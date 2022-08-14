Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
New Boarding Pass & Security Changes at Logan Will Effect Massachusetts Travelers
With COVID-19 restrictions lessening by the day, the travel industry finds itself back in full swing. While more people than ever traveled domestically and hit the road during the pandemic, folks are finally returning to air travel as well. According to TSA checkpoint data, daily air travel numbers are just...
TSA agents find pen gun inside passenger’s luggage at Logan Airport
BOSTON — A covert pen gun was found inside a passenger’s luggage at Logan Airport on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration said the unloaded .22-caliber gun was inside the luggage of a passenger traveling to Oregon. The item was discovered around 1:30 p.m. Saturdya during a routine screening of carry-on luggage.
Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport
BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
CBS News
One of Boston's major hospitals left off Orange Line shuttle bus route
BOSTON -- "I take this every day," said anesthesia technician Joshua Dye as he walked into the Tufts Medical Center MBTA station. He plans to get up a lot earlier, once the Orange Line starts its month-long shut-down Friday night. "I'm going to have to start taking the green line, and like either walk here or something like that. That's unfortunate," he said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
nbcboston.com
1 Killed in Fiery Westford Crash
One person was killed in a fiery crash in Westford, Massachusetts, that resulted in part of Route 110 being closed in both directions Tuesday night. Westford police confirmed that the sole occupant of the car died in the crash, which also resulted in a vehicle fire. The Massachusetts Department of...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool
If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
whdh.com
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
Road buckles and swallows car, homes flooded after water main break in Boston
BOSTON — A road buckled and swallowed a car, and several homes were flooded, after a water main break soaked Boston’s South End early Monday morning. A 20-inch pipe that dates back to the 1870s burst in the area of Tremont and Northampton streets around 3:45 a.m., according to Boston Water and Sewer officials.
This is the oldest lighthouse in the U.S. and it is still actively staffed by the U.S. Coast Guard
Boston Light lighthouseCredit: Daniel P. B. Smith; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Boston Light lighthouse is the site of the first lighthouse to be ever built in the U.S. The first lighthouse was built in 1716. It was destroyed by the British in 1776 and a second lighthouse was built on the site in 1783. This is the current surviving lighthouse on the site.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Teenager pulls 2-year-old out of Abington, Massachusetts, swimming pool
ABINGTON, Mass. — A 2-year-old Massachusetts child was rushed to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from a backyard swimming pool by a family friend. The victim then had CPR performed on them by the family friend. The event unfolded Monday afternoon in the backyard of a home...
Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
Commuter Rail train strikes and kills 70-year-old Ipswich man
Transit and State Police are still investigating the crash. A Commuter Rail train in Ipswich struck and killed an Ipswich man Tuesday morning, according to Ipswich police. Police said they received a report around 9 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on MBTA property off Linebook Road.
25 Investigates: Charges upgraded in attack on Boston principal
BOSTON — 25 Investigates has learned a Suffolk County grand jury has indicted 16-year-old Laurette LeRouge as a “youthful offender” for the beating of a Boston Public Schools principal in November. Prosecutors can seek a “youthful offender” indictment when a teen has been previously committed to the...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
These Two Massachusetts Cities Are Apparently the Worst in America to Visit
Out of 40 of the worst cities and towns to visit across the country, two of them are located right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts -- if you're going to believe the rankings, that is. A finance company called Mind Your Dollars has taken the time to filter out...
WMUR.com
1 dead after car strikes tree in Hollis
HOLLIS, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash in Hollis. Police said they received a call just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday about a crash on Silver Lake Road. When officers arrived, the driver had already died, officials said. Police said the car was heading north when it...
WCVB
Massachusetts man was in danger of missing own wedding: Here's how Boston police helped save the day
BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple has an incredible story to tell about their wedding day after their ceremony was nearly thrown into disarray. Patrick and Hannah Mahoney, of Quincy, got married Saturday on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor. Hannah was already on the island with Patrick set to ferry...
Comments / 2