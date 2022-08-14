Read full article on original website
Related
New Dunkin’ Go drive-thru to open in Myrtle Beach by end of year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ Go location is set to open in Myrtle Beach before the end of the year, according to the company. Dunkin’ said the new store, located on Mr. Joe White Avenue across from Sam’s Club, will be drive-thru only. The store doesn’t have a specific opening date, but […]
Conway proclaims Tuesday as Melissa Jefferson Day after Coastal Carolina University sprinter wins world championship
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tuesday is Melissa Jefferson Day in Conway as the city honors a Coastal Carolina University world champion runner. The Conway City Council voted Monday to approve naming the day after the sprinter, according to a social media post from CCU, which shows Bellamy posing with the proclamation, CCU President Michael Benson […]
1 person suffers minor injuries in early morning Myrtle Beach area house fire
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person suffered minor injuries during a house fire early Wednesday morning on Grousewood Drive in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 5:19 a.m. and crews quickly got the fire under control. The injured person was treated at the scene and later taken […]
cbs17
Woman dead in alligator attack near Hilton Head; 2nd person killed in SC this summer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WNCN) – Authorities responded to an alligator attack that killed a woman in Sun City Monday — less than two months after a man was killed in an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach area. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sclawyersweekly.com
Estate of drowning victim awarded $20.73M
After a weeklong trial, an Horry County jury has awarded nearly $21 million to the estate of a Maryland man who drowned in front of his family while vacationing at a Myrtle Beach resort. An attorney for the estate, J. Christopher Pracht of Thomason & Pracht in Anderson, said that Zerihun Wolde, his fiancee, Meswaet Abel, ...
wpde.com
Person bitten by 'some type of marine life' at Myrtle Beach oceanfront
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a scene in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon for reports of a person being bitten. A person had an encounter with some type of marine life, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Witnesses said a woman was...
The Post and Courier
Former Kingstree football coach feels no resentment after not getting job following merge
MANNING — Former Kingstree football coach Randall State feels no resentment toward Brian Smith , Kingstree High or Williamsburg County School District despite not being interviewed for the position following the merger. State told The News that while at first, he was a little shocked that he wasn’t interviewed,...
Myrtle Beach condo owner cancels High Point woman's reservation days out from vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many of us have a favorite vacation spot. A place you visit almost every year. That spot for Vickie Barts and her family is Myrtle Beach. “We have been coming down along with extended family probably 15 years, every year,” Barts said. Through the...
abccolumbia.com
Husband of SC woman impaled by Beach Umbrella speaks out
ABC NEWS-A Myrtle Beach woman was fatally struck last week when wind sent an umbrella flying on the beach in Garden City. Now her husband is speaking out. ABC’s Victor Oquendo has more.
WMBF
Hwy 9 in Horry County closed after crash with entrapment, 1 injured
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 9 at Harvest Moon in the Longs area is closed due to a crash with entrapment. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to this call at 7:50 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brain Lee says Horry County Fire Rescue has the road...
Myrtle Beach neighborhood evacuated while authorities investigate ‘suspicious item’ on Futrell Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach authorities have evacuated an area on Futrell Drive after a “suspicious item” was found at a home Monday afternoon, a city police spokesman said. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety” but […]
Missing Timmonsville man found dead
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Timmonsville man who was last seen Sunday was found dead Tuesday evening, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic, according to police. The body was found in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, according to […]
WECT
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Pee Dee pastor delivers supplies to Kentucky flood victims
MARION, S.C. (WBTW)– After recent flooding in Kentucky killed more than three dozen people, a Pee Dee pastor said he felt obligated to help. Pastor Larry Williams of the Tabernacle of God Ministries preached to the congregation at Word of God Christian Ministries in Marion on Sunday, telling parishioners about his work in the Bluegrass […]
WMBF
Deputies investigating after person found shot, killed inside car near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are on the scene of a homicide investigation, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. Authorities were called Tuesday night to River Bend Road near Timmonsville. Joye said a person was found shot and killed inside of a car. He said it’s still...
Florence County coroner identifies 22-year-old found shot dead in car
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. The victim was identified as Malik Daveon Zimmerman, […]
‘Heroic’ beachgoer pulls girls to safety after hearing their screams, NC officials say
The beachgoer believes if he had waited any longer to swim out, “those girls wouldn’t have made it.”
myrtlebeachsc.com
Deerfield’s Colony Drive Threatened To Close Again
The ongoing fight between key Deerfield Plantation H.O.A.s, Horry County, Developers, and Deerfield Plantation residents continues. A message sent to Deerfield homeowners this week posted through Facebook messenger indicated Colony Drive would be closed, yet again. MESSAGE SENT TO HOMEOWNERS. Deerfield residents have been at odds with Horry County and...
Comments / 0