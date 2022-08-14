Read full article on original website
Shoppers ‘really excited’ as West Michigan’s first Whole Foods Market opens near Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For years, when Sydnee Ruger and her family would visit a Whole Foods Market, it would be during trips to Florida and elsewhere in the South. Closer to home, the mother of two from Wayland was out of luck. That changed Wednesday, when the grocery...
Calling all gear-heads: Metro Cruise '22 is right around the corner!
Organizers are putting the finishing touches on plans for this year's Metro Cruise, bringing in even more for you to enjoy.
See inside this luxury treehouse resort hidden in the woods along Michigan's Grand River
IONIA, Mich. – Nestled in a wooded area blanketed with vibrant green leaves and plants, Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort has a variety of amenities for guests to reconnect with nature in comfort. Tree Vistas debuted the Winding Springs Treehouse, which is lifted 13 feet above ground, Thursday,...
4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family
With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Michigan
A popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Michigan this month, and local diners are already giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you're a seafood lover, you're in luck because the popular seafood restaurant chain, Mr. and Mrs. Crab, just opened a brand new location in Grand Rapids.
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Michigan is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Skeleton of 'really unique' mastodon unearthed in Kent County 'about 40-60% complete'
It's been a hot, steamy summer so far in Michigan, but road crews in Kent County are digging up remnants from the Ice Age and, with any luck, they hope to find even more pieces of the puzzle. The bones of a "really unique" mastodon skeleton found at a road...
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
Woman sought after looking into Van Buren Township house during suspected break-in attempt
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Van Buren Township police are looking for a woman who they believe was trying to break into a home Tuesday morning. The woman was caught on camera peering into a house in Linda Vista at 8:30 a.m. Police said the woman rides a...
MSP: Motorcyclist dead in Van Buren Co. crash
A man is dead because of a crash involving a motorcycle in Van Buren County Wednesday morning.
3 people injured when boat hits breakwall, tourniquet needed for 1 victim
EMMET COUNTY, MI -- Michigan State Police say three people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after the boat they were in crashed into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. Troopers from the Gaylord Post were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a man yelling for help. When troopers arrived,...
Man convicted of fatal shooting in Kalamazoo apartment complex parking lot
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of murder in Kalamazoo County this week for a March 2020 killing. A jury on Aug. 15 convicted David Lawrence Barnes, of Kalamazoo, of one count of second-degree murder and felony firearms, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Barnes was convicted of the...
ONGOING: Kalamazoo Police Surrounding Home for Standoff Situation
August 16th, 1:15 p.m. - Police are currently surrounding a home in Kalamazoo in a standoff situation. Tuesday, at around noon, a large police presence was reported outside a home near Race Street and Clinton Avenue. Authorities were wearing protective vests and armed with long guns. At this time, police...
Person killed in Southwest Michigan crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning. There was a fatal crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck at the intersection of M-43 and County Road 665, in Van Buren County’s Waverly Township on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South Bend hotel
The LOGAN Center says it is devastated by Jaxson’s death. This week, suicide prevention experts, police, and dispatch have all come together virtually to try and address a nationwide problem: how to better handle mental health crisis calls.
Police arrest man suspected of firing shots inside store, then at Kalamazoo officer
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police have arrested a man suspected of firing shots inside a grocery store, then at a Kalamazoo police officer. Kalamazoo police on Tuesday, Aug. 16 confirmed that a 42-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Egleston Avenue. He was arrested after police executed a search...
A Concord man bought a steer at the fair to feed those in need. It’s not his only good deed
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A steer sold at the Jackson County Fair is going to help feed those in need, thanks to a young man from Concord. Josh Hicks, 21, knew he wanted do something to help others. So, he purchased a steer from a youth 4-H member participating in the fair and donated the meat to a worthy cause.
Wounded Iraq War Veteran From Pennfield Goes Viral on TikTok
One-Eyed Jack shows us several Southwest Michigan towns as he takes us to work every day on TikTok. The man that goes by @oneeyedjack on TikTok currently has 22.4 thousand followers and 318.5 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. Warning: some of the videos below do contain curse words.
Victim ID’d in fatal US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
The victim of a fatal crash on Sunday has been identified by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
