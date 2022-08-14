Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Colonie neighborhood getting cleaned up after weeks of terrible smell
Construction crews removed rubble that neighbors said was making them sick. That neighborhood in Colonie can quite literally take a breath now that the eyesore is finally being cleaned up. It took weeks to finally get the debris taken away, and a team of six people, two companies, and an...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman struck by boat while swimming in Columbia County lake
CANAAN – A Portland, Oregon woman is in Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition after being struck by a boat while swimming in Queechy Lake in Canaan, State Police said. Shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, police said Catherine Thompson, 68, was swimming in the...
35 sheep seized from Schoharie County farm
CENTRAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 30 sheep have been removed from a Schoharie County farm after a trooper out on patrol apparently noticed some of the sheep in poor condition. It is one of many large-scale animal seizures News10 has reported on over the past couple of months. According to New York State […]
Victim identified in fatal Wilton motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has named the victim of a fatal motorcycle in Wilton on August 12. The motorcyclist has been identified as Jeffrey Leighton, 31, of Gansevoort.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
Motorcyclist dies in crash involving other vehicle in Wilton
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, a Gansevoort man has died after a Friday morning crash. On Sunday, the sheriff's office confirmed the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton. Back on August 12th, just before 9:00 AM, Leighton was involved in a crash with another...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Woman Dies After Motorcycle Crash
A Binghamton woman has died after a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. New York State Police say Julie A. Lawton, 53, was traveling west on State Route 7 in Afton, Chenango County when she crossed over the double yellow line and struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Lawton was flown to...
24-Year-Old Man Drowns In Lake Taghkanic
A 24-year-old man has died after apparently drowning in a lake in the region. Emergency crews in Columbia County were called Saturday, Aug. 13, with reports of a swimmer in distress at Lake Taghkanic State Park. Witnesses told authorities a man had jumped from a boat and did not resurface,...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Boating accident on Queechy Lake
Canaan, New York – On August 13, 2022, the New York State Police responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. At approximately 2:05 p.m., Troopers were dispatched by Columbia County 911 to Queechy Lake for a report of a woman struck by a boat. Chatham Rescue arrived on scene, began medical treatment, and facilitated the medevac of Catherine Thompson, age 68, of Portland, OR, to Albany Medical Center. Thompson remains at Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Somebody in Cohoes is Having a Bad Day: Car Goes into Mohawk River
Talk about a car going rogue, we have more questions than answers, but here's what we know. A silver Nissan Rogue went into the Mohawk River in the area of Saratoga Street in Cohoes. It was reported to police Tuesday morning around 10. A nearby tow truck company made it...
WNYT
1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Wilton Crash
Authorities have identified a 31-year-old motorcyclist who died following a crash in the Capital District. Saratoga County resident Jeffrey Leighton, of Gansevoort, was riding on State Route 9 in Wilton Friday morning, Aug. 12, when he collided with a car just before 9 a.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said.
iheart.com
State DOT Giving Drivers Heads Up About Project on I-90, I-787
The state Department of Transportation is giving drivers who travel on both Interstate 90 and Interstate 787 a heads up about a project that will cause brief delays. Starting Tuesday night, there will be closures of up to 15 minutes from midnight until 5:00 am on I-90 between Exit B1 in Rensselaer County and Exit 1 in Albany County. Closures are also happening on Interstate 787 between McCarty Avenue and Exit 2 in Albany County. Crews will be out replacing overhead signs through mid-September. Drivers are being urged to slow down when traveling through work zones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Greene County Man Facing Charges Following Deadly Crash in Bethlehem
A Greene County man is facing charges following deadly crash that happened in Bethlehem over the weekend. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says 52-year-old Samuel Keir of Hannacroix was driving in the area of Route 396 and Starr Road Sunday night when his pickup truck struck a vehicle that rolled through a stop sign. The woman in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff says Keir's license had been revoked due to a previous drunk driving conviction. He's scheduled to be in court next month.
newyorkalmanack.com
The 1903 Hudson River Spier Falls Dam Disaster
In the spring of 1903, more than a thousand men were at work on the final stages of the Spier Falls hydroelectric project on the Hudson River near Glens Falls. A large number of skilled Italian masons and stoneworkers were housed in a shantytown on the Warren County (north) side of the river.
Fatal motorcycle crash on Route 7 in Afton
Yesterday, at approximately 5:44 p.m., law enforcement responded a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 7 in the Village of Afton.
Gloversville Police call off search for missing man
Clayton R. Miller, a 41-year-old man, was last seen by family members on Saturday, Aug. 13, in Gloversville.
Troy Woman Busted For DWI In Menands At Over 3 Times Legal Limit, Police Say
A woman had a blood alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit when she was busted driving drunk in the Capital District, authorities said. State Police in Albany County first made contact with 36-year-old Mary Mazur, of Troy, just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, when they stopped to assist her disabled vehicle on I-787 in Menands.
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Harpursville Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
A 39-year-old Harpursville man was arrested and charged following a traffic stop in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, James D. Carpenter was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation. Carpenter is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Comments / 0