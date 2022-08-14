ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Case still cold in ambush killing of business owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crime Stoppers in Memphis is highlighting an unsolved murder from 2017. Police are still unsure who killed 67-year-old Steven A. Guidry. Guidry was one of the owners of Always On heating and air conditioning on Person Avenue in Orange Mound. Guidry was killed near noon on...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
#Memphis Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
WREG

Couple shot at while following friend’s stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a husband and wife were dodging bullets after they decided to follow their friend’s stolen vehicle. Police said the vehicle was taken from the 4200 block of Riverdale Road in Hickory Hill on August 9. They said the couple decided to follow them, and the suspect started shooting at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Street race turns fatal after passenger shot dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zabrina Huggins is heartbroken after her son was shot and killed in April, and police are not any closer to finding the person responsible. She said her son was not the intended target of the deadly attack. MPD said James Rogers was the passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis couple arrested after Senatobia police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested after a police chase in Senatobia, Mississippi Friday morning. Senatobia Police said around 11:23 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-55 at East Main Street, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Marquavious Moore, refused to stop the vehicle. Police reportedly chased Moore into DeSoto County […]
SENATOBIA, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘I pay my rent on time’: Memphis residents worry rent checks were lost or stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least a dozen tenants from two Memphis apartment complexes worry their rent checks and money orders were lost or stolen from a drop box this month. “I paid my rent on the fifth,” said a resident of the Riverdale Apartments, which is owned by Sunshine Corporation. “I work very hard for my money, and I don’t have extra money to give like that.”
MEMPHIS, TN

