BBC

Tom Dumoulin announces 'immediate' retirement from cycling

Former Giro d'Italia winner and double Olympic silver medallist Tom Dumoulin has announced his retirement from cycling with "with immediate effect". The Dutch cyclist posted his decision on Twitter, two months after saying he would retire following September's Road World Championship in Australia. The 31-year-old won the Giro in 2017...
