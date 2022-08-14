SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who is a documented gang member was sentenced to prison months after he was found guilty on federal gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Kenton Maurice Haynes, 27, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday. In March, he was found guilty of receipt of firearm while under indictment; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

