ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Conway proclaims Tuesday as Melissa Jefferson Day after Coastal Carolina University sprinter wins world championship

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tuesday is Melissa Jefferson Day in Conway as the city honors a Coastal Carolina University world champion runner. The Conway City Council voted Monday to approve naming the day after the sprinter, according to a social media post from CCU, which shows Bellamy posing with the proclamation, CCU President Michael Benson […]
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#Chase Sturgeon
sclawyersweekly.com

Estate of drowning victim awarded $20.73M

After a weeklong trial, an Horry County jury has awarded nearly $21 million to the estate of a Maryland man who drowned in front of his family while vacationing at a Myrtle Beach resort. An attorney for the estate, J. Christopher Pracht of Thomason & Pracht in Anderson, said that Zerihun Wolde, his fiancee, Meswaet Abel, ...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Missing Timmonsville man found dead

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Timmonsville man who was last seen Sunday was found dead Tuesday evening, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic, according to police. The body was found in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, according to […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WECT

Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WBTW News13

Pee Dee pastor delivers supplies to Kentucky flood victims

MARION, S.C. (WBTW)– After recent flooding in Kentucky killed more than three dozen people, a Pee Dee pastor said he felt obligated to help. Pastor Larry Williams of the Tabernacle of God Ministries preached to the congregation at Word of God Christian Ministries in Marion on Sunday, telling parishioners about his work in the Bluegrass […]
MARION, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Deerfield’s Colony Drive Threatened To Close Again

The ongoing fight between key Deerfield Plantation H.O.A.s, Horry County, Developers, and Deerfield Plantation residents continues. A message sent to Deerfield homeowners this week posted through Facebook messenger indicated Colony Drive would be closed, yet again. MESSAGE SENT TO HOMEOWNERS. Deerfield residents have been at odds with Horry County and...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy