Mesa, AZ

Arizona Gun Owner Detains Murder Suspect

A good guy with a gun in Arizona last week detained a suspect who allegedly intentionally ran another man over with his car. “Mesa Police Officers arrested 61-year-old John Lagana after he used his vehicle to run over and kill a man in east Mesa,” the Mesa Police Department said. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 63-year-old Christopher Heimer.”
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Police officer helps teen reunite with mother

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer jumped into action to reunite a teen with her mother. After a fight broke out on a city bus, a 15-year-old girl decided to get off the bus and away from the scary situation. She found herself in an unfamiliar area with no cell phone or way to communicate her location. That’s when a Phoenix police officer stepped in, contacted the teen’s mother, and brought her safely home!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after he was stabbed 50 to 70 times in Mesa, Arizona, Friday morning, police said. Mesa Police Department was called to an intersection after someone reported that there was a stabbing and other reports that there was a man dead on Friday morning, according to court records obtained by KTVK. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was later identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police: Man caught peeping into woman's window in Surprise

Surprise Police arrested a man they say was caught peeping into windows in an apartment complex near 141st Avenue and Grand Avenue. Police took him into custody after a woman called 911 to report him, and say the woman's boyfriend chased after him and held him until officers arrived.
SURPRISE, AZ
KTAR.com

Man found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital

PHOENIX – Police said a man was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a man lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash in east Mesa on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Sossaman Road after investigators believed the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding on the highway when they slammed into a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over with two men inside. Those two men were thrown out of the vehicle and were pronounced dead on the scene. Video from the scene showed the pickup truck completely flipped over with DPS crews working to clean up debris.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

New information released when body of Phoenix man found burned in desert

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Police arrest man after fatal stabbing over lighter in Mesa

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriffs arrested a man in Mesa Sunday after he fatally stabbed another man 50 to 70 times in an altercation on Friday, authorities said. Officers responded to a call of a stabbing at the intersection of University Dr. and Extension Rd in Mesa around 1:40 a.m.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

150,000 fentanyl pills seized in Chandler drug bust, DPS says

CHANDLER, Ariz. - More than 30 pounds of fentanyl pills were seized in Chandler during a drug trafficking investigation on Aug. 10. The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested a suspect connected to the 35.7 pounds of fentanyl pills, about 150,000 of them, near Loop 101 and Chandler Boulevard. 30-year-old...
CHANDLER, AZ
