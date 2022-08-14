Read full article on original website
Teresa Blankenship
3d ago
I like chicken Mary's, but Chicken Anne's is better. There are 2 of them in Pittsburgh. I love love love Pichlers Chicken Anne's the best!!!!
4
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Parsons, KS USA
Our family went to play at the new splash pad at Forest Park in Parsons , Kansas. After we walked around together looking for painted rocks and found a Quilted Heart 💜
Joplin Community rallies to support local restaurant
JOPLIN, Mo- The Joplin Community comes together to support a local restaurant that was on the brink of closing its doors. Fu Noodle House posted on their Facebook page that they would have to close down soon if business did not pick up– and the response is one that they were not expecting.
News to Know: Bomb explodes near Parsons courthouse, house explodes in Wyatt, Mo., and McDonald County schools focus on safety
PARSONS, Kan. – The city of Parsons, Kansas was rocked Monday morning when a bomb exploded in a dumpster. The explosion happened around 4:55am yesterday morning in a dumpster in a parking lot outside the Labette County Judicial Center. There are no reports of injuries. The Labette County Sheriff says a suspect has been arrested. The sheriff says he’s a 63-year-old Parsons man. That suspect was identified through security cameras from the parking lot. The sheriff says the investigation will now go to federal authorities. Follow this story here.
Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
columbusnews-report.com
Car show returns to 2022 festival
Chairs for the Columbus Day Car Show, Becky McDaniel and Tamara Humet of Realpro are working hard to bring a great car show to the 2022 festival. They and others have been attending area car shows and inviting car owners to attend the Columbus Car Show during the Columbus Day Festival, there will also be a few surprises. Bring your car, truck or motorcycle to the annual Columbus Day Car Show on…
The historic Lander's Wagon and Carriage Shop in Humboldt, Kansas is still standing strong
The back of the shop.Paul Borcherding, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2017, the Lander's Wagon and Carriage Shop in Humboldt, Kansas was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a two-story building made of limestone blocks. In 1910, a one-story extension was added for a woodworking shop. This has also been referred to as Elliot Property.
columbusnews-report.com
Goats, sheep earn participants championship accolades
First year 4-Her Samuel King’s hard work this summer paid off when he was named grand champion junior showman for the 2022 Cherokee County Goat show, Thursday, July 28.Showing her market goat is Case Capron. She was awarded a Reserve Champion ribbon. It was a family sweep for the overall market goat and overall breeding goat as Kynlee Sommer received grand champion in both divisions and brother…
LIVE BLOG: Residents fight for elderly care facility
NEVADA, Mo. — Vernon County Residents gather at a packed Nevada City Council Meeting tonight (8/16). The City Council is holding an open session starting tonight at 7:00 p.m. Residents are upset because Alzheimer’s patients living at “Barone Care Center” received a letter on August 9th from Gene Vestal, the Interim CEO of Barone Care […]
3-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in Carthage, Missouri
A 3-year-old girl has died after being located in a hot car Friday in Carthage, Missouri, which is about two hours south of Kansas City.
News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders
HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
thriveallencounty.org
Thrive is Hiring for a Thrive Kansas Assistant Director
Join our team at Thrive! The Thrive Kansas Assistant Director will assist the President and CEO of Thrive Allen County in overseeing the development of Thrive Kansas as a new nonprofit organization. Reporting to and in partnership with the President and CEO and Deputy Director, the Thrive Kansas Assistant Director acts as the assistant director for Thrive Kansas, supporting their endeavors and the daily operations of Thrive Kansas. In addition, the Thrive Kansas Assistant Director oversees fund development initiatives, preparing and submitting grant proposals, developing programs and initiatives, and implementing evaluation and sustainability planning for programs and projects.
Carthage Fire take quick control of garage fire which showed a huge plume of black smoke
CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 12:15 p.m. Monday reports of a structure fire at 1008 Prospect alerted JasCo E911. Carthage Police, Mercy EMS and Carthage Fire responded emergency. Upon arrival a garage was reported as fully involved. Thick, heavy black smoke rose from the east side of Carthage. Tipsters told us they could see it from miles around. Deputy Chief Jason...
Unresponsive child inside a hot vehicle in Carthage, Mo.
UPDATE >> Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells us the child died over the weekend. (…more) CARTHAGE, Mo. – Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells us Carthage Police responded to a residence Friday about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. She was rushed to a Joplin Hospital and then flown to...
News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word
BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
KCTV 5
Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A three-year-old girl from Carthage, Missouri has died in a Springfield hospital after she was found unresponsive in a car on Friday. According to Lieutenant Miller with Carthage Police Department, the child was found unresponsive in a car in the 100 block of North Maple street Friday afternoon.
fortscott.biz
New Exterior Building Cleaning Service Is Offered
Local resident Jake Province, started Influx Services, a building exterior cleaning service in late May of this year. “We provide house washing, pressure washing, exterior cleaning, and restoration services,” Province said. “We provide … driveway and concrete cleaning, deck and fence cleaning, and restoration services such as oil and rust stain removal.”
fortscott.biz
New Grocery Store Opens in Bronson
Kelly and Thaddeus Perry opened their store, Perry’s Pork Rinds and Country Store on July 31 in Bronson, Kansas-population 309. The store is located right on Highway 54 that runs through the town. The mom and pop operation has people sign a guest book when they come in. “This...
Neighbors and Healthcare Workers rush to assist those injured in head-on crash
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday reports of a two vehicle head-on crash at 32nd and Oliver Ave alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, Newton Co Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us four people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors were the first to respond to...
Sheriff: Bomb detonated in dumpster near Parsons Courthouse
Sheriff Darren Einhinger confirms a person detonated a bomb near the courthouse in Parsons, Kansas.
