ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Can Hailey Bieber's Glaze Skin Smoothie Actually Improve Your Skin?

By Catherine Caruso
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4G1g_0hGsHCf100

Hailey Bieber has released a limited edition Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie in collaboration with the luxury grocery store, Erewhon Market, in order to help promote her new skincare line, Rhode (per Eat This, Not That! ). Bieber posted a series of posts and stories on Instagram, announcing the launch of the smoothie.

"A portion of the proceeds from my smoothie will benefit Robb School Memorial Fund to provide assistance to families impacted by the [Uvalde, Texas] tragedy," the model wrote in one of her Instagram stories. In another post, she also provided a list of some of the smoothie's wellness supporting ingredients. Using plant-based almond malk as the base, the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie includes a variety of unique and natural ingredients, like vanilla collagen, sea moss gel, avocado, dates, and strawberries, among others. Many who haven't been able to get their hands on the smoothie, which retails for $17, have recreated the refreshing drink at home.

There Are Cheaper Ways To Promote Skin Health

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkJD8_0hGsHCf100

The smoothie's ingredients contain many important vitamins, antioxidants, and proteins that can all help promote skin health, say experts at Newsweek . The recipe can certainly help improve the quality of your skin and provide you with vital nutrients necessary for your body's most basic functions, according to the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital's Department of Dermatology, Dr. Joshua Zeichner.

However, you don't have to purchase a $17 smoothie in order to reap these benefits. As a matter of fact, there are plenty of other ways to promote better skin without spending too much money. "While this recipe can support skin health, you certainly can get the same types of benefits from less expensive ingredients, through a well balanced diet, and even through vitamin supplements," Zeichner told Newsweek. You can also use inexpensive retinol creams to help make your skin appear more healthy and supple. That's because retinol can help reduce the appearance of lines, wrinkles, pigmentation, and sun damage on your skin.

Read this next: 7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Better Skin

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Hair Experts Tell Us How To Grow Thicker Hair

As you get older, your body undergoes several changes. Your hair, in particular, is one area that’s greatly affected. In fact, thinning hair is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. It’s definitely a frustrating experience but thankfully, there are ways to improve your current condition.
HAIR CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Comfort eater who once weighed 36st loses half his body weight eating Aldi snacks

A man who went on a ‘six-month eating binge’ looks unrecognisable after losing 18st by overhauling his diet with Aldi low-calorie favourites.Neil Scurrah, 41, had issues with his weight from the age of eight but when his dad passed away from cancer, he fell into a pit of despair and turned to food for comfort.After piling on the pounds, he tipped the scales at a gargantuan 36st 10lb, wore 6XL clothing and had a 60-inch waist.But when his mental health hit ‘rock bottom’ and even getting out of bed became a struggle, Neil was jolted into action.He started walking regularly...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Health Experts Say This Is The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating If You Struggle With Visceral Fat

Having visceral fat or “hidden fat” is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. According to health experts, it is caused primarily by two factors: prolonged high-calorie consumption and lack of physical activity. Lisa Richards, certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet warns that visceral fat can affect our bodies by producing chemicals and hormones which can be dangerous, and as a result place us “at higher risk for serious health issues.”
NUTRITION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
shefinds

3 Super-Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip On Over 40 For Glowing Skin

Achieving glowing, youthful skin is about more than applying the right products to your face. While nailing your anti-aging skincare routine is definitely important, it’s also crucial to consider what you’re putting into your body, as your diet plays a major role in the health of your skin. This includes not only what you eat, but also what you drink. Of course, you probably already know that ample hydration is essential—but have you considered that you can hydrate with more than just plain old water? In fact, there are a few nutrient-rich beverages that may be able to take your skin to the next level if you sip on them regularly.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Tips For Faster Weight Loss Over 40, According To Doctors

While many want to lose weight fast, this still must be done healthily, experts say (as in, with a balanced diet, daily exercise, ample hydration and sleep). We checked in with doctors, registered dietitians, nutritionists, and other health experts for 3 go-to, timeless tips to follow when creating a weight loss plan for yourself, or for when you feel stuck on your journey. Read on for insight from Dr. Daniel Boyer, MD, practicing doctor of medicine with a focus on medical research at Farr Institute, Dr. Virginia Blackwell, MD, health and nutrition expert at Eve Mag, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Types#Smoothie#Vitamin#Glaze#Robb School Memorial Fund#Almond Malk#Newsweek#Mount Sinai Hospital#Department Of Dermatology
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Benefits of Sweet Potatoes and Are They Healthier Than a Regular Potato?

Sweet potatoes are a staple food in many countries, but compared to regular potatoes, which are the third-most-eaten food crop in the world, they aren't as popular. Between both foods, many consider sweet potatoes to be healthier due to their rich vitamin and mineral content. However, potatoes are also nutritious foods that can offer several health benefits when eaten in the right way.
FOOD & DRINKS
Elle

Finally, A Retinol Serum That Gives Me Visible Results Without Irritation.

To achieve a clear, even, youthful complexion, retinol is the ingredient to have in your skincare routine. Considered the gold standard in anti-aging, it targets collagen and elastin to help firm skin. It also helps boost skin cell turnover, which like a lot of things, slows down with age. This helps minimize the appearance of wrinkles, and visibly improve texture and radiance. The key to getting all these results with retinol, however, is using it consistently. And that is something that has proved to be difficult for me.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNET

Best Probiotics of 2022

Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Canola Oil vs. Vegetable Oil: Which Is the Healthier Cooking Option?

Canola oil and vegetable oil are some of the most common cooking oils. Although they may seem interchangeable, they are actually quite different in terms of nutritional value. In general, canola oil is the healthier cooking option due to its higher concentration of monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats and lower concentration of saturated fats.
LIFESTYLE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
78K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy