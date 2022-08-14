Fatal crash in LeRoy ejects man from vehicle, injures another

LEROY, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash in the Town of LeRoy Saturday afternoon left one dead and another hospitalized, New York State Police said.

State Troopers out of Batavia responded to the report of a collision on State Route 19 in LeRoy at around 1:30 p.m. Troopers said 66-year-old Duane Hamill had swerved his Ford F-150 into oncoming traffic, striking a Chevrolet Trax that had been traveling northbound.

Hamill’s vehicle exited the roadway and overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, NYSP said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

NYSP says the investigation is still ongoing.

