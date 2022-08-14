Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus left-hander Daniel Norris and the Detroit Tigers. Naylor injured his ankle in the second game of Monday's doubleheader and was held out of Tuesday's lineup, but he did make a pinch-hit appearance. Naylor will be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter on Wednesday while Amed Rosario moves back to shortstop in place of Tyler Freeman. Owen Miller will be on first base again.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO