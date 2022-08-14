ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

20 Places Similar to Lake Tahoe

Lying at 6,225 feet, Lake Tahoe is the largest alpine freshwater lake in North America. It sits west of Carson City on the state line between Nevada and California and was formed as part of the Lake Tahoe Basin about two million years ago. Today, it is popular for its clear waters and panoramic views of the mountains that straddle it on all sides. Lake Tahoe is also a major tourist attraction in California and Nevada and a haven for summer outdoor recreation, winter sports, and snow and ski resorts. If you love touring this location, you will also love these 20 Places Similar to Lake Tahoe.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe

During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
KINGS BEACH, CA
Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce

Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
TRUCKEE, CA
North Lake Tahoe's Best Burgers

Editor’s Note: Kayla Anderson revisits her three-part series from 2018 on Tahoe and Truckee’s Best Burgers. Read her picks from the first series at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Now is the season for hiking, biking, boating, paddling and sitting on the beach. After a day in the Tahoe sun, you crave a big ‘ole juicy burger. Thanks to our readers who shared with us their favorite burgers via social media, I was able to try out some new ground-beef sandwiches — and a vegan counterpart.
Area Red Flag Warning Starts Wednesday Afternoon

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of northeast California and far northwest Nevada. The Red Flag Warning starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday and goes to 8 a.m. on Thursday. Strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. We dry things out...
NEVADA STATE
Anesthetic shortage impacting Reno podiatry office

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A national trend is reaching medical offices in the Biggest Little City. In the last few months, Reno Foot and Ankle has been dealing with a shortage of local anesthetics. “We’ve experienced some shortages in the past but nothing as significant as what we’re experiencing right...
RENO, NV
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Teen's Cellphone Last Pinged At Campground Lake

As the search intensifies in the second week for missing Kiely Rodni, investigators have said the disappeared teen's cellphone was last detected at the campground lake in Nevada County, California. Rodni went missing after attending an end-of-school party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Aug. 6. The teen was...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Battle Born Burger Showcase and Showdown takes place next month in Reno

September is Hunger Action Month, and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is recognizing it with a new activity: the Battle Born Burger Showcase and Showdown. The Battle Born Burger Showcase, Sept. 1-25, invites participating restaurants to serve up their best burger while raising awareness for hunger relief. Any local restaurant or food truck that wants to participate...
RENO, NV
Man missing after disappearing in Eldorado National Forest days ago

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials are searching for a man who disappeared days ago in the Eldorado National Forest and has not been seen since. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said Perry Justus was last seen at the Ice House Reservoir near the Bassi Waterfalls on Saturday afternoon. His last pinged location on his phone before losing connection near the waterfalls.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
EDH soccer star suffers fatal injuries

An El Dorado Hills family suffered an unimaginable loss Aug. 1. Known for being disciplined and competitive, Sophia Torres was described as having a “beat to her own drum” spirit and fiercely loving her friends and family. She succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident just 10 days before her 14th birthday.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
EDSO debunks 'Public Safety Alert' social media post

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has debunked a social media claim that a double homicide is being investigated at Lake Tahoe and an unnamed individual is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday was made aware of a fake “Public...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
NWS Bulletin: Thunderstorms and High Fire Danger Beginning Today

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the next several days, bringing with them the risk of heavy rain, gusty outflow winds and abundant lightning. Weather experts say that another surge of monsoonal moisture will bring back...
ENVIRONMENT
Police chase ends in crash into downtown Reno business

A gas line needed to be turned off at a business in downtown Reno after a car crashed into a building Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hill Street and West Liberty Street around 5:45 p.m. on August 15, 2022. According to officials, the driver of a...
RENO, NV
Fire Breaks Out Near Wedekind Road, Smoke Seen From Highway 395

A portion of Cannan Street in Reno is closed as fire crews investigate an early morning apartment fire. The single-unit fire started just after 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Smoke could be seen from Highway 395 near Northtowne Lane in Reno. Reno Fire had a truck already nearby so the fire...
RENO, NV

