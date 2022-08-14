Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Jacksonville Jaguars Waived A Quarterback On Monday
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday's deadline. The AFC South franchise has reportedly cut third-year NFL quarterback Jake Luton. Luton, a former sixth-round pick out of Oregon State, had been battling for the team's backup quarterback role behind Trevor Lawrence. It appears...
Buccaneers sign veteran DE Carl Nassib
After collecting 12.5 sacks during his two seasons with the Buccaneers, Nassib inked a three-year, $25M deal with the Raiders in 2020. Following his first season in Las Vegas, Nassib made headlines when he became the first openly gay active player in the NFL. The defensive end ended up getting into 27 games during his two seasons with the organization, compiling 49 tackles and four sacks. Had Nassib played enough defensive snaps in 2021 to qualify for Pro Football Focus’ rankings, he would have been listed as a middle-of-the-road edge rusher. The Raiders ended up cutting the 29-year-old back in March, creating $8M in cap savings.
Yardbarker
NFL roundup: Jets’ Mekhi Becton on IR, 49ers release Robert Nkemdiche
The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players. All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.
NFL・
Brother of NFL Star Accused Of Killing Youth Football Coach Over Game
Police in Texas say that Yaqub Talib — the brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib — turned himself in on Monday.
ESPN
Jacksonville Jaguars release former starting nose tackle Malcom Brown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars released defensive tackle Malcom Brown, a former first-round pick whom they acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints last year. The move will cost the Jaguars $4.5 million in dead money and the Jaguars will save $3 million against the salary cap. Brown,...
