Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.

