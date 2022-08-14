ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

NBC Tabs Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett for Notre Dame Broadcasts, per Report

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7def_0hGs1sK800

The duo will replace Mike Tirico and Drew Brees in the booth this season.

With the departure of Drew Brees from NBC and the naming of Mike Tirico as the play-by-play broadcaster for Sunday Night Football, NBC has named Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett as the next announcers for Notre Dame football, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Collinsworth, who is the son of Sunday Night Football color commentator Cris Collinsworth and a Notre Dame alum, will handle play-by-play duties, while Garrett will provide color commentary.

In addition to his analyst role for Notre Dame games, Garrett will also join the Football Night in America pregame show for Sunday Night Football .

As for Brees, there is potential that he could do “Manningcast-type” shows for Amazon’s Thursday night games, per Marchand. Details for that possibility have not yet been finalized.

Seven Notre Dame home games will be broadcast on NBC/Peacock this season, beginning on Sept. 10 for the home opener against Marshall.

More College Football Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBC announces Jason Garrett as Drew Brees' replacement on Notre Dame broadcasts

It’s official: Jason Garrett will take over for Drew Brees on NBC broadcasts of Notre Dame football games this season, joining Jac Collinsworth in the booth (replacing Mike Tirico on play-by-play) and working with sideline reporter Zora Stephenson and host Kathryn Tappen to cover Fighting Irish kickoffs in the fall. NBC announced the changes to their broadcast team on Monday in a press release laying out their plans.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys should not sign Antonio Brown amid receiver injuries

The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their wide receiving corps, but despite that, signing Antonio Brown is a move they should definitely avoid. Dallas will once again look to make it THE year. Cowboys fans are notorious for claiming that it would the season they would win the title, but they still haven’t even […] The post 3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys should not sign Antonio Brown amid receiver injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Decider.com

Is ‘Monday Night Football’ on Tonight? ‘MNF’ Schedule Info

The first full week of the NFL preseason is in the books! New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury, Minnesota Vikings QB Kellen Mond went 9/14 for 119 yards and two TDs in a 26-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Trey Lance threw a 76-yard touchdown in his brief preseason appearance in the San Francisco 49ers victory over the Green Bay Packers. Plus, a new season of Hard Knocks debuted on HBO!
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Marshall, IN
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Garrett news

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach and New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has apparently parlayed his good showing as a color commentator for the USFL into a coveted gig for NBC. He’ll now be NBC’s Notre Dame analyst, working alongside play-by-play announcer Jac Collinsworth. Garrett’s name came...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Prediction For Dallas Cowboys

Regular viewers of ESPN's "First Take" know how Stephen A. Smith feels about the Dallas Cowboys. So when co-host and moderator Molly Qerim posed the question "Will the Cowboys win the NFC East again?" Stephen A. kept it on-brand:. Hell no. Dallas Cowboys ain't winning no NFC East! Let me...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tirico
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Notre Dame Football#American Football#Notre Dame Broadcasts#The New York Post#Nbc Peacock#Texas Wake Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

89K+
Followers
38K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy