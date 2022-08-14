ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Could Be Great Buys Right Now

Micron Technology faces a big opportunity in electric vehicles and the 5G network. Advanced Micro Devices might have unlocked its next phase of explosive growth when it acquired Xilinx. Nvidia is a pioneer in artificial intelligence, and it's set to benefit from trillions of dollars in new opportunities.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Nvidia in Trouble? Or Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Nvidia's gaming segment drug the company down in Q2. Gross margin suffered heavily due to a lack of product demand. Nvidia had experienced a crypto crash before. It just took the company a couple of years to recover.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Cryptos to Buy Now

Bitcoin and Ethereum are firmly established as keystones of the crypto market's foundation. Polkadot should play a similar role in the next phase of this developing sector's evolution. Keep an eye on these three names (and maybe own some of each) if you want to stay informed about...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Abt#Stock#Covid#Abbott Laboratories#Nutrition#Pharmaceuticals#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Motley Fool

2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

The payments processing industry will continue to grow as cash use is further displaced. Rising medical care costs and an aging global population bode well for the health insurance industry. These stocks are both reasonably priced for their quality and growth prospects.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings

A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023

Social Security can make for a more financially...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Soaring Growth Stocks I'd Buy Now Without Hesitation

PubMatic is an up-and-coming player in its digital advertising niche. Duolingo operates the top-grossing language education app and much more. SoFi Technologies is a growing consumer bank that also sports a unique business-to-business operation.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

Brookfield Renewable is well positioned for exceptional growth with increasing demand for renewable energy. Easterly Government Properties has a rock-solid tenant -- Uncle Sam. Medical Properties Trust offers a juicy dividend yield with rents that are protected against inflation.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Solana the Next Bitcoin?

Solana is the one cryptocurrency with the greatest potential to become the next Bitcoin. It has an unbeatable value proposition and a rapidly growing ecosystem of users, developers, tech entrepreneurs, and brand advocates. The last piece of the puzzle is a "killer app." Right now, NFTs and blockchain gaming are...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extraordinary Growth Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2028

Wall Street endured its worst first-half to a year in over five decades. Though bear markets can be unsettling, they're the ideal time for opportunistic investors to grab innovative growth stocks at a discount. These three phenomenal growth companies can deliver 200% returns over the next six years.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Disney Stock After its "Excellent Quarter"?

The stock is still underperforming the market in 2022 and could be a good bargain.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Zenvia Inc. (ZENV -0.22%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE 3.75%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Ship Finance International (SFL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Ship Finance International (SFL 7.67%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why MercadoLibre Stock Was Punished by 5.3% Today

Sea Limited's earnings report yesterday could be weighing on MercadoLibre today.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. (LX 15.83%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

IonQ, Inc.

Prev. Close $8.38 Div. (Yield) $0.00 (0.0%) 52-Wk Range $4.16 - $35.90 Avg. Daily Vol. 3,247,904. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Recent Community Commentary. Read the most recent pitches from players about IONQ. Leaderboard. Find the members with the highest scoring picks...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Coinbase Global Stock Dropped This Afternoon

The crypto market is certainly weighing on Coinbase today. Accusations of widespread insider trading haven't helped shares either.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Teladoc Health Was a Sickly Stock Today

This is the latest blow to the already-reeling telehealth specialist.
STOCKS

