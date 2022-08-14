ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo, And Offset Team Up For “Big 14” Music Video

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

Trippie Redd has joined a majority of his peers and finally issued new music in 2022. The Ohio-bred rapper called on Offset and Moneybagg Yo to deliver feature verses for his latest song, “Big 14,” produced by Honorable C.N.O.T.E.

In the Nolan Riddle-directed music video, the rap stars appear side by side, delivering their respective verses in various locations, from an abandoned lot to in front of a private jet. On “Big 14,” Redd, Offset, and Moneybagg Yo share different perspectives of the same vision, with each rapper declaring superiority to anyone against them, flexing violent threats and expensive threads.

More from VIBE.com

Trippie Redd’s latest album, Trip At Knight , was issued on August 20th as a sequel to his debut album Life’s A Trip. The 18-track LP features Drake , Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, Juice WRLD, and more.

The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 81,000 album-equivalent units and became Trippie’s fourth No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Watch Trippie Redd’s video for “Big 14” above and check out Trip At Knight below.

Related Story

Trippie Redd To Perform Live Virtual Concert On Encore App

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Wack 100 Calls Blacc Sam “Selfish” Over Removal Of Nipsey Hussle Feature

Wack 100 blasted Blacc Sam, the brother of late rap star Nipsey Hussle, for removing his brother’s feature on a song from The Game’s 11th studio album Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. The record, titled “World Tours,” was originally included on the album’s tracklist, but was unavailable to stream and ultimately removed from the album altogether. After learning of the song’s removal, Wack 100 discussed the matter on the audio-only social media platform Clubhouse and claimed he received the news shortly before Drillmatic‘s release. “I got an email from my attorney, at about 7:30, an hour and a half before it dropped,”...
MUSIC
Vibe

Beyoncé’s “Thique” Was Actually Produced In 2014, Says Hit-Boy

After Beyoncé dropped her long-awaited seventh studio album Renaissance last month, it was presumed that many of the tracks were recorded over the last few years. The queen Bey had taken a hiatus from dropping album-related singles, as 2016’s Lemonade album was her last studio album. Super-producer Hit-Boy has now revealed on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that one particular track from Renaissance, “Thique,” was actually created back in 2014. He expressed he had been sitting on the beat for years and shared how he had been working on different versions of “Thique” amid another Beyoncé collaboration he had in the works....
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

YG Flexes His Vocal Skills In “Toxic” Music Video

YG is back with a new visual to his latest track, “Toxic.” His new single samples vocals from Mary J. Blige’s “Be Happy.” The accompanying Austin Simkins and YG co-directed video features a cameo from model and former soccer athlete Brittany Renner who many believed to be pregnant by YG. It turns out their questionable photo was a promotional image for the music video. “Toxic” showcases two sides of a promiscuous relationship: the side chick’s feelings of being replaceable, and the man trying to be in both places at once. On the Swish, Larry Jayy, and Reece Beats-produced single showcases...
MUSIC
Vibe

Black Thought Addresses Claims Of Being An Underrated Rapper

Black Thought is clearing the air about claims that he’s underrated. On Friday (Aug. 12), The Roots emcee spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to promote his new collaborative project with Danger Mouse, Cheat Codes. During the sitdown, Thought detailed how the album with Danger Mouse came to be and expressed his overall strategy for picking collaborators. The conversation naturally progressed toward the topic of the legendary rapper’s technical ability, specifically whether he believes he’s underrated.More from VIBE.comBlack Thought To Aid Black Entrepreneurs As Venture Capital Firm General PartnerTyler Perry To Preview New Film At Martha's Vineyard African American Film FestBlack...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Juice Wrld
Person
Trippie Redd
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Confirms He And Dr. Dre Are Recording New Music

Snoop Dogg has confirmed reports that he and longtime collaborator Dr. Dre are currently working on music together. However, the rapper remained mum on additional details, stopping short of revealing how the two West Coast legends are working together. Snoop also did not indicate when fans can expect the finished product. “We’re cooking up a little something,” Snoop told ET Online when asked about the validity of the rumors surrounding him and Dre reuniting in the studio. “I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again.”More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg To Release His Own 'Snoop Loopz' CerealEminem "Crack...
MUSIC
Vibe

50 Cent’s Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming ‘Skill House’ Movie

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is growing his multi-media empire, and he wants his son to be a part of it. The rapper took to social media on Monday (August 8) to reveal that his son Sire will star alongside him in the upcoming horror film, Skill House.  Jackson’s Instagram posts show his nine-year-old listening to Josh Stolberg, the film’s director, as they sit on a couch on set. Sire’s role in the film is currently unspecified, but his performance was good enough to make his father happy. More from VIBE.comEminem "Crack A Bottle" Music Video Unlocked From Shady VaultPlease Read This If You're...
MOVIES
Vibe

