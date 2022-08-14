Read full article on original website
Photos Of West Virginia's Floods
Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
'This is the worst I've ever seen,' Eastern Kanawha County resident says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Even after the unusually heavy rain, more than 6 inches in spots, ended, runoff continued to cut a destructive path in Eastern Kanawha County along Hughes Creek and other small streams that feed into the Kanawha River. Homes flooded, roadway surfaces were peeled, and bridges...
Temporary water outage sheduled for Wednesday
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company announced Monday that a temporary water outage has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 for several Raleigh County areas, including a number of Robert C. Byrd Drive locations. The scheduled outage is set to occur from 10:00am to 3:00pm and...
Turbulent paradise claims American attraction
Some say she’s the mother of all rivers. As tributaries go, the NewRiver is far from the longest or widest or fastest flowing. But if you happen to be looking for nuances, the New’s subtle spectrum of rough beauties approaches the spectacular. There’s little wonder, then, that this...
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
Christiansburg auction company sells ‘holy grail’ of firearms
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Linkous Auction Group in Christiansburg specializes in firearms. That’s how owner Taylor Linkous knew he had something special when selling an 1847 Colt Walker revolver in a recent auction. The gun sold to someone in Texas for over $250,000. ”There’s less than 35 known in...
Flooding causes major concern in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ongoing flash flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, caused major issues in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatch gave 59News the following information in regards to road closures. Route 60 near Midland Trail at Chimney Corner due to a mudslide Route 39 is closed due to a mudslide The DOH is […]
Meet the West Virginians in the path of this massive natural gas pipeline
Sen. Joe Manchin wants the Mountain Valley Pipeline completed. These landowners are along the route. Meet the West Virginians in the path of this massive natural gas pipeline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Former Mercer County teacher and coach has been sentenced to prison
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A former Mercer County teacher and coach who pleaded guilty to two counts of sending obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor. According to Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, James Stehlin, Jr. of Edenton, NC, and formerly of Princeton, WV, was sentenced to the maximum of 5 years on each count, consecutively, for a total of 10 years. Stehlin was also sentenced to 25 years of extended supervision upon release and a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.
Check out the new Starlite Drive-In movie theater in West Virginia for some summer fun
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not check out the newly opened Starlite Drive-In movie theater in West Virginia?. If you're a fan of nostalgic summer fun, you'll love the new Starlite Drive-In movie theater at 3948 Lochgelly Road in Oak Hill.
Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
Woman hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
From Roanoke City Police: On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:32 P.M., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Fernciff Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult female in a parking lot with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Human remains discovered near US-220N exit in Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:22 P.M.:. Skeletal remains were discovered near an exit ramp off of US-220 North in Roanoke, according to police. Police said the northbound Franklin Road exit ramp off of US-220 is closed due to the forensics investigation but should be clear soon. The RPD...
Two arrested after fight at Christiansburg Walmart
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken into custody on Monday following a fight in a Christiansburg Walmart that led to a minor drawing a gun. Town officials say the fight was reported at a Walmart in the 2400 block of North Franklin Street at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, with the initial callers saying there was at least one person with a gun.
3 Fayette County adults going to prison for roles in little girl’s death
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — A Fayette County father and two women are going to prison for 3 to 15 years for mistreating the man’s young daughter and then ignoring her when she got sick before she died. Eight-year-old Raylee Browning’s father, his girlfriend at the time and her sister...
Former Alleghany County PE teacher pleads guilty to 8 counts of child indecency charges
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 35-year-old former high school teacher in Alleghany County pleaded guilty to eight counts of child indecency charges on Monday. Gavin Haynes, a former teacher at Alleghany High School, was arrested after being indicted on Jan. 10 for 31 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship — 23 of which were dismissed in court on Monday.
