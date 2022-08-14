ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Adam Engel batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Engel will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Seby Zavala returns to the bench with Yasmani Grandal moving behind the plate. numberFire's models...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Josh Naylor (ankle) at DH for Guardians on Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus left-hander Daniel Norris and the Detroit Tigers. Naylor injured his ankle in the second game of Monday's doubleheader and was held out of Tuesday's lineup, but he did make a pinch-hit appearance. Naylor will be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter on Wednesday while Amed Rosario moves back to shortstop in place of Tyler Freeman. Owen Miller will be on first base again.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Tyler Freeman taking seat Wednesday for Guardians

Cleveland Guardians infielder Tyler Freeman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus left-hander Daniel Norris and the Detroit Tigers. Freeman started the first two games of the series. Amed Rosario will shift back to shortstop while Josh Naylor (ankle) returns to be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Joey Votto joining Reds' bench Wednesday afternoon

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Votto has gone 0-for-21 with one walk and five strikeouts over his last five games. Matt Reynolds will fill in as the Reds' first baseman and cleanup batter.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Dodgers position Joey Gallo in left field on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gallo will operate left field after Chris Taylor was moved to center and Cody Bellinger was rested on the road. numberFire's models project Gallo to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
LOS ANGELES, CA

