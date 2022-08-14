Bertie teen arrested in Greenville killing of Williamston man

GREENVILLE - A Bertie County teen has been arrested in a July shooting that killed a man at an apartment complex in north Greenville, police reported.

Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody Thursday after turning himself in to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, a news release from the department said.

Smallwood is charged with an open count of murder in connection to the shooting death of Travis Johnson, 21, of Williamston, in an apartment on Bostic Drive on July 19.

Smallwood had additional charges pending from Williamston that were served for possession of a weapon of mass destruction, the police department said.

He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.

Police earlier reported they responded to a shooting about 2 a.m. at 4110 Bostic Drive, Apt. 103, in the Paramount 3800 complex. Officers found Johnson dead in the residence from a gunshot wound.