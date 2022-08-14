Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Gun Owner Detains Murder Suspect
A good guy with a gun in Arizona last week detained a suspect who allegedly intentionally ran another man over with his car. “Mesa Police Officers arrested 61-year-old John Lagana after he used his vehicle to run over and kill a man in east Mesa,” the Mesa Police Department said. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 63-year-old Christopher Heimer.”
AZFamily
Phoenix Police officer helps teen reunite with mother
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer jumped into action to reunite a teen with her mother. After a fight broke out on a city bus, a 15-year-old girl decided to get off the bus and away from the scary situation. She found herself in an unfamiliar area with no cell phone or way to communicate her location. That’s when a Phoenix police officer stepped in, contacted the teen’s mother, and brought her safely home!
Peeping Tom Caught On Camera In Arizona, Says It Gives Him A 'Rush'
“Certainly, this is very disturbing for a young lady to look outside her window and see some man looking in."
AZFamily
Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
Police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona
MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after he was stabbed 50 to 70 times in Mesa, Arizona, Friday morning, police said. Mesa Police Department was called to an intersection after someone reported that there was a stabbing and other reports that there was a man dead on Friday morning, according to court records obtained by KTVK. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was later identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.
Arizona teens sentenced for murders in 2020 crime spree
Two Valley teens were sentenced to 38 years in prison Friday for a 2020 crime spree that lasted months and included at least two murders.
AZFamily
App alerts woman her husband was in motorcycle crash in Apache Junction
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Neighbor steps in as man stomps 63-year-old to death after running him over, AZ cops say
First, Emmanuel Reynoso Avila heard someone honking their horn outside his home in Mesa, Arizona. Next came the sound of squealing tires. When he looked out his window, the 20-year-old saw his neighbor “fly through the air” after being rammed by a speeding vehicle, Avila told KNXV. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Victim uses Amazon Alexa to call 911 after apparent armed intruder breaks into Tempe apartment
TEMPE, Ariz. - A Tempe apartment break-in turned into a shooting on Aug. 15, the police department said, and he used an unusual method to reach 911 for help. The incident happened near Mill Avenue and US 60 around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and that's where they found a victim who was shot in the leg – he's going to be OK.
Violent weekend in Valley leaves 6, including teen, dead
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office typically receives submittals from law enforcement on Tuesdays for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend.
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Man caught peeping into woman's window in Surprise
Surprise Police arrested a man they say was caught peeping into windows in an apartment complex near 141st Avenue and Grand Avenue. Police took him into custody after a woman called 911 to report him, and say the woman's boyfriend chased after him and held him until officers arrived.
KTAR.com
Man found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital
PHOENIX – Police said a man was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a man lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
Suspect stabbed man to death outside Mesa QuikTrip because he 'wanted to kill him,' police say
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man has allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing a man dozens of times near a QuikTrip store and stealing the victim's tablet. Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murdering 46-year-old Jose Feliciano near University Drive and Extension Road. According to Mesa police,...
AZFamily
Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash in east Mesa on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Sossaman Road after investigators believed the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding on the highway when they slammed into a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over with two men inside. Those two men were thrown out of the vehicle and were pronounced dead on the scene. Video from the scene showed the pickup truck completely flipped over with DPS crews working to clean up debris.
AZFamily
New information released when body of Phoenix man found burned in desert
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say
MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
KTAR.com
Police arrest man after fatal stabbing over lighter in Mesa
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriffs arrested a man in Mesa Sunday after he fatally stabbed another man 50 to 70 times in an altercation on Friday, authorities said. Officers responded to a call of a stabbing at the intersection of University Dr. and Extension Rd in Mesa around 1:40 a.m.
fox10phoenix.com
150,000 fentanyl pills seized in Chandler drug bust, DPS says
CHANDLER, Ariz. - More than 30 pounds of fentanyl pills were seized in Chandler during a drug trafficking investigation on Aug. 10. The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested a suspect connected to the 35.7 pounds of fentanyl pills, about 150,000 of them, near Loop 101 and Chandler Boulevard. 30-year-old...
campussafetymagazine.com
3 Parents Arrested for Attempting to Enter Arizona School During Lockdown
El Mirage, Arizona – Three parents were arrested Friday when they tried to get into an elementary school that was in lockdown after there were reports that a man was near the school who had a gun. The parents were trying to pick up and protect their children. The...
5 Phoenix serial killers and serial shooting investigations
Police are continuing their search for the person responsible for a series of deadly shootings, but this is not the first time Valley residents have had to be on high alert.
