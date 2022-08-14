Read full article on original website
Child dead, 2 adults injured in Turnpike hit-and-run crash
MIAMI - A child is dead and two adults injured after an overnight hit-and-run crash on the Turnpike. It happened after midnight, north of Griffin Road. Investigators say a 2015 Volkswagen Passat was stopped northbound on the inside travel lane when a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE struck the Passat. The impact caused heavy damage to both vehicles. A woman and a man who were in the Passat were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center and a girl, who was in the backseat died at the scene. The Mercedes then left the scene, according the Florida Highway Patrol. No other details were made available. Authorities are looking for the Mercedes, which should have heavy front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
NBC Miami
Woman Hospitalized After Attic Fire in Pembroke Pines
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fire broke out at a home in Pembroke Pines, officials said. Pembroke Pines Fire responded to a call for a fire alarm in the area of Northwest 93rd Avenue and Northwest 15th Court, where they found the woman having a medical emergency and a fire in the attic.
NBC Miami
Dirt Bike ‘Influencer' Arrested, Accused of Fleeing Fort Lauderdale Police
The growing problem of renegade riders on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the streets of Fort Lauderdale has resulted in the arrest of a person police call an ATV "influencer.”. Nathan Lee Adams, 25, is described as someone with a “large voice and presence” in the “dirt bike community”...
Click10.com
Broward deputies continue search for suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A small memorial has been set up outside Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. It’s where Anaysha Donjoie crashed as she was trying to seek help after being shot Sunday morning. The 20-year-old woman from Lauderhill was shot and killed on her birthday. Now,...
Click10.com
Video shows hit-and-run driver who injured boy in Broward, deputies say
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Deputies released a surveillance video this week that they said shows a woman who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that injured a 2-year-old boy on Aug. 12 in Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the woman stopped to check on her burgundy...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Shooting That Left Suspect Dead, Miami-Dade Detective Critically Injured
New video shows the wild confrontation and shooting that left an armed robbery suspect dead and a Miami-Dade Police detective fighting for his life. Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry was critically wounded in the Monday night shooting that began with an armed robbery in Broward and ended with a pursuit and gunfire that left suspect Jeremy Horton dead, Miami-Dade Police officials said.
NBC Miami
Investigation Continues Into Coconut Creek Crash That Left Woman Dead, Cop Injured
An investigation is continuing into a crash in Coconut Creek that left a woman dead and a police officer injured over the weekend. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of West Sample Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 30-year-old Divinity Cureton of Pembroke Pines...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate fatal crash in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and put another in the hospital. The incident took place at the intersection between the MacArthur Causeway and Fountain Street, Monday night. The driver of a Honda Civic sped through a light and...
Friend remembers golf cart driver killed in hit-and-run crash
Chris Rodberg is dealing with the loss of a friend. Troy Lowry was killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash Tuesday on the Blue Heron Bridge.
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing Co-Worker at Dania Beach Home
A man is facing a murder charge after detectives said he fatally stabbed his co-worker at a Dania Beach home last month. Jake Kristain Varian Braves, also known as Jay Smith, is facing a premeditated murder charge in the killing of 44-year-old Hector Armando Alcaraz Rodriguez, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.
NBC Miami
Woman Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Tamarac
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Friday that left one woman dead in Tamarac. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday, BSO Tamarac District deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of West Commercial Boulevard and Prospect Road in Tamarac. According to investigators,...
WPBF News 25
'Not feeling well': Suspicious package delivered to Boynton Beach home; Bomb Squad investigating
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a suspicious package delivered to a home on Canyon Bay Lane in unincorporated Boynton Beach. Homeowners said they received a package Monday morning and weren't feeling well shortly after. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Miami Cop's Alleged Radio Call During Officer Shooting Under Investigation
No. 1 - The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. Echaverry, 29, is a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects. RID detectives were in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue Monday night when they spotted a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery in Broward County. The vehicle pursuit ended but a foot pursuit ensued, before there was a confrontation and shots were fired, Ramirez said. Echaverry and the suspect were both shot, officials said. Meanwhile, a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured was fatally shot by officers Tuesday in Miami Springs, sources said.
NBC Miami
Tractor-Trailer Rollover Closes Northbound Lanes of Turnpike in Miami-Dade
A tractor-trailer rollover had a stretch of the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade closed Wednesday afternoon. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Northwest 106th Street. Traffic was reportedly backed up as far was Northwest 74th Street. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the driver was traveling...
Click10.com
Man taken to ground after allegedly bringing grenade into Wilton Manors bar
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A man was tackled outside a bar Tuesday in Wilton Manors after witnesses say he carried a grenade into the business. The incident happened at The Corner Pub, which is located at 1915 N. Andrews Ave. “He showed me a grenade. He said, ‘Don’t be...
NBC Miami
Fatal Crash Blocks All NB Lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Davie
A fatal crash early Wednesday morning has closed all lanes of a major roadway in Broward County. The Florida Highway Patrol reports the crash took place around 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Griffin Road. Officials did not confirm details of the crash or how many victims were involved.
NBC Miami
2nd Suspect Connected to Miami-Dade Officer Shooting ‘Down': Sources
Officers took down a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured, sources said. The scene just unfolded at the Extended Stay America hotel in Miami Springs, where there was a large presence of law enforcement. Sources said Jeremy...
NBC Miami
Fatal Crash Shuts Down Southbound I-95 in Dania Beach
A man was killed when he crashed into a construction area on Interstate 95 in Dania Beach, shutting down the southbound side of the highway Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. south of Marina Mile Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said before he crashed, the...
Click10.com
MDPD officer, 29, remains in critical condition 2 days after shooting
MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night. The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The memo...
NBC Miami
Driver Sought After Video Shows Woman, 74, Killed in Fort Lauderdale Hit-and-Run
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 74-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale last month in an incident that was caught on camera. The incident happened just before midnight on July 22 in the 600 block of Northwest 10th Terrace and left Fort Lauderdale resident Willie Mae Gipson dead.
