Kalamazoo County, MI

Elkhart man, 48, killed in head-on crash on U.S. 20

An Elkhart man was killed after he collided, head-on, into a semi. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31. Joshua David Martens, 48, was traveling westbound when he crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic, and hit the semi, which was being driven by a 62-year-old Florida man, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
ELKHART, IN
Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
3 people injured when boat hits breakwall, tourniquet needed for 1 victim

EMMET COUNTY, MI -- Michigan State Police say three people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after the boat they were in crashed into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. Troopers from the Gaylord Post were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a man yelling for help. When troopers arrived,...
One dead in Nappanee crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Nappanee. Police say a vehicle driven by Ross A. Boxell was traveling westbound in the 2400 block of E. Market Street at approximately 9:20 a.m. when witnesses say his vehicle started to drift left of the center line and struck a trailer that was being towed by another vehicle.
NAPPANEE, IN
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy

UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
LANSING, MI
Multiple injuries in crash that shut down eastbound I-94

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Multiple people were injured Monday, Aug. 15, in a crash that shut down eastbound I-94 for several hours. The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. in Comstock Township. Two cars and a semi-tractor trailer were involved, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Some of the...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Police: Felon arrested after crystal meth, guns found during southwest Michigan raid

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man with a history of drug offenses is in custody after police say they found crystal meth and guns when they raided his home. Edward Matthew Ward, 41, of Berrien Springs, is charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine – second offense, and maintaining a drug house – second offense.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
Calhoun County road reopens to traffic after crash prompts closure

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of Columbia Avenue has reopened after a crash prompted its closure in Calhoun County Monday morning. Dispatchers say the closure affected the area between 30th Street and Helmer Road. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Goshen man arrested after testing with alcohol in system

Police in Goshen have arrested a man after a chase that they say tested with nearly three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system. It was just after 11 o’clock, Friday night, at Pike and Chicago, when police tried to pull over the suspect for alleged multiple traffic infractions.
GOSHEN, IN
Man in critical condition after crash into tree

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Rives Junction man is in critical condition after crashing into a tree early Monday morning. Rescue crews were called Monday, Aug. 15, to the area of Dixon Road near Inman Drive in Rives Junction for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
RIVES JUNCTION, MI

