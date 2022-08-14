River levels across England are unusually low while reservoir levels have fallen to their lowest more than two decades following weeks of unusually dry weather.The Environment Agency said river flow at 92 per cent of sites monitored were below normal last week.River levels had decreased at all but two of the sites between 3 August to 9 August, while 29 per cent were classed as below normal, 31 per cent were notably low, while 29 per cent were exceptionally low for this time of year. In comparison, around a quarter of sites across England were classed as “exceptionally low”...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO