brproud.com
Local pet store offering free pup cups and discounts
BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud) — The Urban Hound, a canine mercantile at Perkins Rowe, is hosting “Christmas in August” through August 31. Items are priced at 20% off and free pup cups with peanut butter cookie crumbles are available while supplies last. The Urban Hound, 10202...
brproud.com
Odd Holidays: Wednesday is National Thrift Shop Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People who love a great bargain have a reason to celebrate Wednesday, August 17, which is National Thrift Shop Day. The odd holiday honors U.S.-based retail establishments that sell gently used items at discounted prices, and most bargain hunters don’t wait for August 17th to find great deals.
brproud.com
Get vaccinated for COVID at BREC’s Liberty Lagoon Saturday for free waterpark pass
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Anyone six months and older can get a free COVID-19 vaccine at BREC’s Liberty Lagoon this Saturday, Aug. 20. Incentives for receiving a vaccination include a free 3-hour waterpark pass to use the same day and a $50 gift card, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
brproud.com
Zea Rotisserie & Bar relocating within Towne Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zea Rotisserie & Bar Baton Rouge location is relocating to a more visible space in Towne Center. Along with the move, there will be upgrades to the restaurant such as exterior changes with outdoor seating and a patio lounge area and a new interior design, according to the restaurant’s company. In April, The Advocate reported that Zea Rotisserie, along with Five Guys, were making plans to move locations ahead of the construction of a new apartment complex.
brproud.com
Companion Animal Alliance still needs your help
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– After recently moving more than 100 dogs, Companion Animal Alliance say they need to keep the momentum going, or the shelter will likely be full again by the end of the week. The shelter posted on their social media asking the community...
brproud.com
1 hurt in crash with brick sign on O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person is hurt after crashing into a brick sign on O’Neal Lane Tuesday. The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) said the person in the accident was extradited by crews within minutes before being taken to an area hospital. The crash took place...
brproud.com
Residents concerned with University Lakes Project designs
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Residents are strongly opposing new plans for the University Lakes project. Mark Goodson, with CSRS, is the developer working on the LSU Lakes project. Goodson said the people have voiced their opinions about the project. “A large complicated project, a lot of people are...
brproud.com
Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting on Madison Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16. Officers arrived in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. and found three gunshot victims. The three gunshot victims were teenagers. At this time, their injuries are...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives seek tips in unsolved October 2013 murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are asking for tips in a Baton Rouge man’s unsolved 2013 murder. Police said 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street on Monday, October 21, 2013. Holmes died days after the shooting in a hospital.
wbrz.com
Worker pinned after bulldozer flips over near Denham Springs park
DENHAM SPRINGS - A worker was hurt after a bulldozer reportedly tumbled down a dirt mound and landed on top of him Monday. The accident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a property adjacent to Live Oak Park off LA 16. Sources said the person operating the equipment was pinned and suffered a reported back injury.
brproud.com
Deputies called to reported shooting on Southpark Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge were called to the scene of a reported shooting just off Airline Highway, on Southpark Drive Tuesday (August 16) evening. It was around 5:45 p.m. when officials were called to the scene, and they’ve confirmed that no one was injured...
theadvocate.com
Schools in metro Baton Rouge are struggling to find teachers. Here's how districts compare.
A week into the new school year, schools throughout the capital region, especially those in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, are still hiring, hunting for educators and support personnel against a backdrop of historic shortages nationwide. The district is leading the pack with more than 300 vacancies overall...
brproud.com
BREC increasing security after rape reported in Baton Rouge park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge police are still on the hunt for a suspect they say brutally attacked a woman at a park. On Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., the victim told police she was raped at the Forest Community Park off South Harrells Ferry Road. BRPD said they have no new leads on the case and park goers say they feel the need to bring protection to the park.
brproud.com
Suspects accused of stealing $5K in items from Gonzales store
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department seeks four theft suspects accused of stealing over $5,000 in merchandise from a store. Police said the theft took place at Ulta Beauty. No other details of the theft were shared. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Burchell at...
Children of fallen BRPD officer walked into school by local law enforcement
PRARIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement showed up at Oak Grove Primary School on Monday morning. Members of those agencies “escorted to class two children of fallen Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) Officer Matthew Gerald,” according to Ascension Public Schools. The BRPD officer was one of three police officers that was shot and killed […]
brproud.com
Zachary man cited on alleged deer hunting violation; LDWF seizes deer meat, antlers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led state wildlife agents to cite a Zachary man accused of hunting deer during a closed season in East Baton Rouge Parish last Thursday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the man as 32-year-old Darious M. Johnson. The agency...
brproud.com
Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
brproud.com
LPSO: 2 teen girls missing since Sunday
WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. The sheriff’s office identified the missing teens as 14-year-old Destiney Demoll and 15-year-old Kayla Watkins. Authorities said both were last seen together at their guardian’s home in Watson on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
brproud.com
BRPD investigating deadly late night crash on I-110 South
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a deadly accident involving two vehicles late Tuesday night. One unidentified person was killed in the crash which took place around 11:10 p.m. Two other people were taken to a local hospital, according to emergency responders.
