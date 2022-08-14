ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
The Spun

Buccaneers Running Back Has Been Ruled Out For The Season

At 33 years of age, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back/return specialist Kenjon Barner is contributing however he can to keep his NFL career going. Unfortunately, his 2022 NFL season has just been cut short. On Monday, the Buccaneers placed Barner on season-ending injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they signed...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Player Following Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly cut ties with a veteran cornerback. Per Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have waived cornerback Lonnie Harrison Jr just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans. The Chiefs look to be set at the position with Trent McDuffie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Julio Jones
FanSided

Carl Nassib makes Buccaneers pass-rush a potentially lethal unit

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finally addressed their need for pass-rush depth with the perfect signing. Now, the Buccaneers pass rush until should be a deadly one and opposing quarterbacks should beware when dropping back. Unlike last season, the Bucs come into this training camp and season as a whole...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots Super Bowl hero out for season

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s comeback with his former team will have to wait another year. Butler will not play this season after being placed on the team’s season-ending injured reserve list. In addition to Butler, cornerback Joejuan Williams was also put on injured reserve. Butler in...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Nothing In Return#American Football#Bucs
Axios

Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring back Carl Nassib

The NFL's first openly gay active player, Carl Nassib, is rejoining the Bucs. Why it matters: It's a big win for LGBTQ Floridians as the community fights the governor and the legislature over school policies and health care. Flashback: This will be Nassib's second stint in Tampa Bay. He played...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy