Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.

