Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Punches thrown in massive fight at Patriots–Panthers practice
Joint practices during the NFL preseason give teams a chance to work against some unfamiliar opponents and see different schemes than they normally would in a regular practice setting. However, putting two different teams together on one practice field can also result in some pretty heated fights, just like it did between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change
Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold to split 1st-team reps in practices vs. Patriots
Before the Carolina Panthers shipped off to Foxboro, Mass. for the week, some i’s needed to be dotted and some t’s needed to be crossed. Among those particulars addressed on Monday was the ongoing quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold—who will both continue to, well, compete against one another in said ongoing quarterback competition.
Patriots and Panthers fight yet again in second day of joint practices
BOSTON -- The Patriots and Panthers are not getting along. One day after several fights broke out on the practice field between the two teams, emotions once again boiled over in Foxboro. This time, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey appears to have been a catalyst, as he threw a football...
Patriots CB Joejuan Williams expected to miss season with shoulder injury
New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams has a shoulder injury that will reportedly keep him out for the rest of the 2022 season, per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It’s a disappointing turn of events for the former second-round pick of the 2019 NFL draft. Williams was entering...
James White reveals his mindset before scoring the game-winning TD in Super Bowl LI
James White will always be remembered for scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. At his retirement ceremony, the Patriots great revealed what he was thinking before the play.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick gives reason for resting starters vs Giants
The New England Patriots rested their starters for the team’s preseason opener against the New York Giants on Thursday. Coach Bill Belichick gave a reason for that decision on Monday, as the team shifts its focus to the second week of the preseason. Players such as quarterback Bailey Zappe...
Bill Belichick Appears To Confirm Significant Roster Decision
Ty Montgomery is likely to play a substantial role in New England's offense this season. Montgomery was signed by the Patriots back in March when free agency opened as he figured to be a potential replacement for Brandon Bolden. Head coach Bill Belichick spoke about Montgomery on Tuesday and sounded...
AFC East Mailbag: Assessing Jets’ rebuild, Patriots’ playcalling, more
There weren't many starters who played during the first week of the preseason, and that included most of the AFC East's stars. The weekend's games provided a platform for bubble players to continue building their cases to make the roster. That means there weren't many takeaways about the actual starting...
Bill Belichick sings the praises of Rhamondre Stevenson
Rhamondre Stevenson had a successful rookie season with the New England Patriots in 2021. The running back earned a total of 606 rushing yards, resulting in five rushing touchdowns. He also caught 14 passes for 123 receiving yards. The Patriots have a hole to fill at running back following veteran...
Belichick not interested in "No. 1" cornerback label
BOSTON -- As outsiders, it's usually fairly evident when a defense employs a No. 1 cornerback. In New England, there's generally been a clear-cut hierarchy on the depth chart, going back to the days of Ty Law, moving on to Asante Samuel, picking up later with Aqib Talib, Darrelle Revis, Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore and then J.C. Jackson. Whether it's by way of accolades -- like All-Pros and Pro Bowls -- or big-money contracts, the concept of a "No. 1 corner" is fairly well-established.Bill Belichick, however, is not big on that kind of terminology.At the beginning of his Tuesday morning...
