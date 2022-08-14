Enola Holmes' sequel has a brand new poster from Netflix. In the image, you can see a number of the characters looking off in the distance in the throng of a crowd. Of course, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are in the mix. But, they're joined by other faces as well. Helena Bonham Carter, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, Hannah Dodd, and more are also in tow. Netflix was very pleased by the first movie's performance once it released to a thankful fanbase. Now, they're hoping that more mysteries could pave the way for another big hit on the streaming service. Things have ramped up for the company as they navigate new territory as the streaming landscape expands out even further. Still, viewers flock toward stars like Brown and Cavill even among a sea of options. Marry that kind of draw with an established property like Sherlock Holmes and you have a very potent mix. You can check out the poster for yourself right here down below.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO