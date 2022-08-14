Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
St. Louis Cardinals: Revisiting 3 preseason predictions gone bad
Let’s take a look at three of my preseason predictions, including why I thought the Cardinals signing Albert Pujols was a mistake. Before any season starts, most of us make predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether it’s about the pitching or hitting, or even managing, we always feel compelled to make predictions. It’s part of our nature as baseball fans.
3 rumored Yankees call-ups could bring spark Gerrit Cole begged for
After another lifeless loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees still haven’t notched a single RBI since Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s magical Saturday night at Fenway Park. The 3-1 loss to Tampa featured a run scored on an error by Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz. Nonetheless, the...
Yankees’ Curse of Joey Gallo is latest predictable embarrassment
As the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline approached, the Yankees dealing Joey Gallo had turned from an “interesting curiosity” during the offseason into a worthwhile consideration in May into a five-alarm-blaring clear necessity in July. Nobody on earth would’ve commended the Yankees for holding onto Gallo if they’d been...
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo goes wild in dugout after umpire DJ Reyburn’s awful HBP call
The New York Yankees haven’t been sailing smoothly for weeks now, if not months. Sometimes, the struggles seem to compound; when one offensive player can’t get rolling, his seven non-Aaron Judge teammates often follow. Sometimes, the struggles are cosmic, though, and it feels as if every force on...
Yankees immediately add Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial to lineup in roster shakeup
The New York Yankees, still nine games ahead in the AL East standings entering Wednesday night, have a clear need for new blood as the dog days of summer take their seemingly endless toll. Stuck in the longest offensive doldrums in franchise history — no, really — the Yanks haven’t...
Sources: Diamondbacks calling up power-hitting prospect Stone Garrett
The Arizona Diamondbacks won’t be the playoffs this year but can get a look at their future as they’re set to call Stone Garrett up to the bigs. Sources tell FanSided that the Arizona Diamondbacks are getting to September call-ups a couple of weeks early as they are bringing outfielder Stone Garrett up to the big leagues.
One Chicago 2022: series timeline explained
One Chicago is one of countless shared universes that have dominated pop culture over the past decade. The interconnected network of Windy City organizations has thrilled us repeatedly, much like the MCU or the Arrowverse, but something worth pondering is the franchise’s timeline. The MCU and the Arrowverse have...
Notre Dame won’t be joining Big Ten after TV deal, but a rivalry will return
Notre Dame will not join the Big Ten after its new media rights, but to the victors go the spoils. With NBC getting into the Big Ten football business, don’t be shocked if Notre Dame starts playing regional rival Michigan with greater regularity going forward. John Ourand of Sports...
