Jacksonville Beach, FL

JACKSONVILLE BEACH PIER HIGH TIDE RECAP FROM YESTERDAY

Surf was really small and breaking right onshore this morning so let’s take a look at some more shots from yesterday when we had surf. We will give it a check later with the tide push.
6 Can't-Miss Dining Stops Along Florida's Shrimp Coast

North Florida, home to St. Augustine, America's oldest city, lives up to its moniker as "The First Coast" with a plethora of historical sites. But for seafood lovers, it's also known for its coveted Mayport shrimp, named for the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are abundant. These wild Atlantic...
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Fernandina Beach city commissioners give thumbs up to smoking ban on beaches, parks

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners in Fernandina Beach on Tuesday night voted in favor of an ordinance to prohibit smoking on public beaches and parks in the area. The legislation passed 4 to 1 in favor. Signs will be posted at parks and along beaches, and the mayor said the ban includes cigars and vaping, although they are not explicitly mentioned in the written ordinance.
Man killed in early morning shooting in Atlantic Beach: JSO

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A young man was found shot outside a home early Sunday morning in Atlantic Beach, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries, JSO said. Atlantic Beach Police Officers responded to the scene...
Motorcyclist dies in Palatka after SUV veers into lane

PALATKA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a motorcyclist was struck and killed in Palatka over the weekend. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 19 and Panther Lane. An SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man, was traveling southbound on State...
Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family

Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
