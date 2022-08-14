ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fatal crash in LeRoy ejects man from vehicle, injures another

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26jxtv_0hGryUlj00

LEROY, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash in the Town of LeRoy Saturday afternoon left one dead and another hospitalized, New York State Police said.

State Troopers out of Batavia responded to the report of a collision on State Route 19 in LeRoy at around 1:30 p.m. Troopers said 66-year-old Duane Hamill had swerved his Ford F-150 into oncoming traffic, striking a Chevrolet Trax that had been traveling northbound.

Hamill’s vehicle exited the roadway and overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, NYSP said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

NYSP says the investigation is still ongoing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

RPD says two men dead in separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating two separate homicides that took place overnight Sunday. The first homicide took place on Olean Street near Lunsford Lane at around 1:40 a.m. Officers say they located a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was pronounced deceased […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#New York State Police#Strong Memorial Hospital#Nysp#Nexstar Media Inc
News 8 WROC

Social Security recipients to see rise in monthly benefits

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a sizable increase in their 2023 benefit checks thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) designed to offset soaring inflation. An analysis released this week by nonprofit The Senior Citizens League forecasts a 9.6 percent raise, which means the average retiree...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News 8 WROC

Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Pedestrian fatally struck near Clifford Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pedestrian was struck overnight Saturday in Rochester at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Clifford Avenue, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. The pedestrian, a 49-year-old city resident, succumbed to his injuries Officials say they were able to stop the striking vehicle and detain the driver shortly after […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Family says six-month-old died of heroin overdose, Task Force talks numbers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The opioid crisis across the nation continues. Here at home, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Heroin Task Force is busy at work in the areas of education, prevention, treatment, and getting drugs off the streets. Deputy Mike Favata with the Task Force says for the month of July, there were 35 […]
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy