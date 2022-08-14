Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner’s story shows again, how America continues to fail Black women
Brittney Griner is still in jail. And last week, the Phoenix Mercury star was officially sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges. Griner’s fate is excessive and unjust, that much is clear. But more than that, it’s a stunning indictment of how America continues to fail Black women – both on and off its shores.
LOGAN COOLEY CALLED COWARDLY BY MEMBER OF TEAM SWEDEN; 'I'LL GET TO SMACK HIM LATER'
It seems Logan Cooley, Team USA star at the World Juniors and a recent 3rd overall pick by Arizona, has ticked off members of Team Sweden. Before Sunday's game between the two teams, Cooley was asked about taking on Team Sweden. "They're a really skilled team that can score goals,...
Olympic champion Ellia Green finds liberation in transition
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ellia Green realized as a young child -- long before becoming an Olympic champion -- that a person’s identity and a gender assigned at birth can be very different things. Now, about 20 years later, one of the stars of Australia’s gold medal-winning women’s...
LOOK: Photos of Lame USMNT Uniforms Leaked, Soccer Fans Ridicule Them on Twitter
Photos of the USMNT’s (United States Men’s National Team’s) lame uniforms for the 2022 Men’s World Cup have been leaked. And you could say that fans are not thrilled with the potential look. The white uniform is about as plain as can be, while the other...
17-year-old wins U.S. Women’s Amateur with wild 11&9 beatdown at Chambers Bay
Seventeen-year-old Saki Baba of Japan won the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in dominant fashion on Sunday night, pouring in birdie after birdie en route to an 11&9 victory over 21-year-old Monet Chun of Canada. Baba wasted no time in jumping out to a big lead in the 36-hole final...