Please Read This If You’re Still Hoping Ghost Will Return To ‘Power’

Are the creators of Power bringing James St. Patrick back from the dead? Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, addressed rumors of expanding the fictional world of crime and chaos beyond existing spin-offs, Deadline reported. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said, responding to the potential for a London-based Power series. More from VIBE.comStarz Issues Trailer For 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 250 Cent's Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming 'Skill House' MovieDiddy...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Mary J. Blige To Star In New Netflix Limited Series ‘Lost Ollie’

Mary J. Blige is returning to Netflix to tackle a live-action role in Lost Ollie. Inspired by Ollie’s Odyssey, a book written and illustrated by William Joyce, the four-part limited series follows a patchwork rabbit focused on reuniting with his best friend, Billy. For the epic adventure, Blige voices Rosy, a fearless teddy bear who accompanies fellow characters Ollie and Zozo—a witty clown doll. More from VIBE.comMary J. Blige Talks Legacy And More Ahead Of 'Apple Music Live' PerformanceMary J. Blige Talks Placing Self-Love Above Romance Following DivorceMary J. Blige To Perform An Exclusive Apple Music Concert The news comes on the heels...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#More Trippie Redd#Life S A Trip
Vibe

Megan Stallion Proclaims She’s “Her” In New Video

Megan Thee Stallion has unleashed new visuals for her fan-favorite track, “Her.” In the Colin Tilley-directed video, Meg proclaims she’s that girl, as she vogues her way through the black and white visual. Backup dancers accompany the Houston Hottie in the striking music video, kitted with eye-catching outfits.More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Enters The Pynk In Latest Episode Of 'P-Valley''P-Valley' Issues Season 2's Official SoundtrackMegan Thee Stallion Co-Hosts 'Fallon,' Plays Mad Libs And More “Her” was produced by CashMoneyAP, YoungKio, Malibu Babie& Vaughn Oliver and features three verses from the southern rapper. On the song, Megan Thee Stallion asserts herself as...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lizzo And Jack Harlow Among Newly Added Performers For 2022 VMAs

Lizzo and Jack Harlow have been added to the list of previously announced performers set to take the stage at the 2022 VMAs. The “About Damn Time” bopstar will perform her latest single, “2 Be Loved” from her new album, Special. She is also up for four awards this year, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Meanwhile, Harlow returns with his first solo performance. The rapper is tied with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X for the most nominations this year and joins Lizzo as a nominee for Artist of the Year. More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj To Receive...
NEWARK, NJ
Vibe

The LOX Report Live From The Studio In “Terminator LOX” Music Video

The LOX are paying respect to the old school on their latest release, “Terminator LOX.” The trio kicks new flows on the track sampling “Terminator X to the Edge of Panic,” Public Enemy’s 1988 ode to their DJ. Accompanied by a music video directed by Benji Filmz and shot by Uncle AJ, the visual begins, panning to a portrait of the Hip-Hop group before LOX member Sheek Louch emerges to set things off with an introductory verse. “You put ’em on Tik Tok, what happened to Hip-Hop?” Sheek asks while roaming down a studio hallway adorned with pictures of him...
MUSIC
Vibe

Snoop Dogg To Release His Own ‘Snoop Loopz’ Cereal

Snoop Dogg is releasing his own cereal brand named Snoop Loopz—a gluten-free, multigrain product that will be produced by the rapper’s company Broadus Foods. Longtime friend and collaborator Master P unveiled the cereal’s packaging on social media. “MORE Corn, MORE Flavor & MORE Marshmallows that’s what separates us from the Rest,” he tweeted. “If you like Fruit Loops then you will LOVE SnoopLoopz!! SNOOPLOOPZ.COM.”More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Confirms He And Dr. Dre Are Recording New MusicDave Chappelle and Robert Glasper Turn Napa Valley and The Blue Note Jazz Festival Into A Musical Family AffairSteph Curry And Snoop Dogg Renovate...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar Is Officially Eligible For An Oscar

Kendrick Lamar has been on fire since the release of his most recent album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Now, it appears he could be on the verge of earning an Oscar for the visualized track, “We Cry Together.” The six-minute film stars Lamar and actress Taylour Paige, a passionate couple going through a very toxic and messy breakup. Throughout their argument, the two act out the song’s lyrics with abusive verbiage and actions. The short effort was showcased from June 3 until June 9 at the Lamelle Royal Theater in West Los Angeles. Lamar’s creative collective, pgLang, which was founded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

