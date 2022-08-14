Read full article on original website
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Dina Asher-Smith pulls up with cramp after Lamont Marcell Jacobs won men's 100m
Great Britain's Daryll Neita won bronze as Dina Asher-Smith pulled up with cramp in the European women's 100m, after Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the men's race in Munich. A three-time European gold medallist in 2018, Asher-Smith slowed after 60m because of cramp in both her calves. Italy's Jacobs...
BBC
Tom Dumoulin announces 'immediate' retirement from cycling
Former Giro d'Italia winner and double Olympic silver medallist Tom Dumoulin has announced his retirement from cycling with "with immediate effect". The Dutch cyclist posted his decision on Twitter, two months after saying he would retire following September's Road World Championship in Australia. The 31-year-old won the Giro in 2017...
Anrich Nortje leads way as South Africa’s pace puts England in trouble
The laws of cricket may be the domain of MCC but on the opening day of England versus South Africa at Lord’s it was the law of sod that held sway: after a six-week wait for Test cricket to return and the driest July since 1935, rain arrived with a vengeance.
