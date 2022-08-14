ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
One of Boston's major hospitals left off Orange Line shuttle bus route

BOSTON -- "I take this every day," said anesthesia technician Joshua Dye as he walked into the Tufts Medical Center MBTA station. He plans to get up a lot earlier, once the Orange Line starts its month-long shut-down Friday night. "I'm going to have to start taking the green line, and like either walk here or something like that. That's unfortunate," he said.
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
1 Killed in Fiery Westford Crash

One person was killed in a fiery crash in Westford, Massachusetts, that resulted in part of Route 110 being closed in both directions Tuesday night. Westford police confirmed that the sole occupant of the car died in the crash, which also resulted in a vehicle fire. The Massachusetts Department of...
On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool

If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
Commuter Rail train strikes and kills 70-year-old Ipswich man

Transit and State Police are still investigating the crash. A Commuter Rail train in Ipswich struck and killed an Ipswich man Tuesday morning, according to Ipswich police. Police said they received a report around 9 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on MBTA property off Linebook Road.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts

If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
1 dead after car strikes tree in Hollis

HOLLIS, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash in Hollis. Police said they received a call just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday about a crash on Silver Lake Road. When officers arrived, the driver had already died, officials said. Police said the car was heading north when it...
