BOSTON -- As outsiders, it's usually fairly evident when a defense employs a No. 1 cornerback. In New England, there's generally been a clear-cut hierarchy on the depth chart, going back to the days of Ty Law, moving on to Asante Samuel, picking up later with Aqib Talib, Darrelle Revis, Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore and then J.C. Jackson. Whether it's by way of accolades -- like All-Pros and Pro Bowls -- or big-money contracts, the concept of a "No. 1 corner" is fairly well-established.Bill Belichick, however, is not big on that kind of terminology.At the beginning of his Tuesday morning...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO