Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
cw39.com
Driver killed in fatal crash on Highway 6 in Sugar Land
SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on Highway 6 on Tuesday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and U.S. 90A. Witnesses say the driver of a white sedan was killed in the crash. While it does appear...
Firefighter transported to hospital for dehydration during NW Houston apartment fire
Officials said five units were impacted -- four units had fire damage and one unit had smoke and water damage.
fox26houston.com
High-speed chase suspect dies in crash in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON - A man died in a crash after losing control of the wheel during a high-speed chase in northwest Houston overnight, police say. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near TC Jester Blvd. Police say it began around 12:43 a.m. when officers tried to pull the driver...
Drive-by shooting leaves 15-year-old dead in northeast Houston neighborhood, HPD says
Detectives were looking at security video and interviewing witnesses. According to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office, more than 30 kids have been shot and killed this year so far.
6 Persons Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Humble (Humble, TX)
Houston and Humble Police Departments reported that a crash took place on the Eastex Freeway near Rankin Rd just before 9:30 AM. The multi-vehicle incident closed down the southbound lanes for many hours on Sunday.
1 killed, 2 wounded in the parking lot of Heart Nightclub on Washington Avenue in Houston
Three men were shot (1 killed, and 2 injured) outside a popular nightclub in Houston Sunday night. The shooting occurred on August 15, 2022, when police say three men were shot outside of Heart Nightclub located at 5002 Washington Avenue possibly over an argument about a woman.
fox4beaumont.com
Serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley denied medical parole, remains at Stiles Unit
The health of Elmer Wayne Henley, one of Texas' most infamous serial killers, may be worsening. Families of his victims recently told Houston CBS affiliate KHOU that they'd received notifications Henley's case would be reviewed for possible medical parole. According to online records, Henley is currently housed at the Stiles Unit in Jefferson County.
Brazoria County deputy injured while trying to stop shoplifter, officials say
The deputy only had minor cuts, due to him trying to break the window of the suspect's vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
Main lanes of Eastex Freeway southbound at Rankin reopened after major crash involving 7 vehicles
The main lanes of U.S. 59 Eastex Freeway headed southbound at Rankin Road in north Harris County have been reopened after a major crash involving seven vehicles. According to Houston Transtar, an 18-wheeler appeared to be one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Authorities responded to the scene at around 9:01 a.m.
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on I-10 begged drivers for help, HPD says
Officers received calls about a woman begging for help on the side of the East Freeway. Now, they're looking for a driver who took off after the crash.
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston shooting: Police say murder suspect 'considered armed and dangerous'
HOUSTON - A suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old man in Houston is "considered armed and dangerous", according to police. Cardarius Jamar Woodard, 22, is charged with murder. Police say Woodard, who is not in custody, is known to have ties to Texas and Louisiana. The shooting...
Missouri City restaurant owner wrangles alligator spotted on front porch while taking kids to school
When officials didn't come out, Mike Trinh said he took matters into his own hands. He credited his gator-wrangling talents to "Steve Irwin tactics" and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
springhappenings.com
5+ Vehicle Accident, Interstate 45 Near Louetta
Spring Fire Department and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare are responding to a major accident involving multiple vehicles. The accident happened on the northbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road. 5+ vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident after striking a stalled vehicle on the mainlanes. Four ambulances ambulances...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Recover A Stolen Vehicle And Arrest Two Suspects in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 11, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 21525 block of Spring Plaza Drive in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arriving, the suspect was observed sitting inside a vehicle with a reprogramming scanning tool attempting to re-key the vehicle. The suspect...
1-year-old boy dies after being run over outside party at southwest Houston home
Police said a man was leaving the party when he struck the baby boy. Investigators determined the driver was not impaired. No charges were filed.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed by 2 men at apartment complex in west Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly shot multiple times Saturday evening while being chased by two men at an apartment complex in west Harris County, deputies say. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place in the 14900 block of...
fox26houston.com
Texas A&M student from Houston recovers from catastrophic snowboarding accident
HOUSTON - Brad Gowan, a Texas A&M student from Houston, grew up snowboarding on the slopes. "Kind of selfishly, I've always thought of myself as a really good snowboarder, but hey - accidents happen," exclaims Brad. Do they ever! Brad was having the time of his life in Keystone, Colorado...
Click2Houston.com
Conroe man sentenced for violently abducting 17-year-old ex from northwest Houston to Florida: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 24-year-old Conroe man will serve nearly 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend from northwest Houston, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday. Roaim Shams Shaikh pleaded guilty on April 19. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Shaikh to 131...
Truck driver and passengers flee after crash leaves woman dead in NE Harris Co., deputies say
According to HCSO, the driver and the two passengers of the Dodge truck failed to stop and render aid for the woman in the Toyota, got into another car, and took off.
Court docs: Former Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has a history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
