ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, nicknamed India's Warren Buffett, dies at 62

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AA09h_0hGsDGcR00
A man takes a picture of a poster paying homage to veteran stock market investor and Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in Mumbai, India, on Sunday. Jhunjhunwala, died at the age of 62. Rafiq Maqbool/AP

NEW DELHI — Veteran stock market investor and Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, nicknamed India's own Warren Buffett, died Sunday in Mumbai city, Press Trust of India news agency reported. He was 62.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes for the business magnate, who had an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion, according to Forbes.

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," Modi tweeted, and also expressed his condolences to Jhunjhunwala's family.

His cause of death has not yet been released, although he was said to be suffering from various health issues, local media reported.

Jhunjhunwala, a chartered accountant from the northern state of Rajasthan, began investing in the stock market while he was still in college, starting off with capital of just 5,000 rupees ($63). He went on to establish and manage RARE Enterprises, an asset management firm. As his net worth steadily rose, he became one of India's richest men with investments in some of the country's biggest companies.

In his latest venture, he helped launched the low-cost Akasa Air, which took its first flight last week. Jhunjhunwala was seen at the launch in a wheelchair, local media reported.

The airline said it was "deeply saddened" by the news of his death. "We at Akasa cannot thank Mr. Jhunjhunwala enough for being an early believer in us and putting his trust and faith in us to build a world-class airline," it said in a statement.

Also called the "Big Bull" of the country's Bombay Stock Exchange, Jhunjhunwala was known for taking risks in the market and in his investments.

"Investor, bold risk-taker, masterly understanding of the stock market," tweeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling him a "leader in his own right" who strongly believed in India's strength and growth.

In an interview last week with news channel CNBC-TV18, Jhunjhunwala said despite the unfavorable economic conditions across the world, "the Indian market will grow, but at a slower pace."

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Person
Nirmala Sitharaman
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Narendra Modi
biztoc.com

Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst

Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#India News#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Indian#Press Trust#Akasa Air
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Place
Mumbai
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
Fortune

China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has been one of the biggest supporters of China on Wall Street, but he just sold his entire holdings in five Chinese stocks. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, perhaps China’s biggest bull on Wall Street, unloaded his firm’s entire stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba amid a fire sale of its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source

Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
BUSINESS
CBS Sacramento

Price of bacon is increasing in the US but it's not just because of inflation

Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% — the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year.The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive.A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs: A deadly avian flu has meant fewer eggs in the...
BUSINESS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
122K+
Followers
11K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy