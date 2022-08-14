ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

The Weather Channel

Photos Of West Virginia's Floods

Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Temporary water outage sheduled for Wednesday

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company announced Monday that a temporary water outage has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 for several Raleigh County areas, including a number of Robert C. Byrd Drive locations. The scheduled outage is set to occur from 10:00am to 3:00pm and...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Turbulent paradise claims American attraction

Some say she’s the mother of all rivers. As tributaries go, the NewRiver is far from the longest or widest or fastest flowing. But if you happen to be looking for nuances, the New’s subtle spectrum of rough beauties approaches the spectacular. There’s little wonder, then, that this...
WSAZ

Shooting sends woman to the hospital

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
ELKVIEW, WV
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg auction company sells ‘holy grail’ of firearms

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Linkous Auction Group in Christiansburg specializes in firearms. That’s how owner Taylor Linkous knew he had something special when selling an 1847 Colt Walker revolver in a recent auction. The gun sold to someone in Texas for over $250,000. ”There’s less than 35 known in...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WVNS

Flooding causes major concern in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ongoing flash flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, caused major issues in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatch gave 59News the following information in regards to road closures. Route 60 near Midland Trail at Chimney Corner due to a mudslide Route 39 is closed due to a mudslide The DOH is […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Former Mercer County teacher and coach has been sentenced to prison

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A former Mercer County teacher and coach who pleaded guilty to two counts of sending obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor. According to Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, James Stehlin, Jr. of Edenton, NC, and formerly of Princeton, WV, was sentenced to the maximum of 5 years on each count, consecutively, for a total of 10 years. Stehlin was also sentenced to 25 years of extended supervision upon release and a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.
ems1.com

Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges

ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Woman hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

From Roanoke City Police: On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:32 P.M., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Fernciff Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult female in a parking lot with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WSLS

Human remains discovered near US-220N exit in Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:22 P.M.:. Skeletal remains were discovered near an exit ramp off of US-220 North in Roanoke, according to police. Police said the northbound Franklin Road exit ramp off of US-220 is closed due to the forensics investigation but should be clear soon. The RPD...
wfxrtv.com

Two arrested after fight at Christiansburg Walmart

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken into custody on Monday following a fight in a Christiansburg Walmart that led to a minor drawing a gun. Town officials say the fight was reported at a Walmart in the 2400 block of North Franklin Street at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, with the initial callers saying there was at least one person with a gun.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Former Alleghany County PE teacher pleads guilty to 8 counts of child indecency charges

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 35-year-old former high school teacher in Alleghany County pleaded guilty to eight counts of child indecency charges on Monday. Gavin Haynes, a former teacher at Alleghany High School, was arrested after being indicted on Jan. 10 for 31 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship — 23 of which were dismissed in court on Monday.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA

