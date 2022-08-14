NBC Tabs Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett for Notre Dame Broadcasts, per Report

The duo will replace Mike Tirico and Drew Brees in the booth this season.

With the departure of Drew Brees from NBC and the naming of Mike Tirico as the play-by-play broadcaster for Sunday Night Football, NBC has named Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett as the next announcers for Notre Dame football, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Collinsworth, who is the son of Sunday Night Football color commentator Cris Collinsworth and a Notre Dame alum, will handle play-by-play duties, while Garrett will provide color commentary.

In addition to his analyst role for Notre Dame games, Garrett will also join the Football Night in America pregame show for Sunday Night Football .

As for Brees, there is potential that he could do “Manningcast-type” shows for Amazon’s Thursday night games, per Marchand. Details for that possibility have not yet been finalized.

Seven Notre Dame home games will be broadcast on NBC/Peacock this season, beginning on Sept. 10 for the home opener against Marshall.

More College Football Coverage: