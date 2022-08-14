Read full article on original website
Nikki Fried says she’s frustrated by sexist ‘double standard’ on campaign trail
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is bringing her closing argument tour to Jacksonville Wednesday evening, in what some polls are saying is an increasingly tight race with former Gov. Charlie Crist, who has dominated throughout in terms of endorsements and fundraising. As her speech Tuesday night in Tallahassee showed, her...
Poll shows 77% of Florida Republicans still think Donald Trump won 2020 election
'Partisan divide' continues. The 2020 Presidential Election is not settled history for the majority of Florida Republicans according to a fresh poll from the University of North Florida. The survey shows a full 77% of registered Republicans surveyed believe that former President Donald Trump actually won the November election. Democrats...
