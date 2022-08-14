ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
brproud.com

Local pet store offering free pup cups and discounts

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud) — The Urban Hound, a canine mercantile at Perkins Rowe, is hosting “Christmas in August” through August 31. Items are priced at 20% off and free pup cups with peanut butter cookie crumbles are available while supplies last. The Urban Hound, 10202...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Odd Holidays: Wednesday is National Thrift Shop Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People who love a great bargain have a reason to celebrate Wednesday, August 17, which is National Thrift Shop Day. The odd holiday honors U.S.-based retail establishments that sell gently used items at discounted prices, and most bargain hunters don’t wait for August 17th to find great deals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Zea Rotisserie & Bar relocating within Towne Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zea Rotisserie & Bar Baton Rouge location is relocating to a more visible space in Towne Center. Along with the move, there will be upgrades to the restaurant such as exterior changes with outdoor seating and a patio lounge area and a new interior design, according to the restaurant’s company. In April, The Advocate reported that Zea Rotisserie, along with Five Guys, were making plans to move locations ahead of the construction of a new apartment complex.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Stadium#Families#District 10#Councilwoman
brproud.com

Companion Animal Alliance still needs your help

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– After recently moving more than 100 dogs, Companion Animal Alliance say they need to keep the momentum going, or the shelter will likely be full again by the end of the week. The shelter posted on their social media asking the community...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 hurt in crash with brick sign on O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person is hurt after crashing into a brick sign on O’Neal Lane Tuesday. The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) said the person in the accident was extradited by crews within minutes before being taken to an area hospital. The crash took place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Residents concerned with University Lakes Project designs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Residents are strongly opposing new plans for the University Lakes project. Mark Goodson, with CSRS, is the developer working on the LSU Lakes project. Goodson said the people have voiced their opinions about the project. “A large complicated project, a lot of people are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16. Officers arrived in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. and found three gunshot victims. The three gunshot victims were teenagers. At this time, their injuries are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge detectives seek tips in unsolved October 2013 murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are asking for tips in a Baton Rouge man’s unsolved 2013 murder. Police said 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street on Monday, October 21, 2013. Holmes died days after the shooting in a hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Worker pinned after bulldozer flips over near Denham Springs park

DENHAM SPRINGS - A worker was hurt after a bulldozer reportedly tumbled down a dirt mound and landed on top of him Monday. The accident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a property adjacent to Live Oak Park off LA 16. Sources said the person operating the equipment was pinned and suffered a reported back injury.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Deputies called to reported shooting on Southpark Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge were called to the scene of a reported shooting just off Airline Highway, on Southpark Drive Tuesday (August 16) evening. It was around 5:45 p.m. when officials were called to the scene, and they’ve confirmed that no one was injured...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BREC increasing security after rape reported in Baton Rouge park

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge police are still on the hunt for a suspect they say brutally attacked a woman at a park. On Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., the victim told police she was raped at the Forest Community Park off South Harrells Ferry Road. BRPD said they have no new leads on the case and park goers say they feel the need to bring protection to the park.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspects accused of stealing $5K in items from Gonzales store

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department seeks four theft suspects accused of stealing over $5,000 in merchandise from a store. Police said the theft took place at Ulta Beauty. No other details of the theft were shared. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Burchell at...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LPSO: 2 teen girls missing since Sunday

WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. The sheriff’s office identified the missing teens as 14-year-old Destiney Demoll and 15-year-old Kayla Watkins. Authorities said both were last seen together at their guardian’s home in Watson on Sunday, Aug. 14.
WATSON, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating deadly late night crash on I-110 South

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a deadly accident involving two vehicles late Tuesday night. One unidentified person was killed in the crash which took place around 11:10 p.m. Two other people were taken to a local hospital, according to emergency responders.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy