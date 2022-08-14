BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zea Rotisserie & Bar Baton Rouge location is relocating to a more visible space in Towne Center. Along with the move, there will be upgrades to the restaurant such as exterior changes with outdoor seating and a patio lounge area and a new interior design, according to the restaurant’s company. In April, The Advocate reported that Zea Rotisserie, along with Five Guys, were making plans to move locations ahead of the construction of a new apartment complex.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO