Have you seen her? Missing 15-year-old could be in Jacksonville, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs the public’s help finding a 15-year-old who may be in the Jacksonville area. Officials say Kendall King has been missing since July 21, 2022 from Santa Claus, IN. She’s described as having blue eyes and light...
Victim in Atlantic Beach shooting was five days from his 19th birthday, mother says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The victim in a shooting early Sunday in Atlantic Beach has been identified as 18-year-old Trevaj Cheek. A neighbor said she heard a gunshot and screams early Sunday morning. She called 911. Video from a ring camera shows police arriving to the scene at Orchid Trace...
St. Augustine girl to be featured in NYC Buddy Walk video in Time Square
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Every year the National Down Syndrom Society (NDSS) creates a video displayed in Time Square during the annual Buddy Walk. Families from around the country submit photos of their loved ones to be selected, including Kristin Pidcock, mom of 10-year-old Hope Pidcock. “They ask families...
New development, same complaints from Richmond American Homes customers in Jacksonville
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Another new development and the same old problems. Since May, First Coast News has been reporting on complaints about a local home builder with neighborhoods across the First Coast from Middleburg to Yulee. Now, another neighborhood is saying they’re not getting what they paid for....
Man killed in early morning shooting in Atlantic Beach: JSO
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A young man was found shot outside a home early Sunday morning in Atlantic Beach, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries, JSO said. Atlantic Beach Police Officers responded to the scene...
Jacksonville woman says she was kicked out of Cold Stone Creamery because of service dog
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman says when she visited Cold Stone Creamery on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville recently, she was told she couldn’t have her service dog inside of the business. “Just because I have a disability, and it doesn’t look like I have a disability, doesn’t...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office introduces Mobile Gaming Unit as part of community policing efforts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office introduced on Monday a new tool it hopes will help its community policing efforts. JSO debuted its Mobile Gaming Unit at the Pace Center for Girls in Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO Director of Services Deloris Patterson...
FHP: School bus involved in hit-and-run crash getting off I-295
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pickup truck left the scene after hitting a school bus this morning on Old St. Augustine Road. STORY: Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians. Investigation revealed that at approximately 6:15 a.m., a pickup truck...
Motorcyclist dies in Palatka after SUV veers into lane
PALATKA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a motorcyclist was struck and killed in Palatka over the weekend. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 19 and Panther Lane. An SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man, was traveling southbound on State...
TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane reopens on I-295 after crash caused lane closures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All southbound lanes of I-295 were closed after a crash, JSO said. JSO has reported that one lane has reopened as of 6:45 p.m. According to JSO, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on I-295 near the Commonwealth Avenue exit. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department...
Poll: Clear front-runners in Jacksonville Sheriff special election
Jacksonville, Fl — Two of the biggest issues facing Jacksonville voters in this primary should be settled by this time next week. A new snapshot of the race for Jacksonville Sheriff shows a tight contest at the top of a crowded field of contenders. Likely primary voters put T.K....
Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family
Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
Photos: Orange Park Police looking for owner of these photos
Orange Park Police searching for owner of photos The Orange Park Police Department came across these photos in a 4Rivers parking lot. (Orange Park Police Department)