B2K Talks Omarion Fallout And ‘Verzuz’ In ‘Drink Champs’ Teasers

It’s been turmoil among men in these R&B streets since the Verzuz between Mario and Omarion. O insinuated his former bandmates were glorified backup dancers, prompting J-Boog to air a slew of dirty laundry about the “Touch” singer. Shortly after, O announced the arrival of his five-part docuseries titled Omega: The Gift & The Curse, where he finally speaks on the 2019 Millennium Tour, B2K’s downfall, Lil Fizz’s relationship with the mother of his children, Apryl Jones, and more. However, his group members will get the chance to speak their truth in an upcoming episode of Drink Champs. More from...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Willow Smith Recalls Mother Jada’s Challenges As A Black Rock Singer

Willow Smith opened up about being a Black woman in the rock space for her cover story with Billboard. The 21-year-old singer shared how her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith (who lead the Black nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom), exposed her to the dark side of the predominately-white genre. “There were a lot of racist and sexist people that she had to deal with who were very vocal about the fact that they were racist and sexist,” Willow recalled. “I got to see people get very rowdy and say some things that you should never hear somebody say to your own mother.”More from...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Drake Earns Most Top 5 Hits Of All Time Title With “Staying Alive”

Drake’s reign as king of Billboard continues as he adds another record-breaking moment to his chart achievements. According to the publication, the Canadian rapper now counts 30 top 5 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in his career with the No. 5 debut of the DJ Khaled-led collaboration “Staying Alive” which also features Lil Baby. “Ok I broke my records for the month now,” wrote Drake on Instagram, celebrating his new feat. More from VIBE.comDJ Khaled, Drake, And Lil Baby Get Surgical In "Staying Alive" Music VideoLil Baby And 21 Savage Host Back-To-School Giveaway With Footlocker AtlantaJ. Cole's '2014 Forest Hills...
MUSIC
Vibe

Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Welcome Their First Child

Adrienne Bailon and her husband, singer-songwriter Israel Houghton surprisingly announced the birth of their first child on Tuesday (Aug. 16). Born by way of an “angel surrogate,” their son, Ever James, has been the couple‘s “most magnificent secret” over the past nine months, says Bailon. The Houghtons took their official announcement to social media and posted a photo of them cradling their newborn. The 38-year-old mother wrote, “Ever James/For this child we have prayed/Just to hear our baby cry/Skin to skin and face to face/Heart to heart and eye to eye…” The post was reminiscent of scripture, Isaiah 9:6, which...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Dave Chappelle Talks ‘Chappelle Show’ Struggles, Kanye West On ‘Drink Champs’

A new Drink Champs episode featuring Dave Chappelle, Donnell Rawlings, and rap duo Black Star was released on Sunday (Aug. 14). The comedian initially requested that the episode—which was initially teased before the Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings earlier this year—be shelved in observance of the tragedies. The surfaced episode was filmed at Chappelle’s Ohio venue, The Shack. The comedian, who described The Shack as “a home for our culture,” shared that the venue was the last place he saw DMX before his passing in 2021. Located inside an old car garage Chappelle purchased and renovated locations years back, numerous...
MUSIC
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Co-Hosts ‘Fallon,’ Plays Mad Libs And More

Megan Thee Stallion entertainingly helped cohost The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on the eve of her new album’s release (Aug. 11). The Houston rapstress—along with her French bulldog “4oe”—was game for all that the comedic late-night show had to offer. Megan flexed her on-the-spot rap skills with a game of “Mad Libs,” sent hilarious “Thank You” notes, and even shared a Hot Cheeto pickle with Fallon. Megan also got a chance to co-interview special guest actress Natalie Dyer of Stranger Things. While delivering a show-opening monologue, Megan gave one-word responses to the daily news she covered. For President Biden’s seven-day summer vacation? “Classy.”...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Quavo And Takeoff Talk Their In-Studio Creative Process As Unc & Phew

The newly-formed duo Unc & Phew, comprised of Migos members Quavo and Takeoff, sat down with Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller of Rap Radar to discuss their creative process as a tandem. The clip from their upcoming full interview finds the pair revealing how their work in the studio as a duo differs from their previous process working with fellow Migos member Offset. “We’re bouncing off each other,” Takeoff shared. “The chemistry, it’s been there since day one, so we easily bounce off [one another].” Quavo seconds Takeoff’s statement, noting that although they operate similarly, they also challenge each other...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy