Man killed in shooting during South El Paso altercation with delivery driver

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
 3 days ago
A 44-year-old man was fatally shot in an altercation with a delivery driver Saturday afternoon in South El Paso, police said.

The man died at University Medical Center of El Paso following the shooting in the 100 block of Brown Street by Myrtle Avenue in the Magoffin area east of Downtown.

A delivery driver was detained by police but details of the altercation leading up to the shooting had not been disclosed as the case was investigated by homicide detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

The name of the delivery service and the names of those involved had not been released.

One wounded in East Side shooting

In a separate incident, police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Saturday in the East Side.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 3700 block of Breckenridge Drive in a neighborhood west of George Dieter Drive and south of Montana Avenue, police said.

The wounded person was taken for treatment at Del Sol Medical Center. Further details had not been released.

