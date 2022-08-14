ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

RT Torkin
3d ago

post their pictures and names! Only way to deter criminals by shaming them.

KSAT 12

Man arrested in East Side murder has dozens of prior arrests

SAN ANTONIO – A man who has been arrested as a suspect in an East Side murder has a criminal history that dates back more than a decade. Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning on a murder warrant connected to a deadly shooting April 24 in the 1200 block of Paso Hondo.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

18-year-old in backyard wounded in shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old standing in his backyard was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. outside a home in the 500 block of Kirk Place, just south of Highway 90 on the city’s Southwest Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

San Antonio police searching for man accused of killing 6-month-old son

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man they say killed his 6-month-old son in August 2021. Police said they were dispatched to a Northeast Side hospital on Aug. 14, 2021, in response to a child with traumatic injuries. Medical staff did not believe the guardian’s story coincided with the infant’s injuries, according to police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities ID man killed after he crashed into pillar along Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who was killed in a crash along Highway 90 on the Southwest Side on Sunday. Authorities said Rey Angel Gutierrez died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. on eastbound Highway 90, between 36th Street and South General McMullen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

BCSO deputy suspended after inmate found with loaded gun

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was suspended after an inmate he booked into jail was later found with a loaded gun, disciplinary paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates confirms. Deputy Victor Jimenez III on March 10 brought a prisoner into the Bexar County Jail’s south tower...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after robbing man's work truck at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Monday after facing several charges of aggravated robbery. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Holmes at around 1 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to police, a man reported his work truck was taken at gunpoint. Police say, Nathan Flores,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News Channel 25

Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women

SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

KSAT 12

San Antonio man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug trafficking, gun charges

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who is a documented gang member was sentenced to prison months after he was found guilty on federal gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Kenton Maurice Haynes, 27, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday. In March, he was found guilty of receipt of firearm while under indictment; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Jury finds man guilty of killing woman with machete, ax

SAN ANTONIO – A jury returned a guilty verdict after more than an hour of deliberation in the trial of a man accused of brutally murdering a woman with a machete and an ax in front of her boyfriend and two roommates. Rafael Castillo is charged with murder in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

