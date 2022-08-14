Quadruple shooting in Clayton County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and three more are in the hospital after a late night shooting in Clayton County.

Clayton County police say they were called to Riverdale Road near Norman Drive in College Park at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night in reference to a person being shot.

When officers got there, they found four people who had gunshot wounds.

One of those victims died on the scene and the other three were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Details on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited.

Investigators have not release any details on possible suspects or motives.

Detectives say their investigation is still in its early stages.

