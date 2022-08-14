ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trinity High School showcases new stadium video board

SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — When Trinity football holds its home opener at Marshall Stadium on Sept. 2, it will have a brand new, state-of-the-art video board. "We had a vision of what this could do for our students' broadcast and journalism classes," Trinity President Rob Mullen said. "Video production classes are really, really popular, but to see their enthusiasm for this has been extremely satisfying."
Hailey van Lith, adidas debut new UofL-inspired sneakers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new set of sneakers inspired by University of Louisville athletics will be releasing soon by adidas. UofL women’s basketball point guard Hailey van Lith posted pictures of the new adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Louisville colorway on her social media on Monday. “New heat for #theville,”...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
Ask WAVE: Why is there no limit to how long trains can block roadways?

Your Money: Churchill Downs sells asset, U.S. cannabis market, Tomato crop, Cost of inflation. A new calculation shows how much inflation is costing the average American. Also, Churchill Downs is selling off some assets. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. ‘It...
Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on Central Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash on Central Avenue early Wednesday morning, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD Fourth Division officers said they responded to the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. where Central Avenue meets Seventh Street Road. That is where the boundaries of Taylor-Berry and the city of Shively meet.
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
