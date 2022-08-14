Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Trinity High School showcases new stadium video board
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — When Trinity football holds its home opener at Marshall Stadium on Sept. 2, it will have a brand new, state-of-the-art video board. "We had a vision of what this could do for our students' broadcast and journalism classes," Trinity President Rob Mullen said. "Video production classes are really, really popular, but to see their enthusiasm for this has been extremely satisfying."
WLKY.com
With mother out of surgery, Jones family expected to finally leave Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a month later, the mother and daughter who survived a deadly crash in downtown Louisville in July are on track to return home to Kansas this weekend. A post on the Jones Family Updates Facebook group says mother Amy Jones had surgery Monday to...
'There are going to be a lot of unhappy people:' Louisville subdivision pushes against concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Eastern Jefferson County subdivision is pushing back on a concrete plant planning to build across the street. SI Ready Mix has already started clearing ground on Aiken Road near Lake Forest and the company will complete construction if given a permit to do so. It's...
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.
Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Hailey van Lith, adidas debut new UofL-inspired sneakers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new set of sneakers inspired by University of Louisville athletics will be releasing soon by adidas. UofL women’s basketball point guard Hailey van Lith posted pictures of the new adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Louisville colorway on her social media on Monday. “New heat for #theville,”...
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
WBKO
Blue Equity Makes Significant Investment in and Provides Growth Capital to Cheetah Clean Auto Wash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (News Release) - Blue Equity, an independent private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has formalized an investment and partnership with Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is Kentucky’s leading locally owned and operated chain of car washes with five sites in Bowling...
wdrb.com
Louisville food truck owner asks for public's help to save home after filing for bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a Louisville food truck filed for bankruptcy, according to court filings. According to a GoFundMe created by Celtic Pig owner Melissa Ingram, she and her husband are not able to fulfill a lease obligation for their now-closed restaurant in downtown Louisville. The Celtic...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there no limit to how long trains can block roadways?
Your Money: Churchill Downs sells asset, U.S. cannabis market, Tomato crop, Cost of inflation. A new calculation shows how much inflation is costing the average American. Also, Churchill Downs is selling off some assets. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. ‘It...
WLKY.com
'It's just so devastating': Louisville community mourns father of 3 killed in fiery crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman who police believe caused a fiery crash that killed a man early Sunday morning on Interstate-264 near the Breckenridge Lane exit, appeared in court Monday for the first time since the incident. Forty-two-year-old Maria Gibson (aka Maria Lara) plead not guilty to operating a...
WLKY.com
Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
Wave 3
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took less than one week into the new school year for Jefferson County Public Schools to see its first gun brought to school, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. The gun was reported at Pleasure Ridge High School on Monday, according to a letter provided to...
WLKY.com
What's in the water? Investigators say chemical spill turned Indiana creek bright blue
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Investigators say a chemical spill into a New Albany Creek is not harmful to fish or wildlife. A spill that resulted in bright blue water in Fall Run Creek was reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday, said Kent Barrow, director of Floyd County Emergency Management. Cleanup...
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
WLKY.com
Sister of woman killed in Fern Creek over the weekend speaks of her relation to killer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sister of a woman found dead over the weekend describes how she is coping after being the one who discovered her sister's body. Rebecca Richardson was found dead in her Fern Creek home on Saturday. Her sister Jessica Beard said the home the two shared...
WLKY.com
LMPD charge Louisville woman with murder in Watterson Expressway crash, victim identified
Louisville Metro Police have charged a Louisville woman with murder in connection with a deadly fiery crash that shut down the Watterson Expressway for several hours early Sunday morning. Police have arrested 42-year-old Maria Lara. Arrest records say Lara had been drinking prior to rear-ending a second vehicle at a...
WLKY.com
Mother of slain woman attends arraignment of man in Smoketown double homicide case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a murdered woman was in court Tuesday morning for the accused killer’s arraignment. A grand jury indicted Mahlon Harris for the murders of Antonia Lucas and Daniel Key, Jr. Police say Harris shot them in December 2020 while they were inside a...
WLKY.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on Central Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash on Central Avenue early Wednesday morning, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD Fourth Division officers said they responded to the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. where Central Avenue meets Seventh Street Road. That is where the boundaries of Taylor-Berry and the city of Shively meet.
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
WLKY.com
Oldham County School's absence policy causing concern for parents
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — An old attendance policy is causing a stir in Oldham County Schools as the superintendent's office has decided to more strictly enforce the policy. The policy in question, OCBE 9010, states as follows;. "A student may receive an excused absence for good cause upon receipt...
Comments / 0