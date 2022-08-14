ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘House of the Dragon’: The 10 Most Powerful Dragons in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

By Perry Carpenter
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

House of the Dragon is the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel about the Dance of the Dragons. That’s the name of a bloody civil war among House Targaryen that took place approximately two centuries before the original series.

The story is based on George R. R. Martin’s Westeros history book Fire & Blood . And it’s the last major event that involved dragons and dragonriders — because this is the reason dragons went extinct before Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) hatched her three in Game of Thrones . Here’s a look at what it takes to be a dragonrider in House of the Dragon , and the 10 most powerful creatures that are part of the story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXcL1_0hGrzMzM00
‘House of the Dragon’ | HBO

What it takes to be a dragonrider in ‘House of the Dragon’

In the lore of Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series, the Valyrian Freehold in Essos was ruled by dragonlord families who used magic to tame dragons and exert power over them. One of those families was the Targaryens, who were the only ones to survive a mysterious event known as the Doom of Valyria.

This event wiped out the city, including every person and dragon in it. The only exception being the Targaryens — who managed to survive because they moved with five dragons to Dragonstone just before the event occurred.

A dragonrider is someone who is able to bond with and mount a dragon. But dragons only bond to one rider at a time — and only Valyrians are able to do this. Since the only surviving house of the Valyrian dragonlords was House Targaryen, they are the last known dragonriders .

10. Moondancer — Ridden by Baela Targaryen

Lady Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia) is the daughter of Prince Daemon ( Matt Smith ). She rides Moondancer, a young dragon described as pale green, small, and very fast. Moondancer remains at Dragonstone with Baela for the majority of the first two years of the Dance of the Dragons.

9. Dreamfyre — Ridden by Helaena Targaryen

Dreamfyre is the oldest she-dragon in Martin’s novels, a slender, pale blue creature with silver markings, silver crests, and blue wings. She’s ridden by Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban), the daughter of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) and sister-wife of Aegon II. Dreamfyre is kept in the great Dragonpit near King’s Landing.

8. Vermax — Ridden by Jacaerys Velaryon

Prince Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) — the son of Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) — rides Vermax, a thriving dragon who grows larger every  year.

By the time the Dance of the Dragons begins, Vermax is big enough to ride. This allows Jacaerys to be a messenger for his mother, flying north on a successful mission to treaty with Jeyne Arryn the Lady of the Eyrie, Desmond Manderly, the Lord of White Harbor, and Cregan Stark, the Lord of Winterfell. Prince Jacaerys also uses Vermax during the Battle in the Gullet.

7. Tessarion — Ridden by Daeron Targaryen

Daeron Targaryen —  the youngest of Queen Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) sons and the brother to Aegon II and Aemond — rode Tessarion. The dragon is known as the Blue Queen, and has the colors of cobalt and copper.

6. Balerion — Ridden by Aegon the Conqueror

Balerion or “the Black Dread” was a dragon of House Targaryen ridden by King Aegon I during the Conquest. Named after an ancient god of the Valyrian Freehold, Balerion was born in Valyria and was one of the dragons that Aenar Targaryen brought with him when he fled to Dragonstone to survive the Doom of Valyria. He was ultimately the last dragon to see the Freehold in its prime.

Balerion’s scales and wings were black. So was his fire, but there were occasional swirls of red. He was so powerful that his flames could melt steel and stone, as well as fuse sand into glass. His teeth were as long as swords, and his jaws were large enough to swallow a hairy mammoth. Balerion was willful, and “not a beast to trifle with” according to the Wiki of Ice and Fire .

But it was Balerion’s wingspan that was truly a sight to behold. It was so large that the shadow alone could engulf entire towns when he flew overhead.

While bonded with King Aegon, Balerion was involved in the war in the Disputed Lands and the conquering of the Seven Kingdoms. According to the song, Balerion helped forge the Iron Throne at the end of the war by melting the swords of Aegon’s fallen enemies.

During the reign of King Jaehaerys in 93 AC, Viserys Targaryen claimed Balerion. But by that time he stopped growing. Balerion eventually died of old age, less than a year after Viserys claimed him as his mount.

5. Meleys — Ridden by Rhaenys Targaryen

Meleys is known as the Red Queen, and she’s ridden by King Viserys I cousin, Rhaenys Targaryen (Emily Best). She is an old dragon, with scarlet scales and pink membranes on her wings. Her crest, horns, and claws are as bright as copper.

She was considered one of the swiftest dragons in Westeros in 75 AC, and was fearsome in battle. But she eventually grew lazy and could no longer outpace they other dragons at the top of this list.

4. Sunfyre — Ridden by Aegon II

Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) is in a fight for the Iron Throne in House of the Dragon, and he is the rider of Sunfyre the Golden. Described as the most “magnificent” dragon to ever fly in Westeros, Sunfyre is fierce and powerful with golden scales that shine in the sunlight.

