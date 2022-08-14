The state Department of Transportation is giving drivers who travel on both Interstate 90 and Interstate 787 a heads up about a project that will cause brief delays. Starting Tuesday night, there will be closures of up to 15 minutes from midnight until 5:00 am on I-90 between Exit B1 in Rensselaer County and Exit 1 in Albany County. Closures are also happening on Interstate 787 between McCarty Avenue and Exit 2 in Albany County. Crews will be out replacing overhead signs through mid-September. Drivers are being urged to slow down when traveling through work zones.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO