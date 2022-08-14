Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 48, killed in head-on crash on U.S. 20
An Elkhart man was killed after he collided, head-on, into a semi. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31. Joshua David Martens, 48, was traveling westbound when he crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic, and hit the semi, which was being driven by a 62-year-old Florida man, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
abc57.com
Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
Woman charged in Greenville crash that killed two
A woman has been charged with drunken driving in a crash that killed two people in Greenville.
Victim ID’d in fatal US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
The victim of a fatal crash on Sunday has been identified by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 people injured when boat hits breakwall, tourniquet needed for 1 victim
EMMET COUNTY, MI -- Michigan State Police say three people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after the boat they were in crashed into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. Troopers from the Gaylord Post were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a man yelling for help. When troopers arrived,...
WNDU
One dead in Nappanee crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Nappanee. Police say a vehicle driven by Ross A. Boxell was traveling westbound in the 2400 block of E. Market Street at approximately 9:20 a.m. when witnesses say his vehicle started to drift left of the center line and struck a trailer that was being towed by another vehicle.
Multiple hospitalized in I-94 crash near Kzoo
A portion of eastbound I-94 near Kalamazoo is closed due to a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck.
Man killed in US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
An Indiana man was killed in a crash on US-131 early Sunday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire breaks out at empty church in south Lansing
The fire was at an empty church on the 4000 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.
ONGOING: Kalamazoo Police Surrounding Home for Standoff Situation
August 16th, 1:15 p.m. - Police are currently surrounding a home in Kalamazoo in a standoff situation. Tuesday, at around noon, a large police presence was reported outside a home near Race Street and Clinton Avenue. Authorities were wearing protective vests and armed with long guns. At this time, police...
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy
UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
Multiple injuries in crash that shut down eastbound I-94
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Multiple people were injured Monday, Aug. 15, in a crash that shut down eastbound I-94 for several hours. The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. in Comstock Township. Two cars and a semi-tractor trailer were involved, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Some of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One in critical condition after Jackson County crash
MSP said the driver was the only person in the car.
Police identify woman shot and killed in Hillsdale Co. on Friday
Troopers from the Jackson Post were sent to the 1100 block of Opel Dr. in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Felon arrested after crystal meth, guns found during southwest Michigan raid
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man with a history of drug offenses is in custody after police say they found crystal meth and guns when they raided his home. Edward Matthew Ward, 41, of Berrien Springs, is charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine – second offense, and maintaining a drug house – second offense.
fox2detroit.com
Woman sought after looking into Van Buren Township house during suspected break-in attempt
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Van Buren Township police are looking for a woman who they believe was trying to break into a home Tuesday morning. The woman was caught on camera peering into a house in Linda Vista at 8:30 a.m. Police said the woman rides a...
Fox17
Calhoun County road reopens to traffic after crash prompts closure
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of Columbia Avenue has reopened after a crash prompted its closure in Calhoun County Monday morning. Dispatchers say the closure affected the area between 30th Street and Helmer Road. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
95.3 MNC
Goshen man arrested after testing with alcohol in system
Police in Goshen have arrested a man after a chase that they say tested with nearly three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system. It was just after 11 o’clock, Friday night, at Pike and Chicago, when police tried to pull over the suspect for alleged multiple traffic infractions.
Cedar Springs Man Charged with Stealing Trailer, Tools from Green Lake Township Fire Department Construction Site
A 30-year-old Cedar Springs man is facing larceny charges after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a trailer from a construction site at the new Green Lake Township Fire Department. On May 16, 2022, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a stolen trailer...
Man in critical condition after crash into tree
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Rives Junction man is in critical condition after crashing into a tree early Monday morning. Rescue crews were called Monday, Aug. 15, to the area of Dixon Road near Inman Drive in Rives Junction for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
Comments / 0