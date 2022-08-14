Read full article on original website
Overnight hotel shooting escalated to shootout with police, suspect in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said an overnight shooting that injured one victim escalated to a shootout with the police after the suspect locked himself inside of a hotel room at Real Value Inn and fired shots at officers from inside. After rounds of shots, officers retrieved the suspect...
Four men wanted for drive-by shooting in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are looking for four men they say opened fire on a car in Frayser. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 Block of Mountain Terrace Street around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10. They were told that...
3 teens charged after 6 people shot in Memphis, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot in Raleigh. Officers were on a traffic stop near the 5700 block of Raleigh LaGrange Road when they heard multiple shots fired and observed a white SUV that fled north on Sycamore View Road around midnight, a release said.
Case still cold in ambush killing of business owner
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crime Stoppers in Memphis is highlighting an unsolved murder from 2017. Police are still unsure who killed 67-year-old Steven A. Guidry. Guidry was one of the owners of Always On heating and air conditioning on Person Avenue in Orange Mound. Guidry was killed near noon on...
Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of killing local activist, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warrant has been issued for a woman who police say allegedly killed a well-known Memphis activist. Yveonne Nelson, 60, was the executive director of My Zip, an illegal dumping nonprofit, and was killed after being shot multiple times around 11 p.m. on Yale Road on Aug. 13 in the 5100 block of Yale Road.
Multiple people shot outside Methodist North Hospital, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot at a local hospital. According to police, officers responded to Methodist North Hospital for a shooting in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike just after 12:30 a.m. Currently, MPD cannot confirm...
Woman arrested for allegedly transferring fake Deed from dead person, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested for fraudulently obtaining a home from someone who died over a decade ago. On Sep. 18, 2020, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a call in the 500 Birthstone Avenue. When officers arrived, a woman told them that someone fraudulently transferred...
Man sees his stolen Infiniti in driveway, leads to chop shop bust, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man faces a laundry list of charges after another man noticed his stolen car in that man’s driveway, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). A man told police that he saw his stolen 2009 Infiniti G37 parked in a driveway on North...
6 people shot, including 2 juveniles, outside Methodist North Hospital, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot at a local hospital. According to police, officers responded to Methodist North Hospital for a shooting in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike just after 12:30 a.m. According to a statement...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in accident on I-240, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in an accident on Interstate 240 near Millbranch Tuesday afternoon. The three-vehicle accident happened just after 2 p.m. Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers were on the scene and confirmed a Shelby County officer was involved. Three eastbound lanes...
Too soon to rule murder of Whitehaven community leader as carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The victim of a deadly shooting Saturday night has been identified as 60-year-old Yvonne Nelson, a community activist who worked throughout Memphis. The shooting happened in Raleigh near Yale Road. According to police, the suspect, a woman, got away in a newer model black Infiniti sedan.
Couple shot at while following friend’s stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a husband and wife were dodging bullets after they decided to follow their friend’s stolen vehicle. Police said the vehicle was taken from the 4200 block of Riverdale Road in Hickory Hill on August 9. They said the couple decided to follow them, and the suspect started shooting at […]
Man arrested for having drugs delivered to residence for storage, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has the drugs delivered to a relative’s address and picked up later when they get off of work. On Aug. 16, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a suspicious package at a FedEx sorting facility, which is in the 4400 block of Ditiplex Cove.
Woman who worked to clean up Memphis streets dies in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who dedicated her time to ensuring that Memphians had cleaner streets and safer food to eat has died after being shot to death in Raleigh Saturday night. Yveonne Nelson, 60, was the executive director of My Zip, an illegal dumping nonprofit. She died after...
Street race turns fatal after passenger shot dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zabrina Huggins is heartbroken after her son was shot and killed in April, and police are not any closer to finding the person responsible. She said her son was not the intended target of the deadly attack. MPD said James Rogers was the passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima […]
Man admits to involvement in deadly shooting after being shot by other suspect, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after showing up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Tyler Rideout, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon for his involvement in a weekend shooting. The Memphis Police Department...
'It was a horrible scene' | Parents recount aftermath of large fight outside Crump Stadium
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are new details and witness accounts of the large fight outside Crump Stadium Friday night which shut down the Memphis-Shelby County Schools high school football jamboree earlier than planned. According to Memphis Police, school officers sprayed several people to get things under control, and two...
Memphis couple arrested after Senatobia police chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested after a police chase in Senatobia, Mississippi Friday morning. Senatobia Police said around 11:23 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-55 at East Main Street, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Marquavious Moore, refused to stop the vehicle. Police reportedly chased Moore into DeSoto County […]
‘I pay my rent on time’: Memphis residents worry rent checks were lost or stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least a dozen tenants from two Memphis apartment complexes worry their rent checks and money orders were lost or stolen from a drop box this month. “I paid my rent on the fifth,” said a resident of the Riverdale Apartments, which is owned by Sunshine Corporation. “I work very hard for my money, and I don’t have extra money to give like that.”
Police looking for man who walked into Mississippi pawn shop, stuffed 2 guns in pockets and then left
Police are searching for a man who walked into a Mississippi pawn shop, stuffed his two guns in his pants pocket and left the store when the staff wasn’t looking. Police in Horn Lake responded to the report of two guns being stolen from Bullfrog Corner Pawn and Gun Shop in Horn Lake.
