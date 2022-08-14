Read full article on original website
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Buccaneers Running Back Has Been Ruled Out For The Season
At 33 years of age, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back/return specialist Kenjon Barner is contributing however he can to keep his NFL career going. Unfortunately, his 2022 NFL season has just been cut short. On Monday, the Buccaneers placed Barner on season-ending injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they signed...
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL・
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Player Following Trade
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly cut ties with a veteran cornerback. Per Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have waived cornerback Lonnie Harrison Jr just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans. The Chiefs look to be set at the position with Trent McDuffie...
Carl Nassib makes Buccaneers pass-rush a potentially lethal unit
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finally addressed their need for pass-rush depth with the perfect signing. Now, the Buccaneers pass rush until should be a deadly one and opposing quarterbacks should beware when dropping back. Unlike last season, the Bucs come into this training camp and season as a whole...
Patriots Super Bowl hero out for season
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s comeback with his former team will have to wait another year. Butler will not play this season after being placed on the team’s season-ending injured reserve list. In addition to Butler, cornerback Joejuan Williams was also put on injured reserve. Butler in...
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Veteran defensive end Carl Nassib returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 1-year contract
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added a reinforcement on the defensive line, signing veteran Carl Nassib to a one-year contract
Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring back Carl Nassib
The NFL's first openly gay active player, Carl Nassib, is rejoining the Bucs. Why it matters: It's a big win for LGBTQ Floridians as the community fights the governor and the legislature over school policies and health care. Flashback: This will be Nassib's second stint in Tampa Bay. He played...
History-making NFL player Carl Nassib signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive end Carl Nassib — pro football's first openly gay, active player — bringing him back to where he delivered two of his most productive seasons, officials said Tuesday. Nassib, then of the Las Vegas Raiders, came out a little more than a...
FanSided
