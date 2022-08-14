ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

LAFC ups win streak to six with 5-0 rout over Charlotte

By Associated Press
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9b2f_0hGsJLfy00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jesús Murillo scored early in the second half and Los Angeles FC did all its damage after intermission to pick up its sixth straight victory in a 5-0 rout of Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Murillo gave LAFC (17-4-3) the lead for good in the 49th minute. José Cifuentes scored — his seventh — unassisted 10 minutes later and then assisted on Carlos Vela’s eighth goal in the 73rd for a 3-0 lead. Cristian Arango’s team-high 12th goal of the season made it 4-0 three minutes later.

LAFC’s final score came on an own-goal by Charlotte (9-14-2) defender Anton Walkes in the second minute of stoppage time.

Maxime Crépeau made two saves to earn a clean sheet for LAFC. Kristijan Kahlina saved four shots for Charlotte, which has lost two straight and four of its last five.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Charlotte, NC
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

78-year-old man accused of indecent liberties with a minor in Iredell County, deputies say

IREDELL Co., N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 78-year-old Conover man was arrested Friday and charged with indecent liberties with a minor, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the investigation began on July 18 after the sheriff’s office received a report regarding an incident with a minor. Detectives interviewed the victim who […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Vela
Person
José Cifuentes
Person
Maxime Crépeau
Person
Cristian Arango
Person
Kristijan Kahlina
Fox 46 Charlotte

Hickory meth trafficker and his supplier are sentenced

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two meth traffickers including one who was distributing in Catawba County have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday. 38-year-old Georgia resident Da Lee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 52-year-old Gastonia resident Paul James was sentenced to […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafc#Los Angeles Fc#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]
ROCK HILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy