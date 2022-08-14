ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
APOPKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

81-year-old man in shootout with Clermont police dies of injuries

CLERMONT, Fla. – An 81-year-old man who was injured in a shootout with Clermont police has died, according to the department. The Clermont Police Department said Wallace Sims Wainwright died on Tuesday. The Clermont Fire Department and Lake EMS responded to a mobile home complex on Aug. 6 after receiving a medical call for Wainwright’s wife.
CLERMONT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
fox35orlando.com

Watch: Man in video may have info about deadly beating in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is believed to have information regarding a deadly beating. On May 20, deputies said 40-year-old Omar Toro was beaten in an empty lot located at 1505 25th Street in what appeared to be a homeless camp. The sheriff's office said Toro died from his injuries on Aug. 6.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

2 found dead in Melbourne home, person of interest in custody in Georgia, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two people are dead and one person is in custody in Georgia after a double homicide, according to Melbourne police. Officers said at 10 a.m. they were asked to conduct a well-being check at 1052 Tanglewood Lane by police in Georgia. Investigators in Georgia said they had a person in custody whose behavior was concerning, leading them to believe there may be someone at the Melbourne home who was in danger, according to a news release.
MELBOURNE, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after repeatedly sleeping in restroom at MLK Park in Wildwood

A woman was arrested after repeatedly sleeping in a restroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. Several complaints had been received about vandalism, littering and ongoing problems at the park, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, had been warned against sleeping in the restroom and not to dump litter in the park, located at 600 Walker Road.
WILDWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy