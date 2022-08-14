ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

White House press secretary on low Biden approval ratings: ‘We get it’

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujPUV_0hGs2BqS00
Tweet

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Sunday responded to recent polling showing record low approval ratings for President Biden, saying, “We get it.”

“We’ve said this before. It’s like, we get it. We understand what the American people are feeling at this time,” Jean-Pierre told ABC’s Jonathan Karl on “This Week.”

Jean-Pierre on Sunday stressed that inflation and high costs for Americans are the “No. 1 priority” for the White House to address and lauded the new Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the House on Friday after a 51-50 vote in the Senate.

The press secretary also pushed back against concerns by some that the multibillion-dollar climate, tax and health care bill will not actually tamp down inflation.

“There’s more to it. It’s just it was the way that Republicans did that was so that it could make an argument that is false. It is going to fight inflation,” Jean-Pierre said. “It has been proven and has been said by economists across the board on the Republican side and on the Democrat side.”

Biden has faced new polls showing record low approval numbers for his presidency, with particular upset at his handling of the economy.

Jean-Pierre on Sunday emphasized that Biden intends to run for a second presidential term in 2024, despite record low support for a reelection bid — though she said that the administration is currently focusing on 2022.

The 79-year-old president has dismissed concerns about his age, insisting that the American people “want me to run.”

Comments / 105

Terri Eades
3d ago

How can anyone say the American people "want me to run" with approval ratings so low?! Your OWN PARTY doesn't even want you anymore, Joe, let alone the rest of the country.

Reply(14)
89
Donita Clark
3d ago

ratings wouldn't be so low if they got it. also ratings wouldn't be so low if people wanted him to run again. the Biden Administration and Democrats are destroying the USA.

Reply
77
Russell Bickford
3d ago

The Biden Administration doesn't get it because they don't do want to get it. Chances are Biden is not told the truth by his staff most of the time. They are the ones running things in the Whitehouse. When you see Biden using cards that tell him literally step by step how to set, speak to the person they want him to speak to. They script everything for him. when he reads from the prompter it's like when you read a movie script. They probably go through it word for word with him before hand.

Reply(4)
30
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Karl
Business Insider

Adam Kinzinger says Liz Cheney's election loss shows the rise of a new GOP generation in Congress who believe Trump's election lies

Adam Kinzinger warned of a "next generation" of GOP lawmakers who believe Trump's election lies. He said Liz Cheney's primary loss showed that this group was increasing its presence in Congress. Cheney lost the Wyoming primary on Tuesday to Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed lawyer. GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approval Rating#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Abc#Americans#The White House#Republicans#Democrat
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

664K+
Followers
78K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy