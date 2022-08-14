ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Poll shows 77% of Florida Republicans still think Donald Trump won 2020 election

'Partisan divide' continues. The 2020 Presidential Election is not settled history for the majority of Florida Republicans according to a fresh poll from the University of North Florida. The survey shows a full 77% of registered Republicans surveyed believe that former President Donald Trump actually won the November election. Democrats...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy