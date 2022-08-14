ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run

By Judy Wang, Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a silver sedan traveling southbound struck four men.

Witnesses say there was a fight outside of The Jeffery Pub, 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd, when the sedan plowed through the group.

5 shot, 19-year-old woman killed in South Side shooting

Three men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has identified two of the victims: Devonta K. Vivetter, 27, and Donald Huey, 25. The third victim has not yet been ID’d.

Another man was transported to Stroger Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No one is in custody. The crash investigation is ongoing.

The Jeffrey Pub released the following statement regarding the incident:

A very unfortunate tragic event occurred early this morning after closing. A small group of people were in the street and an unidentified vehicle drove past at a very high rate of speed injuring several people and some deceased. Our hearts heavy this morning that such tragic event has occurred. And to those that lost a loved one or friend we stand with you. We always encourage  everyone to leave and go to your vehicles right away to make it home safe. And tonight this happened. If anyone has any information to assist in finding out who did this please contact us immediately and you will remain anonymous.

The Jeffrey Pub
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 9

Mario Aguilera
3d ago

I seen the video god bless that’s why I stopped going out at night I’ve had bad experiences bless to still be alive RIP to them

Reply
6
Victoria Hall
2d ago

this is real terrifying and the video is very disturbing 😭 these men were hit like rag dolls. they flew so high in the air and so far down the street it's ridiculous😡 praying for the families and God please catch the person that done this. the car was recovered now catch the person🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply
4
Kenneth Sandifer
3d ago

i saw the video...they were knocked about 15 feet in the air and about 20 feet down the street. car hit them like they were bowling pins

Reply
3
 

