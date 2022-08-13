Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Car struck after man appears to hurl rock at traffic on I-5 bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man has a word of warning for others after he says his dashcam video shows someone throwing a rock at his car while he was driving over the I-5 bridge into Portland. Now, he wants whoever did this to be caught so they don’t...
kptv.com
Deadly car crash into utility pole, house in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a car crashed into a utility pole before rolling into a Vancouver house on Tuesday. Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the 2600 block of NE 99th Street around 5:18 p.m. Responding personnel found the driver,...
KATU.com
Crash blocks two lanes of I-5 southbound on Interstate Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — A crash on the Interstate Bridge has two of the southbound lanes of I-5 closed during the Tuesday morning commute, transportation officials said. The crash was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the right lanes of Interstate 5 southbound on the Columbia River crossing. The...
PHOTOS: Crews put out NW Portland brush fire
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials worked hard Tuesday afternoon to put out a brush fire in Northwest Portland. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter that they were on the scene of a brush fire near NW Skyline Boulevard and NW Brooks Road. The fire grew to be about four acres in size but […]
kptv.com
Southbound lanes of I-5 temporarily close after deadly crash north of Woodburn
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) – All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were temporarily closed north of Woodburn following a deadly crash on Monday. The Oregon Department of Transportation first began warning of the accident around 3:30 p.m., cautioning drivers delays were expected to extend into rush hour. By 6 p.m.,...
kptv.com
Dog recovered after truck stolen in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday. Lola was inside the blue 2016 Doge 1500 crew cab parked at Cascade Station when the truck was stolen at noon. Police said...
kptv.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with vehicle in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Major Crash Team is investigating after a motorcyclist and a car collided at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street. The Portland Police Bureau says the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday. Arriving officers found the motorcyclist on the ground,...
Death investigation underway in Clatsop County after body of Portland man found
A death investigation is underway after a Portland man was found dead on Highway 30 on Saturday, authorities said.
kptv.com
TriMet gets $5.6 million in federal grants for upgrades at Beaverton Transit Center
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet received a $5.6 million federal grant to reshape bus layover areas and upgrade operator break facilities in Beaverton. The upgrades are slated for the Beaverton Transit Center. It comes from $1.66 billion in grants awarded by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to 150 transit agencies across the country and is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.
KXL
Teen Driver Dies In Crash On Interstate 5 Near Aurora
AURORA, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 277 on Monday afternoon, taking the life of a driver and injuring a passenger. Oregon State Police say 18-year-old Jacob Hernandez-Arellano of Salem died after his vehicle was hit by a semi truck and trailer while changing lanes around 2:40pm.
2 southbound lanes reopen on I-5 following fatal crash near Woodburn
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 north of Woodburn, according to transportation officials.
kptv.com
House goes up in flames in Clackamas, no injuries reported
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - A house went up in flames Monday in Clackamas. Crews reportedly made quick work of the structure fire and performed a search. There were no injuries reported. But video released by the department showed large orange flames engulfing the back porch of the house. It appeared...
philomathnews.com
Pickup, dump truck collide on BLM road in Marys Peak vicinity
The drivers of a pickup and dump truck that collided Friday on a Bureau of Land Management road on Marys Peak were uninjured but a passenger may have suffered a broken wrist, according to a report filed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occured on the afternoon...
Early morning crash near Donald leaves one dead, one injured
A car crash Tuesday morning has turned fatal as one person involved has died in the hospital.
‘It’s a hard hit’: Local construction company talks excavator theft
For the second time this month, an excavator was stolen off a local job site.
Motorcyclist killed in Southeast Portland crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a Southeast Portland crash Sunday afternoon, police said.
kptv.com
E-bike stolen from Portland nonprofit working to clean up the streets
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit that works to clean up trash around the Portland metro area is without an important tool after someone stole their e-bike. Ground Score says on Friday morning their coordinator went to open up their Northeast Portland office for the day and saw the door was pushed in.
kptv.com
Vehicle crash in Gresham sparks brush fire Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon sparked a small brush fire, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters responded to a blaze at Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast KW Anderson Road around 3 p.m. They said a vehicle had crashed along an embankment, igniting the fire, which then spread to a nearby property.
Forest Grove Police Log: Huge snake disrupts traffic
The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from July 29-Aug. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 29 Police were called to resolve a dispute between a homeowner and a door-to-door salesman, reportedly over the overzealous manner in which the salesman spoke to the homeowner's wife. Officers determined nothing criminal had occurred, but suggested the salesman consider scaling back his pitch when customers express...
KXL
Portland’s 40th Fatal Crash This Year Takes Life Of Woman Riding Motorcycle
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman riding a motorcycle in East Portland lost her life on Sunday afternoon. She crashed into a car on Foster Road east of 111th around 12:30pm. She was knocked unconscious and died at the hospital. The woman has not yet been identified. This is the...
