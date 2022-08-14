Can Hailey Bieber's Glaze Skin Smoothie Actually Improve Your Skin?

Hailey Bieber has released a limited edition Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie in collaboration with the luxury grocery store, Erewhon Market, in order to help promote her new skincare line, Rhode (per Eat This, Not That! ). Bieber posted a series of posts and stories on Instagram, announcing the launch of the smoothie.

"A portion of the proceeds from my smoothie will benefit Robb School Memorial Fund to provide assistance to families impacted by the [Uvalde, Texas] tragedy," the model wrote in one of her Instagram stories. In another post, she also provided a list of some of the smoothie's wellness supporting ingredients. Using plant-based almond malk as the base, the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie includes a variety of unique and natural ingredients, like vanilla collagen, sea moss gel, avocado, dates, and strawberries, among others. Many who haven't been able to get their hands on the smoothie, which retails for $17, have recreated the refreshing drink at home.

There Are Cheaper Ways To Promote Skin Health

The smoothie's ingredients contain many important vitamins, antioxidants, and proteins that can all help promote skin health, say experts at Newsweek . The recipe can certainly help improve the quality of your skin and provide you with vital nutrients necessary for your body's most basic functions, according to the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital's Department of Dermatology, Dr. Joshua Zeichner.

However, you don't have to purchase a $17 smoothie in order to reap these benefits. As a matter of fact, there are plenty of other ways to promote better skin without spending too much money. "While this recipe can support skin health, you certainly can get the same types of benefits from less expensive ingredients, through a well balanced diet, and even through vitamin supplements," Zeichner told Newsweek. You can also use inexpensive retinol creams to help make your skin appear more healthy and supple. That's because retinol can help reduce the appearance of lines, wrinkles, pigmentation, and sun damage on your skin.

Read this next: 7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Better Skin