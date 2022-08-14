Read full article on original website
BBC
Hildenborough: Homes flooded after water main burst
Some properties in a Kent village have been flooded and had their taps run dry due to a burst water main. Two homes have been water damaged in London Road, Hildenborough, while others have been left without supplies. Resident Mark Lusher said it was the third time his home has...
BBC
Suffolk chalk stream 'close to dead' due to lack of water
A chalk stream was "close to being dead" because water levels have dropped so much, an environmental group warned. It said the Black Bourn, which rises near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, had become badly depleted but claimed dry weather was not the only cause. Roger Spiller, from Green Ixworth, also...
BBC
Thames Water hosepipe ban to start on 24 August
Thames Water has announced a hosepipe ban for 10 million customers across the south of England. The ban will come into force from 24 August and will impact people across the Thames Valley and London. The temporary use ban comes after reports of the River Thames reaching its lowest level...
BBC
Flooding: Totton homes flooded and roads blocked after downpour
Homes have flooded, roads are blocked and bus services delayed in a town hit by flash flooding. The heavy downpour, which hit Totton, Hampshire, at about 12:00 BST, blocked Ringwood Road and Commercial Road, causing traffic disruption. The water has cleared but residents have reported flooded properties and "sewage running...
BBC
Flooding: Totton sewage pumping station overwhelmed
Flash flooding caused a spill of sewage on to roads and car parks, Southern Water has said. A heavy downpour flooded homes and blocked roads in Totton, Hampshire, from about 12:00 BST on Tuesday. Southern Water said it had caused the pumping station in Commercial Road to become "overwhelmed" and...
Thames Water announces hosepipe ban across south of England
Measure will come into force from 24 August, affecting 15m customers in Thames Valley and London
BBC
Fishing boat lost in dense fog found in 40cm of water
A lifeboat crew used "every single navigational aid" available to find a fishing boat lost in dense fog and stranded in just 16in (40cm) of water. The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was at a charity fundraising day in Staithes, North Yorkshire, when it was called at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
BBC
Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags
Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
Now London is set for a hosepipe ban: Thames Water will tell 15million people not to water gardens or wash their cars in days - bringing UK total to 24million
This year's biggest hosepipe ban yet is set to be confirmed for London and the Thames Valley in days before coming into force from next week – affecting 15million people. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has already warned restrictions are 'inevitable', while Thames Water said last week that it was planning a ban in the 'coming weeks'.
Rail fares: passengers in England will not face double-digit rise
Government will ensure 2023 increase is below rate of inflation and will be delayed until March
BBC
Cameron House: Men tried to smash window to escape fire
Two men who died in the Cameron House fire tried to smash a window to escape the flames, an inquiry has heard. Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner, Richard Dyson, 38, from London were guests at the Loch Lomond hotel during the blaze on 18 December 2017. A fatal accident...
BBC
London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks
Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
BBC
Doncaster: Vulcan XH558 to be moved from South Yorkshire home
One of the last Cold War Vulcan bombers is set to be moved from its current home in South Yorkshire. Plans for a new hangar for the historic aircraft at its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base were scrapped in February when not enough money was raised. The Vulcan to the Sky...
BBC
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
BBC
UK weather: Flood alerts issued in 10 London boroughs
Flood alerts have been issued in 10 south London boroughs with heavy rain expected to hit the capital. One covers the River Wandle area in Wandsworth, Merton, Lambeth, Croydon and Sutton, according to the Environment Agency (EA). Another impacts parts of Lewisham, Bromley and Greenwich around the Ravensbourne River. Meanwhile,...
Time Out Global
Could there soon be a shortage of bottled water in the UK?
In case you haven’t heard or gone outside in the past few days and weeks, we’re in a bit of a drought (but be warned, flash floods and thunderstorms are about to change all that). So while we await the heavens opening up, parts of the country are facing a hosepipe ban from August 23. And it’s not just our gardens and front yards going without H2O – bottled water might also be on its way out.
Rivers no longer flowing ‘normally’ and reservoir levels ‘exceptionally low’ after heatwave
River levels across England are unusually low while reservoir levels have fallen to their lowest more than two decades following weeks of unusually dry weather.The Environment Agency said river flow at 92 per cent of sites monitored were below normal last week.River levels had decreased at all but two of the sites between 3 August to 9 August, while 29 per cent were classed as below normal, 31 per cent were notably low, while 29 per cent were exceptionally low for this time of year. In comparison, around a quarter of sites across England were classed as “exceptionally low”...
BBC
Marton lamb rescued after days stuck up to neck in mud
A lamb has been rescued after spending several days trapped neck-deep in mud. The RSPCA and Cleveland Fire Brigade used a raft to reach the stricken animal in Marton, Middlesbrough, after a dog walker raised the alarm. RSPCA inspector Steph Baines said the animal would have drowned if left much...
‘There’s a nagging fear’: the village that can’t rely on running water
Yvonne Hinde opens her fridge to reveal three big bottles of water. There are two buckets full in her garden. “We have to be prepared,” she says. She isn’t being dramatic. Like other residents of Everton in Bedfordshire, Hinde, 59, a childminder, can no longer take running water for granted.
