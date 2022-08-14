ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Passenger got his luggage back 30 days after it was lost, but everything inside was soaking wet

By Sam Tabahriti
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TmLoR_0hGsDJGc00
The Paris skyline at sunset. Getty Images
  • A passenger travelling from Boston to Paris via Heathrow had his luggage lost by Delta partners.
  • When Guy Elsmore-Paddock's bag was returned 30 days later it was damaged and the contents were wet.
  • He is still waiting to hear back from Delta about a compensation claim.

A passenger got his luggage back 30 days after it was lost on a trip from Boston to Paris. There was only one problem: everything inside was soaking wet.

Guy Elsmore-Paddock booked with Delta and left Boston on June 28 on a Delta ticket on flight operated by its codeshare partner Virgin Atlantic to London Heathrow, and then Air France to Paris Charles De Gaulle.

His problems began on his first flight as the plane had to return to Boston due to a problem with the landing gear.

After eventually making it to Heathrow, a booking mix-up meant Elsmore-Paddock was not given a boarding pass for the Paris flight until the last minute.

He finally got to France, but his luggage was nowhere to be found. After filing a missing luggage report, a staff member told him not to expect to get it while he spent a week in the French capital.

Its loss meant Elsmore-Paddock had to spend about €800, or about $820, on new clothes and bags. He said he also had to get smart items "for a dinner cruise that had a formal dress code."

After boarding his return flight, passengers were asked to get off the plane because there was an "issue with water being somewhere it's not supposed to be," he said.

Elsmore-Paddock finally received his luggage on July 28 – a month after it went missing – but "it was soaking wet, one of the zippers was broken off, and one of the luggage tags was broken off," he told Insider. It is not clear why the items inside were wet.

There was one bright note for the passenger at least: his new bag did make it back to Boston with him.

Elsmore-Paddock said he had not heard from the airline about compensation.

Delta was contacted for comment.

Comments / 10

Dale J Ross
2d ago

There is a show on T.V. and the airlines sell baggages that are unclaimed at least he got his baggage back. This is a airline scam. Next time you fly send your baggage thru FedEx UPS or DHL there's companys garentee delivery

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
The Independent

Hotel worker reveals the unsanitary items she would never touch in a hotel room

A hospitality industry worker shocked the internet when she shared some of the items she would never touch in a hotel room.The hotel worker, who goes by @queenevangeline25 on TikTok, received more than 750,000 views when she warned hotel guests of the unsanitary items lurking in their hotel rooms. Evangeline, who often shares hospitality advice to her TikTok page, explained to viewers that she would “never use” a hotel room’s remote control without “wiping it down first with my own Clorox wipe”.“Your cleaning and my cleaning are different cleaning, you feel me?” she said.Then, she encouraged followers to stay...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Linus Travel#Luggage#London Heathrow#Delta#Air France#French
Business Insider

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
TheStreet

Landmark Las Vegas Strip Icon Closes Forever

Change seems to be accelerating on the Las Vegas Strip. From the biggest players including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to the smallest land-owners on the Strip, every inch of land on that 4.2-mile stretch of road appears to be up for debate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Business Insider

Business Insider

580K+
Followers
38K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy