ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Deadly car crash into utility pole, house in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a car crashed into a utility pole before rolling into a Vancouver house on Tuesday. Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the 2600 block of NE 99th Street around 5:18 p.m. Responding personnel found the driver,...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Crash blocks two lanes of I-5 southbound on Interstate Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crash on the Interstate Bridge has two of the southbound lanes of I-5 closed during the Tuesday morning commute, transportation officials said. The crash was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the right lanes of Interstate 5 southbound on the Columbia River crossing. The...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

PHOTOS: Crews put out NW Portland brush fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials worked hard Tuesday afternoon to put out a brush fire in Northwest Portland. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter that they were on the scene of a brush fire near NW Skyline Boulevard and NW Brooks Road. The fire grew to be about four acres in size but […]
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
City
Mulino, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Cars
City
Clackamas, OR
Portland, OR
Cars
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Dog recovered after truck stolen in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday. Lola was inside the blue 2016 Doge 1500 crew cab parked at Cascade Station when the truck was stolen at noon. Police said...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with vehicle in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Major Crash Team is investigating after a motorcyclist and a car collided at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street. The Portland Police Bureau says the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday. Arriving officers found the motorcyclist on the ground,...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Station#Vehicles#Accident#Roseway Theater Updated#Utc Firefighters
kptv.com

TriMet gets $5.6 million in federal grants for upgrades at Beaverton Transit Center

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet received a $5.6 million federal grant to reshape bus layover areas and upgrade operator break facilities in Beaverton. The upgrades are slated for the Beaverton Transit Center. It comes from $1.66 billion in grants awarded by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to 150 transit agencies across the country and is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.
BEAVERTON, OR
KXL

Teen Driver Dies In Crash On Interstate 5 Near Aurora

AURORA, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 277 on Monday afternoon, taking the life of a driver and injuring a passenger. Oregon State Police say 18-year-old Jacob Hernandez-Arellano of Salem died after his vehicle was hit by a semi truck and trailer while changing lanes around 2:40pm.
kptv.com

House goes up in flames in Clackamas, no injuries reported

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - A house went up in flames Monday in Clackamas. Crews reportedly made quick work of the structure fire and performed a search. There were no injuries reported. But video released by the department showed large orange flames engulfing the back porch of the house. It appeared...
CLACKAMAS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
philomathnews.com

Pickup, dump truck collide on BLM road in Marys Peak vicinity

The drivers of a pickup and dump truck that collided Friday on a Bureau of Land Management road on Marys Peak were uninjured but a passenger may have suffered a broken wrist, according to a report filed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occured on the afternoon...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

E-bike stolen from Portland nonprofit working to clean up the streets

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit that works to clean up trash around the Portland metro area is without an important tool after someone stole their e-bike. Ground Score says on Friday morning their coordinator went to open up their Northeast Portland office for the day and saw the door was pushed in.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vehicle crash in Gresham sparks brush fire Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon sparked a small brush fire, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters responded to a blaze at Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast KW Anderson Road around 3 p.m. They said a vehicle had crashed along an embankment, igniting the fire, which then spread to a nearby property.
GRESHAM, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Huge snake disrupts traffic

The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from July 29-Aug. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 29 Police were called to resolve a dispute between a homeowner and a door-to-door salesman, reportedly over the overzealous manner in which the salesman spoke to the homeowner's wife. Officers determined nothing criminal had occurred, but suggested the salesman consider scaling back his pitch when customers express...
FOREST GROVE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy