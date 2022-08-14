ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Driver killed in fatal crash on Highway 6 in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on Highway 6 on Tuesday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and U.S. 90A. Witnesses say the driver of a white sedan was killed in the crash. While it does appear...
SUGAR LAND, TX
#Houston Police Department#Police#Traffic Accident#Humble Police Departments
