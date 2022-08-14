BALTIMORE -- A jury trial is now taking place nearly four years after a 5-month-old girl died after suffering trauma to her body in West Baltimore.Her father, Anthony Ford, in now on trial, accused of causing his daughter's death. Brailynn died in October 2018 just days after she was hospitalized with trauma to her body. Ford has been charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault, court records show.On Wednesday, Ford testified he was taking care of his daughter on the day in question and went for a ride in a vehicle...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 MINUTES AGO