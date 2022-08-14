3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a silver sedan traveling southbound struck four men.

Witnesses say there was a fight outside of The Jeffery Pub, 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd, when the sedan plowed through the group.

Three men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has identified two of the victims: Devonta K. Vivetter, 27, and Donald Huey, 25. The third victim has not yet been ID’d.

Another man was transported to Stroger Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No one is in custody. The crash investigation is ongoing.

The Jeffrey Pub released the following statement regarding the incident:

A very unfortunate tragic event occurred early this morning after closing. A small group of people were in the street and an unidentified vehicle drove past at a very high rate of speed injuring several people and some deceased. Our hearts heavy this morning that such tragic event has occurred. And to those that lost a loved one or friend we stand with you. We always encourage everyone to leave and go to your vehicles right away to make it home safe. And tonight this happened. If anyone has any information to assist in finding out who did this please contact us immediately and you will remain anonymous. The Jeffrey Pub

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.