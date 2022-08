Saw a thing the other day that said inflation is causing more Americans to go into credit card debt. I hate to tell them, but people have always gone into credit card debt, whether there’s inflation or not.

It brought back memories of the mid-90s when I got my first credit card and had no idea how they worked. I promptly put $200 on it and was astounded when they only wanted $10 in payment. Shoot, I can afford that, I thought.