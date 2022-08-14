Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Man-Thing Director Explains How Ang Lee's Hulk Changed the Cult Classic
Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated Hollywood, nearly every studio in town had its hand in the proverbial Marvel pie. The X-Men and Fantastic Four found themselves at Fox while the Spider-Man family resided with Sony. Beyond that, rights for other lesser-known characters were all over the place. Universal had its stake in the Incredible Hulk and the green giant's stable of supporting characters, New Line had Blade and a few others; even Lionsgate had Man-Thing.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals Enola Holmes Sequel Poster
Enola Holmes' sequel has a brand new poster from Netflix. In the image, you can see a number of the characters looking off in the distance in the throng of a crowd. Of course, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are in the mix. But, they're joined by other faces as well. Helena Bonham Carter, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, Hannah Dodd, and more are also in tow. Netflix was very pleased by the first movie's performance once it released to a thankful fanbase. Now, they're hoping that more mysteries could pave the way for another big hit on the streaming service. Things have ramped up for the company as they navigate new territory as the streaming landscape expands out even further. Still, viewers flock toward stars like Brown and Cavill even among a sea of options. Marry that kind of draw with an established property like Sherlock Holmes and you have a very potent mix. You can check out the poster for yourself right here down below.
ComicBook
Corey Feldman on Goonies 2: You Want a Top Gun Sequel, Not a Ghostbusters Reboot
Goonies never say "remake." The Goonies star Corey Feldman, who played Mouth in the beloved 1985 Richard Donner film, was asked if there have been talks about a remake during a panel at Tennessee's Fanboy Knoxville convention. "Let's hope not. Those remakes, they ruin everything," Feldman said of redoing the classic film that also starred Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Jonathan Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Josh Brolin, among others. According to Feldman, a second Goonies should aspire to be a decades-later sequel with the original cast — more Top Gun: Maverick than the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Star Wars: Revelations Announced
A new Marvel Comics one-shot will look at the present, the past, and the future of the Star Wars galaxy in comics. StarWars.com has announced Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations, a special one-off issue that will set a course for the future of Marvel's Star Wars series, currently set after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Krrsantan: Star Wars Tales), Paco Medina (The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four), and more, the issue with cover artwork by Phil Noto (Star Wars: Obi-Wan) releases this November.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Charles Manson wrote Sharon Tate's sister letter from prison branding himself an 'outlaw' who wouldn't 'rat' on accomplices - but included map with 'x' that may mark burial grounds
Charles Manson sent a creepy letter to Sharon Tate's sister insisting he couldn't reveal details of further crimes - only to send her a drawing that appeared to hint at the location of hidden-corpses. Debra Tate, 69, who has long been a victim's advocate and has represented the Tate family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Has Officially Arrived
Click here to read the full article. Bow down, bitches. Beyoncé’s Renaissance has arrived. On Friday, Queen Bey released her long-awaited LP, filled with dance-ready singles, experimental sounds, and sexy lyrics. The experimental LP opens with a vogue-ready intro before Beyoncé declares on “I’m That Girl:” “I pull up in these clothes, look so good. Because I’m in that hoe/You know all these songs sound good because I’m on that hoe/Deadass.” The album transitions into the tropical, runway-ready “Cozy” before leading into the dancefloor-made “Alien Superstar,” where Beyoncé sings, “No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted. I’m...
ComicBook
Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow on Who Should Take Over the Franchise Next
Despite the fact that Jurassic World Dominion had the vibe of being the end of a franchise, at no point did anyone involved actually say this is the end of it all. Even though the film marked the third in its rebooted trilogy and brought back the original cast of the first film, it wasn't technically the real conclusion. Talk of where things could go next has popped up from time to time (could the series go to television? will it be a movie next?), but speaking in an interview with ComicBook.com franchise director Colin Trevorrow offered a tease of what he thinks the series needs next.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rosalía Is a Free Beach Baby in the Video for ‘Despechá’
Click here to read the full article. Rosalía brings mambo, merengue, and her carefree energy to the beaches of Spain in the video for her recent single, “Despechá.” On Wednesday, the Spanish singer released the sunnyside visuals for her track, which she says was inspired by the music of the Dominican Republic. “Baby, no me llames/Que yo estoy ocupá’ olvidando tus males,” she coos on the mambo-backed track. “Ya decidí que esta noche se sale/Con todas mis Motomamis/Con todas mis yales.” (“Baby, don’t call me up/’Cause I’m busy forgetting all your wrongs/I’ve already decided I’m going out tonight/With all my Motomamis/With...
ComicBook
Batman vs Robin Trailer Released
The pulse-pounding trailer for the DC miniseries Batman vs. Robin has arrived. Writer Mark (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian) are pitting The Dark Knight and The Boy Wonder against each other in the five-issue limited series that spins out of Waid's Batman/Superman title and the "Shadow War" crossover between Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. The trailer promises, "A Wayne Will Rise, and A Wayne Will Fall," which should be enough of a tease to whet the appetite of DC fans. Each of the five issues will be oversized at 48 pages.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni Want to See George Lucas Cameo in The Mandalorian
The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian featured some exciting cameos ranging from big names in Star Wars like Mark Hamill to surprising filmmakers like Werner Herzog. When working with a franchise that's been around for over 45 years, there are always people that can pop up and surprise you. The third season of the series is premiering on Disney+ in February and while there's no word on cameos, showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni do have some dream casting ideas. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the duo revealed they would love to have the original Star Wars director and creator, George Lucas, appear in one of their shows.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Jon Favreau Explains How Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Boba Fett and Skeleton Crew Connect
It's all connected in the Star Wars galaxy's Mando-Verse. In 2020, Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy announced Star Wars series set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, including spinoffs The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, would connect and culminate in a "climactic story event" on Disney+. Set in the era of the New Republic five years after Return of the Jedi and decades before The Force Awakens, characters like Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) would freely crossover from one show — and one story — to another. Mandalorian series creator Jon Favreau is modeling the approach after the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which the Iron Man director helped to launch in 2008.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Felt Cheated Out of a Movie
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine maintains a dedicated fan following years after the show went off the air, leading to the crowd-funded documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. More recently, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the USS Cerritos crew will be spending an entire episode at the Deep Space 9 space station in its upcoming third season. Penny Johnson Jerald, now one of the stars of The Orville: New Horizons, appeared in 15 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, guest-starring as Kasidy Yates, the captain of a freighter who falls in love with Capt. Benjamin Sisko. Speaking to Heavy, Johnson Jerald looked back on her time playing the character.
Billie Joe Armstrong Entered Rehab After His Meltdown During a Green Day Performance: ‘I’m Not F–king Justin Bieber’
During a Green Day performance in 2012, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong ended up going to rehab after having a public meltdown.
Bella Hadid Opened Up About Being "Extracted" From Her Palestinian Family And Not Being Allowed "To Live In A Muslim Culture"
“I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day."
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
Comments / 0