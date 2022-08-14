Lying at 6,225 feet, Lake Tahoe is the largest alpine freshwater lake in North America. It sits west of Carson City on the state line between Nevada and California and was formed as part of the Lake Tahoe Basin about two million years ago. Today, it is popular for its clear waters and panoramic views of the mountains that straddle it on all sides. Lake Tahoe is also a major tourist attraction in California and Nevada and a haven for summer outdoor recreation, winter sports, and snow and ski resorts. If you love touring this location, you will also love these 20 Places Similar to Lake Tahoe.

