Calling all gear-heads: Metro Cruise '22 is right around the corner!
Organizers are putting the finishing touches on plans for this year's Metro Cruise, bringing in even more for you to enjoy.
Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August
Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
Skeleton of 'really unique' mastodon unearthed in Kent County 'about 40-60% complete'
It's been a hot, steamy summer so far in Michigan, but road crews in Kent County are digging up remnants from the Ice Age and, with any luck, they hope to find even more pieces of the puzzle. The bones of a "really unique" mastodon skeleton found at a road...
Big Changes at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
3 people injured when boat hits breakwall, tourniquet needed for 1 victim
EMMET COUNTY, MI -- Michigan State Police say three people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after the boat they were in crashed into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. Troopers from the Gaylord Post were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a man yelling for help. When troopers arrived,...
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
Kalamazoo company provides onsite child care for employees amid daycare shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Long wait lists, high costs and limited facilities can leave parents hopeless in the search for child care. According to the Center for American Progress, 44% of Michigan residents live in a child care desert where there are not enough options. A Kalamazoo business eliminated that...
ONGOING: Kalamazoo Police Surrounding Home for Standoff Situation
August 16th, 1:15 p.m. - Police are currently surrounding a home in Kalamazoo in a standoff situation. Tuesday, at around noon, a large police presence was reported outside a home near Race Street and Clinton Avenue. Authorities were wearing protective vests and armed with long guns. At this time, police...
MSP: Motorcyclist dead in Van Buren Co. crash
A man is dead because of a crash involving a motorcycle in Van Buren County Wednesday morning.
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
Person killed in Southwest Michigan crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning. There was a fatal crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck at the intersection of M-43 and County Road 665, in Van Buren County’s Waverly Township on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
State issues advisory about E. coli as cases jump in parts of Michigan
KENT COUNTY, MI -- State health leaders are advising the public to practice food safety and wash hands because of a jump in E. coli cases in parts of Michigan. Health officials in Oakland, Kent and Ottawa counties are investigating a recent increase of E. coli cases. Michigan Department of...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with van near Holland lakeshore
HOLLAND, MI -- A 64-year-old Hudsonville man was seriously injured when his motorcycle collided with a van on Ottawa Beach Road. The Hudsonville man was flown by Aero Med helicopter to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for treatment. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the motorcycle was going east on Ottawa Beach...
Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South Bend hotel
The LOGAN Center says it is devastated by Jaxson’s death. This week, suicide prevention experts, police, and dispatch have all come together virtually to try and address a nationwide problem: how to better handle mental health crisis calls.
Multiple hospitalized in I-94 crash near Kzoo
A portion of eastbound I-94 near Kalamazoo is closed due to a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck.
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Michigan is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Victim ID’d in fatal US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
The victim of a fatal crash on Sunday has been identified by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
Man convicted of fatal shooting in Kalamazoo apartment complex parking lot
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of murder in Kalamazoo County this week for a March 2020 killing. A jury on Aug. 15 convicted David Lawrence Barnes, of Kalamazoo, of one count of second-degree murder and felony firearms, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Barnes was convicted of the...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
The world's largest food truck rally is headed to West Michigan
IONIA, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan foodies! Prepare your stomachs for the largest display of food truck excellence this September. The largest traveling food truck event will be at the Ionia Free Fair on Sept. 24 with more than 100 gourmet food trucks expected to attend. The event...