3. Vhagar — Ridden by Visenya Targaryen/Aemond Targaryen

Vhagar is one of the three legendary dragons who first conquered Westeros, along with Balerion and Maraxes. She is originally ridden by Visenya Targaryen, and in the Dance of the Dragons she is the largest dragon alive.

Eventually, Vhagar is flown by the second son of King Viserys and the younger brother of Aegon II,  Aemond “One Eye” Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell).

2. Syrax —  Ridden by Rhaenyra Targaryen

At the age of seven — in 104 AC — Rhaenyra mounted her dragon for the first time and named her Syrax after a Valyrian goddess. The implication was that Rhaenyra was her first rider.

Syrax is described as a “young” dragon with yellow scales at the time the princess mounted her. She was both huge and formidable, but not as fearsome or experienced in battle as Prince Daemon’s dragon Caraxes.

Syrax was kept in chains and extremely well fed, but she hadn’t hunted for years when the Dance of the Dragons began. She did, however, lay “several” clutches of eggs during Viserys’ reign. And one of those eggs was given to Rhaenyra’s step-daughter Rhaena. It is also implied that the dragons of Rhaenyra’s sons were all hatched from eggs that Syrax laid.

1. Caraxes — Ridden by Daemon Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’

Caraxes was a “formidable huge” red dragon who was both massive and lean, while being quite “battle savvy.” He was first claimed by Aemon Targaryen, Prince of Dragonstone in 72 AC. Because the Dragonkeepers considered him to be the fiercest of all the young dragons in the dragonpit, Caraxes received the nickname “Blood Wyrm.”

After Prince Aemon was killed, his nephew Prince Daemon — aka the Rogue Prince — claims Caraxes as his mount. A major player in the Dance of the Dragons is Prince Daemon and Caraxes. Fans should expect to see this dragon and dragon rider regularly throughout the series.

House of the Dragon premieres Sunday, August 21 on HBO.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’ Will Have a Controversial Relationship Just Like ‘Game of Thrones’

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Will any Starks crop up in ‘House of the Dragon?’

House of the Dragon will be aired soon and it has increased expectations and excitement as to what and who the series might contain. The title suggests the house of Targaryen as the ruling family and at the helm of all affairs. While the brutality of the Targaryens is not...
TV SERIES
Polygon

Before House of the Dragon premieres, catch up on Targaryen history

HBO’s House of the Dragon is bringing us back to Westeros, but not to the Westeros most people are familiar with, at least on screen. The new Game of Thrones prequel series is set nearly 200 years before the events of the original series, and that means a totally different set of characters and events to learn about.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Collett
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Paddy Considine
Daily Mail

Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)

Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prequel#Throne#Fire Blood#Hbo#The Valyrian Freehold#Dragonstone#Valyrians
Vibe

Please Read This If You’re Still Hoping Ghost Will Return To ‘Power’

Are the creators of Power bringing James St. Patrick back from the dead? Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, addressed rumors of expanding the fictional world of crime and chaos beyond existing spin-offs, Deadline reported. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said, responding to the potential for a London-based Power series. More from VIBE.comStarz Issues Trailer For 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 250 Cent's Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming 'Skill House' MovieDiddy...
TV SERIES
CNET

If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong

Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Power’: Starz Programming Chief On Possibly Resurrecting Ghost, Expanding Universe Overseas

Click here to read the full article. With four successful Power shows under its belt, Starz could be expanding the universe even further overseas. Sources have revealed to Deadline there are plans for a London-based Power spinoff, a project Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, would neither confirm nor deny during a recent interview. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said. “Which in theory, we would love to do again. I love that...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know

The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
MOVIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
BGR.com

8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching

Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
TV & VIDEOS
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Grantchester’s Tom Brittney on That Surprising Finale: ‘We Had as Much Secrecy as Marvel’

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Grantchester Season 7 finale.]. The vicar of Grantchester is a bachelor no more. In a whirlwind season finale of the Masterpiece Mystery! series on PBS, Tom Brittney’s young and restless reverend, Will Davenport, married Charlotte Ritchie’s spirited widow, Bonnie Evans. The wedding was filmed on location in the English village where the show is set, and Brittney tells TV Insider that it took some subterfuge to keep the surprise ending under wraps.
TV SERIES
CNET

Every 'Game of Thrones' Season Ranked Best to Worst

Say what you want about how the show ended, but Game of Thrones's eight seasons provided some of the best TV of the past decade. There are many questions swirling around House of the Dragon, the Thrones prequel that debuts this Sunday. Perhaps the most crucial one is whether the show can recapture the intrigue, suspense and thrill of its predecessor.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

160K+
Followers
111K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy