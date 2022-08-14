Read full article on original website
1 dead after crash between SunRail train, vehicle in Kissimmee, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One person has died after a crash between a SunRail train and a vehicle, according to Kissimmee police. It happened Tuesday along the railroad tracks off East Vine Street. Michigan Avenue is closed on the westbound side from 192 to the railroad tracks and will remain...
click orlando
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
click orlando
Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
click orlando
Siblings ID’d in Melbourne double homicide; nephew named as person of interest, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A brother and sister have been identified as the victims in a double homicide in Melbourne and their nephew has been named as a person of interest in the investigation, according to police. Melbourne police said Tuesday that Alford Baker, 63, and his sister Teresa, 61,...
click orlando
81-year-old man in shootout with Clermont police dies of injuries
CLERMONT, Fla. – An 81-year-old man who was injured in a shootout with Clermont police has died, according to the department. The Clermont Police Department said Wallace Sims Wainwright died on Tuesday. The Clermont Fire Department and Lake EMS responded to a mobile home complex on Aug. 6 after receiving a medical call for Wainwright’s wife.
10NEWS
WATCH: Police bodycam footage shows Orange County Sheriff John Mina son's arrest
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden Police Department released the body-camera footage on Tuesday of Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son getting arrested and accused of driving under the influence, WKMG reports. Chase Mina was found asleep in the driver's seat of a pickup truck stopped at a traffic...
Man shot at apartment complex in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon. A man in his 20s was shot around 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on Texas Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said they know who the shooter is...
click orlando
Pedestrian hit multiple times, killed in Volusia County hit-and-run, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Flagler Beach man was killed during a hit-and-run along U.S. Highway 92 in Volusia County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2014 Nissan Sentra was heading west along the inside lane of U.S. Highway 92 when it struck...
Orlando police searching for shooter after man found lying in road
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for a shooter after they found a man shot in the middle of a road. Police were called out to Signal Hill Road around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When officers arrived they found the...
click orlando
Woman shot, killed in Daytona Beach by boyfriend who tried to shoot her ex, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend during a confrontation with the woman’s ex-boyfriend in Daytona Beach, according to the police department. Police said Chad Keene, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday in the fatal shooting that happened at 11:56 a.m. near 315...
81-year-old man shot by police after firing at first responders dies, Clermont police say
CLERMONT, Fla. — Wallace Sims Wainwright - the man charged in the officer-involved shooting last week - has died, according to Clermont Police. According to a news release, the 81-year-old died in the hospital on Aug. 13. The preliminary report from the medical examiner’s office lists the cause of...
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Man in video may have info about deadly beating in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is believed to have information regarding a deadly beating. On May 20, deputies said 40-year-old Omar Toro was beaten in an empty lot located at 1505 25th Street in what appeared to be a homeless camp. The sheriff's office said Toro died from his injuries on Aug. 6.
click orlando
Man arrested nearly 2 years after 119 mph deadly crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of driving nearly 150 mph while drunk prior to a deadly crash has been arrested nearly two years after the Orange County wreck. William Wigton, 27, was booked into the Orange County jail on Monday. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull...
WESH
Judge orders no bond for Daytona Beach man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A judge found probable cause in the case against 37-year-old Chad Keene. Keene allegedly shot his girlfriend Karli Elliott and then took off leading to an hours-long neighborhood lockdown until his eventual arrest for second-degree murder. Investigators say the victim and an ex-boyfriend were arguing...
Troopers search for hit-and-run driver who killed bicyclist in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed Monday evening in a hit-and-run crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Kirkman Road south of Washington Street. The crash involved an unknown vehicle and the bicyclist, who was transported to...
click orlando
2 found dead in Melbourne home, person of interest in custody in Georgia, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two people are dead and one person is in custody in Georgia after a double homicide, according to Melbourne police. Officers said at 10 a.m. they were asked to conduct a well-being check at 1052 Tanglewood Lane by police in Georgia. Investigators in Georgia said they had a person in custody whose behavior was concerning, leading them to believe there may be someone at the Melbourne home who was in danger, according to a news release.
fox35orlando.com
Florida college student shot, killed in Alabama stopped to help woman claiming she needed help, officials say
CLAY COUNTY, Al. - A Florida college student was shot and killed on Sunday in Alabama trying to protect himself and his girlfriend after they were apparently tricked and held at gunpoint by a woman who claimed she was having trouble with her car, according to the Clay County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office.
click orlando
Son of Orange County Sheriff John Mina arrested on DUI charge, found asleep at wheel, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s 27-year-old son was arrested Sunday night on a DUI charge after being found asleep at the wheel of a car on the side of a Winter Garden road, police said. According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a...
Man who murdered Lake County deputy may speak in court Tuesday
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who murdered one deputy and hurt two others could decide to take the stand Tuesday in his sentencing hearing. Jason Wheeler was sentenced to death for shooting and killing Lake County deputy Wayne Koester in 2005. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after repeatedly sleeping in restroom at MLK Park in Wildwood
A woman was arrested after repeatedly sleeping in a restroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. Several complaints had been received about vandalism, littering and ongoing problems at the park, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, had been warned against sleeping in the restroom and not to dump litter in the park, located at 600 Walker Road.
