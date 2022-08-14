Read full article on original website
LeBron James goes wild after Bronny throws down nasty poster during exhibition game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has always been a major supporter of his two sons and their own basketball journeys. James’ older son Bronny is further along in his basketball journey at 17 years old and gaining interest from many college programs across the country. Perhaps more importantly,...
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman on how he would guard LeBron James and Kevin Durant: ‘It’s very easy to play them’
Many consider Dennis Rodman the greatest rebounder of all time. Rodman’s rebounding and defensive skills proved invaluable to the teams he played for. Rodman was never afraid of an opponent and he believes James and Kevin Durant would have been easy to guard. During a 2019 interview with Overtime,...
Skip Bayless offers backhanded compliment after seeing Bronny James throw down viral poster dunk
Bronny James, the son of the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, recently threw down a highlight dunk during a game in Paris, and many were pretty impressed. However, Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless wanted to see more. Bayless is regarded by most as someone who indiscriminately criticizes the...
Jalen Rose destroys Skip Bayless by bringing up his embarrassing high school basketball career
One big story in the basketball world over the last 24 hours has been the way in which polarizing sports pundit Skip Bayless offered a backhanded compliment to 17-year-old basketball prospect Bronny James. Of course, James’ father LeBron is the face of the NBA and the Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar...
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Report: LeBron James signs extension with Lakers that could keep him with team through 2024-25 season
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed superstar LeBron James to a two-year contract extension. The deal, which includes a player option for the 2024-25 season, is worth a monstrous $97.1 million. With James locked down in L.A. for the foreseeable future, he and the organization can now continue to work...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: James Dolan Is “Likely” To Sell The Knicks And Rangers After Construction Of MSG Sphere Is Completed In Las Vegas
Despite being the highest-valued team in the NBA, the New York Knicks have long been seen as a disorganized mess. With no championships in the last 40 years, the team has suffered mightily from the poor decision-making and management of owner James Dolan. Hard-core fans will recognize the name, as...
Fox Sports Radio’s Robert Guerra questions whether LeBron James is even a top 10 Laker of all time
Though Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace an NBA court, there are some that believe James has not yet achieved enough to be considered a Lakers great. James’ former teammate Richard Jefferson recently stated that James has “not done enough...
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
Lakers announce date for Pau Gasol’s jersey retirement
On the heels of big news that the Los Angeles Lakers and superstar LeBron James agreed to a contract extension, the storied franchise made another big announcement. According to the team’s official Twitter page, the Lakers will retire Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey on March 7, 2023. It’s...
Skip Bayless says Bronny James is going to be a ‘focal point’ of ‘Undisputed’ moving forward
If there is one sports pundit that nearly all sports fans seem tired of listening to, it’s Skip Bayless. For years, Bayless has spewed bizarre and baseless claims about countless players and coaches. Though he sometimes has good points, he often seems to say things simply for reactions. At...
Kendrick Perkins says John Stockton better passer than Magic Johnson, Nikola Jokic better passer than LeBron James
Former NBA center and current ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins revealed his list of the greatest passers in NBA history. While Perkins did show the Los Angeles Lakers love on his list, he had two Laker greats listed behind players. Perkins had Magic Johnson behind Utah Jazz legend John Stockton,...
LeBron James entertains idea that Bronny’s viral dunk had Dwyane Wade vibes
LeBron James’ son Bronny has been getting a lot of attention from the media lately after a video of him completing a monster dunk in an exhibition game went viral. Some expressed a belief that the younger James’ dunk resembled a slam that his four-time MVP father threw down years ago.
Kendrick Perkins has Clippers as title favorites due to compelling reason involving LeBron James and Tyronn Lue
Former NBA big man turned analyst Kendrick Perkins issued some predictions for the 2022-23 NBA season, and it looks like he is all in on the Los Angeles Clippers. In a recent television appearance, Perkins explained why he believes the Clippers are the favorites to win it all. In the...
Patrick Beverley appears thankful that Lakers have early-season matchup with Clippers amid links to team
Though Patrick Beverley is no longer playing basketball in Los Angeles, he appears grateful for the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have an early-season matchup this year. The veteran point guard took to social media to express as much on Sunday evening. Beverley played a...
‘I can’t believe I said that’ – Will Zalatoris blasted critics after key moment in Memphis win
So often the nearly man, Will Zalatoris (see his winning WITB here) grabbed his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday evening with an enthralling playoff win over Sepp Straka at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. On multiple occasions, it seemed like that maiden victory would evade Zalatoris once again, with...
