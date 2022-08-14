Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
NewsTimes
Branford commercial space sells for $18.95 million
A Branford shopping center has been sold for $18.95 million, according to officials with the commercial real estate firm that brokered the deal. Shoreline Plaza, which is located on Route 1 near the Cedar Street intersection, was sold by A&A Properties, a New Haven-based limited liability company, to Hamden-based Executive Two Hundred, according to officials with OR&L Commercial.
NewsTimes
‘Connecticut’s families are suffering’: Insurers face scrutiny following steep rate hike proposals
Rate hikes being sought by health insurers serving state residents are “among the steepest in the country” the state’s Attorney General William Tong said Monday at a state Department of Insurance public hearing that aimed to address proposed increases. “Connecticut’s families are suffering and are getting squeezed...
NewsTimes
Hartford among U.S. cities that could see housing prices increase next year, report shows
It’s no secret that Connecticut’s housing market has seen prices increase over the past several years. Whether for apartment leases or home purchases, low inventory and high demand have created ripe conditions for prices to skyrocket. And one Connecticut city is expected to see this trend continue into 2023, according to a new report.
NewsTimes
How Middletown is preparing for COVID in new school year
MIDDLETOWN — With the first day of the 2022-23 academic year around the corner, the public schools will be following the latest Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention guidance on COVID-19 safety measures, local officials said. Students will return to classes Aug. 31. The district will adhere to...
NewsTimes
CT launches program to pair unemployed with training and high demand jobs
The U.S. labor secretary was on hand as Gov. Ned Lamont promoted a new state program that aims to train thousands of workers for high demand jobs in fields such as manufacturing and health care. The $70 million program targets workers whose employment has been most impacted by the pandemic...
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
NewsTimes
Votes are in: These are Connecticut's favorite regional grocery store chains
With the news of grocery chains like Wegmans and Amazon Fresh making their Connecticut debut, there has been a renewed interest in the the state's supermarkets. Around Connecticut, regional grocery chains reign supreme with stores like Big Y World Class Market and ShopRite being among some of the most recognizable.
NewsTimes
CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
NewsTimes
Milford’s Ben James advances at U.S. Amateur
Ben James of Milford was the only Connecticut golfer to reach match play at the U.S. Amateur, being held at two different courses in Paramus, New Jersey. James shot a 36-hole, stroke-play total of 141, good enough for a tie for ninth place. Match play begins Wednesday at Ridgewood CC.
NewsTimes
Assistant dean of Greenwich High’s Bella House takes role of interim admin at Windrose program
GREENWICH — Windrose, a program for students in grades 9-12 behind on graduation credits in the Greenwich Public Schools, has a new leader, superintendent Toni Jones announced Wednesday. Garfield Charles will be interim program administrator for Windrose while Diane Chiappetta Fox serves as interim principal at Hamilton Avenue School....
NewsTimes
Norwalk-based Stew Leonard’s announces employee bonus plan to offset rising inflation on grocery costs
NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s is providing some relief to its employees as grocery prices continue to soar due to inflation and other rising costs. Chase Leonard, a granddaughter of Stew Leonard’s founder Stew Leonard Sr., announced on Monday that 2,500 full- and part-time team members will each receive a Stew Leonard’s gift card to purchase food products at the supermarket.
NewsTimes
CT mom whose son died of overdose wants to break addiction’s stigma: ‘It can happen to anybody’
BETHEL — After losing her son nearly three years ago, Fran O’Neill has been on a mission to raise awareness about drug addiction and break the stigma surrounding it. Her intelligent, funny and lovable son, Neil Yandow, had been sober for at least a year before relapsing at the age of 29 and dying from an overdose in October 2019.
NewsTimes
Wilton names Bethel first selectman as new town administrator
WILTON — Bethel First Selectman Matthew Knickerbocker will serve as Wilton’s first town administrator, officials announced this week. Knickerbocker will leave his elected position on Sept. 7, a seat he has held for 13 years. Rich Straiton, Bethel’s second selectman, will take over. “Over the past two...
NewsTimes
Benny Goodman's former Stamford home on the market for $1.3M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Originally built in 1832, the home on 1287 Rock Rimmon Road in Stamford has all the hallmarks of a traditional New England Colonial with its wood shingle siding, rectangular shape and shuttered windows. But the Stamford property has been home to more than just typical New England architecture.
NewsTimes
Man sent to Danbury Hospital after near-drowning in Candlewood Lake, official says
BROOKFIELD — A man was pulled from Candlewood Lake and sent to the hospital in cardiac arrest Monday evening, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. Brookfield firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to an area of the lake near Echo Bay Marina and Blueberry Island at around 5:05 p.m., Fire Chief Andrew Ellis told Hearst Connecticut Media.
NewsTimes
Danbury man’s drowning at Candlewood Lake ruled an accident, medical examiner says
NEW FAIRFIELD — A Danbury man was pronounced dead after he was pulled from Candlewood Lake Monday evening, according to state police. Police identified the man as Adao Nogueira, 53, of Danbury. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Nogueira’s death as an accidental drowning. Emergency personnel...
NewsTimes
New Milford has seen 15 catalytic converter thefts this year. Here’s what police are doing about it
NEW MILFORD — With more than a dozen catalytic converters stolen in town since the beginning of the year, the New Milford Police Department has been engaged in efforts to prevent those crimes. New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto said catalytic converter thefts are a "big problem" nationally, regionally,...
NewsTimes
Sons of Sally’s Apizza founders to host ‘grillout’ with oysters and wings Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be a few additions to the Sally's Apizza menu for one day only Aug. 20, as Ricky and Bobby Consiglio host a "grillout" event at the original Wooster Street location. The brothers, whose parents Salvatore (Sally) and...
NewsTimes
Adding security, including armed officers, at Brookfield schools comes with hefty price tag
BROOKFIELD — Plans to place police officers in elementary schools and hire additional security personnel, including armed officers, to secure school buildings will head to a town meeting vote. The Board of Finance voted unanimously last Wednesday to support the plans, which the Board of Selectmen and school board...
NewsTimes
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
