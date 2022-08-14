Read full article on original website
RT Torkin
3d ago
post their pictures and names! Only way to deter criminals by shaming them.
Reply(2)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
KSAT 12
After months of searching, San Antonio police track down suspect in East Side murder
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have caught up with a man who they believe is tied to a murder at an East Side home earlier this year. They took Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, into custody late Tuesday morning. Investigators had identified Jones as a suspect and obtained a...
KSAT 12
Man arrested in East Side murder has dozens of prior arrests
SAN ANTONIO – A man who has been arrested as a suspect in an East Side murder has a criminal history that dates back more than a decade. Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning on a murder warrant connected to a deadly shooting April 24 in the 1200 block of Paso Hondo.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after victim lured by woman he met online, carjacked, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made a second arrest after a man was lured by someone he met on social media and was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. Ethan Lee Gaitan, 17, faces a charge of aggravated robbery...
KSAT 12
18-year-old in backyard wounded in shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old standing in his backyard was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. outside a home in the 500 block of Kirk Place, just south of Highway 90 on the city’s Southwest Side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Robbery suspect arrested after holding woman at gunpoint, stealing van, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police arrested a 29-year-old man Monday afternoon in connection with an aggravated robbery. Just before 1 p.m. Monday, SAPD officers responded to a robbery in progress call. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man who stated his wife was held at gunpoint, and their van had been stolen.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for man accused of killing 6-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man they say killed his 6-month-old son in August 2021. Police said they were dispatched to a Northeast Side hospital on Aug. 14, 2021, in response to a child with traumatic injuries. Medical staff did not believe the guardian’s story coincided with the infant’s injuries, according to police.
Police looking for suspect involved in hit-and-run in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the person who's responsible for a hit-and-run in west San Antonio that happened Tuesday morning, officials say. Around 1:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to highway 90W near the 36th exit for reports of a person hit by a vehicle.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man killed after he crashed into pillar along Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who was killed in a crash along Highway 90 on the Southwest Side on Sunday. Authorities said Rey Angel Gutierrez died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. on eastbound Highway 90, between 36th Street and South General McMullen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTSA
Teen from San Antonio’s Southwest side shot while sitting in his backyard
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager who was shot on San Antonio’s Southwest side is in the hospital. fox 29 reports that police were called to a home in the 500 block of Kirk Place at around 11 P.M. Tuesday. The 18 year old told the responding...
KSAT 12
Devine man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting, killing 2 people
SAN ANTONIO – A Devine man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that left two people dead and one wounded. Fernando Rojas, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s...
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy suspended after inmate found with loaded gun
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was suspended after an inmate he booked into jail was later found with a loaded gun, disciplinary paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates confirms. Deputy Victor Jimenez III on March 10 brought a prisoner into the Bexar County Jail’s south tower...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after robbing man's work truck at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Monday after facing several charges of aggravated robbery. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Holmes at around 1 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to police, a man reported his work truck was taken at gunpoint. Police say, Nathan Flores,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
2 women with gunshot wounds show up at hospital, refuse to cooperate with officers, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two women showed up at a hospital both with gunshot wounds early Monday morning. Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. to Northeast Baptist Hospital in the 8800 block of Village Drive after receiving reports of people wounded. According to police,...
KTSA
Driver attempting to flee the scene of a crash gets t-boned by another vehicle on San Antonio West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for several people who scattered after the car they were in crashed with two other vehicles. It all started just before 1 A.M. Monday when the driver of a red sedan crashed into a car near downtown. They didn’t...
KTSA
Gunshot victims show up at San Antonio hospital, refuse to cooperate with investigating officers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two women showed up at a Northeast side emergency room with gunshot wounds Monday morning but they’re not offering much help for the officers trying to track down whoever shot them. Police were called to Northeast Baptist on Village Drive just before 2...
News Channel 25
Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women
SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
fox7austin.com
San Antonio gang member sentenced to 10 years on firearm, drug charges
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm violations. 27-year-old Kenton Maurice Haynes was found guilty in March of one count of receipt of firearm while under indictment; one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug trafficking, gun charges
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who is a documented gang member was sentenced to prison months after he was found guilty on federal gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Kenton Maurice Haynes, 27, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday. In March, he was found guilty of receipt of firearm while under indictment; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
KSAT 12
Jury finds man guilty of killing woman with machete, ax
SAN ANTONIO – A jury returned a guilty verdict after more than an hour of deliberation in the trial of a man accused of brutally murdering a woman with a machete and an ax in front of her boyfriend and two roommates. Rafael Castillo is charged with murder in...
1 Woman Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Police reports state that a collision took place on Monday near the intersection of FM 1346 and Loop 1604. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said that the vehicles involved in the multi-vehicle accident were a vehicle belonging to an [..]
Comments / 4