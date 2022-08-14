ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

NewsTimes

Branford commercial space sells for $18.95 million

A Branford shopping center has been sold for $18.95 million, according to officials with the commercial real estate firm that brokered the deal. Shoreline Plaza, which is located on Route 1 near the Cedar Street intersection, was sold by A&A Properties, a New Haven-based limited liability company, to Hamden-based Executive Two Hundred, according to officials with OR&L Commercial.
BRANFORD, CT
NewsTimes

How Middletown is preparing for COVID in new school year

MIDDLETOWN — With the first day of the 2022-23 academic year around the corner, the public schools will be following the latest Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention guidance on COVID-19 safety measures, local officials said. Students will return to classes Aug. 31. The district will adhere to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NewsTimes

CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
DEEP RIVER, CT
NewsTimes

Milford’s Ben James advances at U.S. Amateur

Ben James of Milford was the only Connecticut golfer to reach match play at the U.S. Amateur, being held at two different courses in Paramus, New Jersey. James shot a 36-hole, stroke-play total of 141, good enough for a tie for ninth place. Match play begins Wednesday at Ridgewood CC.
MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Norwalk-based Stew Leonard’s announces employee bonus plan to offset rising inflation on grocery costs

NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s is providing some relief to its employees as grocery prices continue to soar due to inflation and other rising costs. Chase Leonard, a granddaughter of Stew Leonard’s founder Stew Leonard Sr., announced on Monday that 2,500 full- and part-time team members will each receive a Stew Leonard’s gift card to purchase food products at the supermarket.
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

Wilton names Bethel first selectman as new town administrator

WILTON — Bethel First Selectman Matthew Knickerbocker will serve as Wilton’s first town administrator, officials announced this week. Knickerbocker will leave his elected position on Sept. 7, a seat he has held for 13 years. Rich Straiton, Bethel’s second selectman, will take over. “Over the past two...
WILTON, CT
NewsTimes

Benny Goodman's former Stamford home on the market for $1.3M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Originally built in 1832, the home on 1287 Rock Rimmon Road in Stamford has all the hallmarks of a traditional New England Colonial with its wood shingle siding, rectangular shape and shuttered windows. But the Stamford property has been home to more than just typical New England architecture.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Man sent to Danbury Hospital after near-drowning in Candlewood Lake, official says

BROOKFIELD — A man was pulled from Candlewood Lake and sent to the hospital in cardiac arrest Monday evening, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. Brookfield firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to an area of the lake near Echo Bay Marina and Blueberry Island at around 5:05 p.m., Fire Chief Andrew Ellis told Hearst Connecticut Media.
BROOKFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
CONNECTICUT STATE

