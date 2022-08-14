Armenia: Explosion erupts from firework storage unit inside shopping centre

A huge explosion erupted from a firework storage unit inside a shopping centre in Armenia .

Witnesses observing the black billowing clouds from the building were seen running from the scene after the explosion rocked the neighbouring building, sending firey debris meters into the air.

Livestreamed footage captures large flames and thick blake smoke towering over the burning building.

At least one person has been killed, and 26 injured, following the explosion at the Yerevan-based Sarmalu centre on Sunday, August 14, the Ministry of Health said.

Rescue efforts are underway to find victims believed to be trapped under slabs of concrete and twisted metal.

