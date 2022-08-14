Read full article on original website
20 Places Similar to Lake Tahoe
Lying at 6,225 feet, Lake Tahoe is the largest alpine freshwater lake in North America. It sits west of Carson City on the state line between Nevada and California and was formed as part of the Lake Tahoe Basin about two million years ago. Today, it is popular for its clear waters and panoramic views of the mountains that straddle it on all sides. Lake Tahoe is also a major tourist attraction in California and Nevada and a haven for summer outdoor recreation, winter sports, and snow and ski resorts. If you love touring this location, you will also love these 20 Places Similar to Lake Tahoe.
Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe
During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce
Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
Ghost kitchen, resort expansion, wine tasting room to be considered by South Tahoe planners
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A ghost kitchen, construction of new cabins at a resort and a wine tasting room will be among items considered this week by the South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission. The commission will consider a special use permit for construction of a new ghost kitchen,...
North Lake Tahoe’s Best Burgers
Editor’s Note: Kayla Anderson revisits her three-part series from 2018 on Tahoe and Truckee’s Best Burgers. Read her picks from the first series at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Now is the season for hiking, biking, boating, paddling and sitting on the beach. After a day in the Tahoe sun, you crave a big ‘ole juicy burger. Thanks to our readers who shared with us their favorite burgers via social media, I was able to try out some new ground-beef sandwiches — and a vegan counterpart.
New sawmill coming to Carson City to help address forest health and resilience
Tahoe Forest Products LLC (TFP), in a partnership with Washoe Development Corporation (WDC), an affiliate of Washoe Tribe of Nevada & California, recently announced the lease of 40 acres of Washoe-owned land near Carson City, Nev. to build the first significant sawmill in the region in decades. By creating a...
Thunderstorms are forecast for Northern Nevada. Will Reno break its August rainfall record?
Another round of thunderstorms is headed to Northern Nevada this week. There is up to a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening through Thursday in Reno. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Wednesday night. ...
Search Continues For California Couple Who Went Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. The couple were reported missing on their way home from Hot August...
Area Red Flag Warning Starts Wednesday Afternoon
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of northeast California and far northwest Nevada. The Red Flag Warning starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday and goes to 8 a.m. on Thursday. Strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. We dry things out...
Anesthetic shortage impacting Reno podiatry office
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A national trend is reaching medical offices in the Biggest Little City. In the last few months, Reno Foot and Ankle has been dealing with a shortage of local anesthetics. “We’ve experienced some shortages in the past but nothing as significant as what we’re experiencing right...
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Teen's Cellphone Last Pinged At Campground Lake
As the search intensifies in the second week for missing Kiely Rodni, investigators have said the disappeared teen's cellphone was last detected at the campground lake in Nevada County, California. Rodni went missing after attending an end-of-school party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Aug. 6. The teen was...
Battle Born Burger Showcase and Showdown takes place next month in Reno
September is Hunger Action Month, and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is recognizing it with a new activity: the Battle Born Burger Showcase and Showdown. The Battle Born Burger Showcase, Sept. 1-25, invites participating restaurants to serve up their best burger while raising awareness for hunger relief. Any local restaurant or food truck that wants to participate...
Man missing after disappearing in Eldorado National Forest days ago
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials are searching for a man who disappeared days ago in the Eldorado National Forest and has not been seen since. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said Perry Justus was last seen at the Ice House Reservoir near the Bassi Waterfalls on Saturday afternoon. His last pinged location on his phone before losing connection near the waterfalls.
EDH soccer star suffers fatal injuries
An El Dorado Hills family suffered an unimaginable loss Aug. 1. Known for being disciplined and competitive, Sophia Torres was described as having a “beat to her own drum” spirit and fiercely loving her friends and family. She succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident just 10 days before her 14th birthday.
EDSO debunks ‘Public Safety Alert’ social media post
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has debunked a social media claim that a double homicide is being investigated at Lake Tahoe and an unnamed individual is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday was made aware of a fake “Public...
NWS Bulletin: Thunderstorms and High Fire Danger Beginning Today
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the next several days, bringing with them the risk of heavy rain, gusty outflow winds and abundant lightning. Weather experts say that another surge of monsoonal moisture will bring back...
Police chase ends in crash into downtown Reno business
A gas line needed to be turned off at a business in downtown Reno after a car crashed into a building Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hill Street and West Liberty Street around 5:45 p.m. on August 15, 2022. According to officials, the driver of a...
Fire Breaks Out Near Wedekind Road, Smoke Seen From Highway 395
A portion of Cannan Street in Reno is closed as fire crews investigate an early morning apartment fire. The single-unit fire started just after 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Smoke could be seen from Highway 395 near Northtowne Lane in Reno. Reno Fire had a truck already nearby so the fire...
