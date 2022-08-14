ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, NH

WMUR.com

1 dead after car strikes tree in Hollis

HOLLIS, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash in Hollis. Police said they received a call just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday about a crash on Silver Lake Road. When officers arrived, the driver had already died, officials said. Police said the car was heading north when it...
HOLLIS, NH
WCAX

Bad crash in Brookfield kills Barre City woman, one arrested

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A bad crash claims the life of a Barre City woman and results in an arrest. Vermont State Police say it happened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. Police say Seth Edson,28 of Barre City was driving south -- when his car went...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating fatal crash in Grafton County

HAVERHILL, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday in Pike. Police said they responded to a disturbance call in Glencliff when they learned that Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, had left the area and was headed toward Haverhill on Route 25. While searching the area,...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
WCAX

Police: Speed, impairment led to deadly crash in New Hampshire

PIKE, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police believe speed and impairment led to a crash in Pike that left one woman dead. It happened Sunday on Route 25 by the Haverhill-Benton town line. Police say Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, crashed her pickup truck into a field. She died at the...
BENTON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested for DUI #2 in Bradford

BRADFORD — A 57-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Bradford last week. Police say they observed a traffic infraction and initiated a motor vehicle stop on Waits River Road, near Farmway, on August 12. The driver was identified as Dwight...
BRADFORD, VT
WMUR.com

Andover EMS delivers baby boy at pizza restaurant

ANDOVER, N.H. — It wasn't the usual delivery on Monday for Andover's Pizza Chef restaurant. Andover EMS helped welcome baby Everett on Monday in an emergency delivery. Everett’s parents were on their way to the hospital when they realized they wouldn't make it. They stopped outside the restaurant...
ANDOVER, NH
WCAX

Police investigating fatal crash involving a Claremont woman

WESTMORELAND, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Police are investigating the death of a Claremont woman involved in a car crash. They say around 3:45 p.m. Friday, 72 year-old Sharon McLaughlin of Claremont was driving on Route 12 in Westmoreland when she crossed the center line. Police say she crashed into...
CLAREMONT, NH
WMUR.com

LIVE: Murder trial begins in Laconia

LACONIA, N.H. — The trial for a man accused of using a samurai sword to kill his friend in Laconia is scheduled to begin Monday in Belknap County Superior Court. ^^ WMUR is streaming the first day of the trial live in the video player above. ^^. The defense...
LACONIA, NH
The Associated Press

'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. “The foundation needs repair work,” Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. “It’s just an old camp, but I enjoy working (on it).” Lidstone, who grew up in Maine, declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A search of Maine county registers of deeds did not show any recent transactions involving Lidstone, but a cousin confirmed that he had moved to Maine, and a Facebook post had photos of Lidstone with a family member in his new home.
MAINE STATE
A.W. Naves

New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed Dead

Harmony Montgomery(Photos: New Hampshire Police) According to a statement from Attorney General John Formella, Harmony Montgomery was most likely killed in 2019. “All of the efforts have led us to conclude that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester in early December of 2019.” – AG John Formella.
MANCHESTER, NH
NBC News

Child charged in fatal shootings of New Hampshire mother and her 2 young sons

A child has been charged in connection with the murders of a mom and her two sons in New Hampshire, the state's Department of Justice announced Thursday. The juvenile was arrested and charged under the juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence, the justice department said.
People

Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony

A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
DARTMOUTH, MA

